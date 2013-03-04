49 in 49: CB Dee Milliner

Our annual pre-draft series begins with a profile on one of the nation's most competitive and productive cornerbacks.

Swagger. Some players have it. Some don't.

In the case of Alabama cornerback Dee Milliner, swagger isn't an issue. He has plenty of it. And because of his self-assured play, Milliner's poised to be the top defensive back drafted in 2013.

Confidence, in fact, is a big part of Milliner's game.

"That's a must," he told reporters at the 2013 NFL Scouting Combine. "You've always got to have confidence as a cornerback, and not only as a cornerback, that's any position on the field."

The 5-foot-11, 201-pound junior cornerback demonstrated his confidence at the combine, following an impressive 2012 season that saw him earn first-team All-American honors for the Crimson Tide.

Play-making was never an issue for Milliner, but still, scouts wanted to see him demonstrate straight-line speed in the all-important 40-yard dash. How else was he going to prove he could cover the opposing team's No. 1 wideout in the NFL?

Asked what 40-time he might post at the combine prior to his on-field workout in Indianapolis, the confident cornerback looked at the reporter and said, "Watch the NFL Combine."

The nation did and Milliner ran an impressive 4.37.

It was just the latest case of the Alabama standout proving to be a competitor.

Milliner postponed surgery on a torn labrum in his right shoulder to run his 40, too.

"I was hurting when I was playing, but you've got to fight through it and keep playing," Milliner explained. "I just continued to go out there and play."

The shoulder surgery will take place on March 12 and the Alabama defensive back expects rehab to take two months.

In his mind, playing hurt showed a lot to NFL teams who've spent hours combing through his productive game tape in the nation's top football conference.

"Everybody knows that I've got the torn labrum," Milliner said. "I'm going to have surgery on it, so I know once I've had surgery on it I'll get back to 100 percent to the normal player that I am."

In addition to the swagger he plays with, the Alabama defensive back showed the ability to play through pain. He also displayed the competitiveness necessary to battle every week in the Southeastern Conference, a factory for NFL prospects.

"Just my mentality as a football player," Milliner said of the other key intangible in his game. "My toughness, the physical play that I play with, it's just different form some cornerbacks in today's league."