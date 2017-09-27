4 Injury Updates From 49ers Head Coach Kyle Shanahan

Carlos Hyde left the game in the first quarter of Thursday's contest with a hip injury and his return was listed as questionable. Hyde returned to action and finished the game with 94 total yards and two touchdowns. The 49ers starting running back was limited on Wednesday.

"Carlos is limited. He's going to be probably limited all week," Shanahan said. "I know he definitely is today. I know he's still sore from it and still trying to recover, but right now he is limited."

If Hyde were unable to go on Sunday, Matt Breida and Raheem Mostert would pick up the slack.

3. DL Garrett Celek

Defensive lineman Tank Carradine was placed on Injured Reserved on Monday following a high-ankle sprain on Thursday night. The 49ers will look to Solomon Thomas and the rest of the 49ers defensive ends to step up in both Carradine's absence.

"All of our ends are capable of doing both. If you're a defensive end, whether you're a LEO or the big end, there are preferences we have for each, but you can play both," Shanahan said. "Just like anybody in the league, you can play both sides. There's just different things and I think we've got some versatility in our D-Line. We have lots of guys who can play both sides of the end and most of those guys can also play inside. So, that is the one thing with our d-Line, even though we've had some injuries, we do have some guys that we can shuffle around and use all interchangeably."

Prior to the injury, Carradine totaled 78 snaps, seven tackles and a sack for San Francisco.

4. LB Reuben Foster

Shanahan reiterated there is most likely no chance for a Foster sighting this week. Although he is without a walking boot and progressing in his rehab, he will remain out of practice for the remainder of the week.