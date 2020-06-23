Morning Report: 2020 State of the Franchise, 49ers Players Hear Wedding Bells, Bubba Paris Holds Virtual Storytime

Good Morning Faithful,
Here are your top 49ers storylines for Tuesday, June 23.
49ers 2020 State of the Franchise
Last night, 49ers season ticket members got a sneak peek of the first two episodes of San Francisco's State of the Franchise. During the segments, 49ers CEO Jed York president Al Guido gave updates on the upcoming season and Joe Staley made a return to the State of the Franchise stage to speak about what he's been doing in retirement. Episodes 1 and 2 will premiere tonight on 49ers.com and the team's official YouTube channel.
Marriage and Proposals
Over the weekend two 49ers players made big moves in their off-the-field lives. Arik Armstead got married to his now-wife Mindy in Santa Barbara and Trent Taylor proposed to his now-fiancée Sarah. Taylor had a few teammates in attendance, including "Quality Time" partner George Kittle and C.J. Beathard.
Bubba Paris Reads 'The Ugly Duckling' for a Special Storytime
Through Citrix and their partnership with Activate Good and Learning Together to empower future readers, Bubba Paris was able to read "The Ugly Duckling" in true Bubba fashion. Watch the full video below.