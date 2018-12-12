Tony York: In Memoriam

Entrepreneur and philanthropist Anthony John York passed away on Friday, December 7, 2018, at the age of 35. Tony was born on August 3, 1983, in Youngstown, OH, to Denise DeBartolo York and John York. He is survived by his parents, brother, Jed (Danielle), sisters, Jenna and Mara, and nephews, Jaxon and Brixton.

Tony's true passion lied in philanthropy, a trait instilled in him by his parents and shared closely with his brother and sisters. His compassion for others led him to support a number of non-profit efforts and to work closely with incarcerated youth.