4 Texans Game Takeaways from DC Eric Mangini

Two-point Take

When the Texans scored the game's first touchdown on Saturday, they opted to go for two points instead of kick the usual point-after attempt.

This could become a more common sight around the NFL this year after the league voted to push back PATs to the 15-yard line, making the kicks 33-yard tries instead of 20-yarders. Theoretically, this decreases the risk of two-point attempts, which will remain at the 2-yard line.

Mangini was asked on Tuesday to provide his thoughts on the rule change and how it affects the 49ers defense.

"It's one of those things where anytime these new rules role out, you're sitting back wondering 'OK, how many guys are going to go for two every time?'" Mangini said. "In the past, you had a two-point package that may have been one or two plays. But now if you get into a team that's consistently going to go for two-point plays, those plays are usually very specific for that situation. They're usually not vanilla. So there's going to be adjustments involved.