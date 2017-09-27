4 Injury Updates From 49ers Head Coach Kyle Shanahan

The San Francisco 49ers were plagued with bumps and bruises following their 39-41 loss against the Los Angeles Rams.
Fortunately, the team got a few extra days to recover following their "Thursday Night Football" matchup in Week 3.
Kyle Shanahan spoke with the media on Wednesday to give an injury update heading into San Francisco's Week 4 divisional game against the Arizona Cardinals.
Here are four notes from the head coach:
1. FB Kyle Juszczyk, S Jaquiski Tartt, LB Brock Coyle
All three of those players suffered a concussion in the loss to the Rams. A total of five players exited the contest to be placed in concussion protocol. All three remain in the league's concussion protocol but were able to practice on a limited basis Wednesday. Each player wore a blue non-contact jersey.
"They're doing better. Better with time," Shanahan said. "I think all three of them have been cleared for football activity, but they still can't go through any contact. So, I think the word is limited. But, they're better than they were four days ago."
All three will continue to be monitored throughout the week, and Shanahan will most likely give a clearer update on Friday.
2. RB Pierre Garçon
Carlos Hyde left the game in the first quarter of Thursday's contest with a hip injury and his return was listed as questionable. Hyde returned to action and finished the game with 94 total yards and two touchdowns. The 49ers starting running back was limited on Wednesday.
"Carlos is limited. He's going to be probably limited all week," Shanahan said. "I know he definitely is today. I know he's still sore from it and still trying to recover, but right now he is limited."
If Hyde were unable to go on Sunday, Matt Breida and Raheem Mostert would pick up the slack.
3. DL Garrett Celek
Defensive lineman Tank Carradine was placed on Injured Reserved on Monday following a high-ankle sprain on Thursday night. The 49ers will look to Solomon Thomas and the rest of the 49ers defensive ends to step up in both Carradine's absence.
"All of our ends are capable of doing both. If you're a defensive end, whether you're a LEO or the big end, there are preferences we have for each, but you can play both," Shanahan said. "Just like anybody in the league, you can play both sides. There's just different things and I think we've got some versatility in our D-Line. We have lots of guys who can play both sides of the end and most of those guys can also play inside. So, that is the one thing with our d-Line, even though we've had some injuries, we do have some guys that we can shuffle around and use all interchangeably."
Prior to the injury, Carradine totaled 78 snaps, seven tackles and a sack for San Francisco.
4. LB Reuben Foster
Shanahan reiterated there is most likely no chance for a Foster sighting this week. Although he is without a walking boot and progressing in his rehab, he will remain out of practice for the remainder of the week.
I'd expect better news come next week.