Tony York: In Memoriam

Entrepreneur and philanthropist Anthony John York passed away on Friday, December 7, 2018, at the age of 35. Tony was born on August 3, 1983, in Youngstown, OH, to Denise DeBartolo York and John York. He is survived by his parents, brother, Jed (Danielle), sisters, Jenna and Mara, and nephews, Jaxon and Brixton.
Tony's true passion lied in philanthropy, a trait instilled in him by his parents and shared closely with his brother and sisters. His compassion for others led him to support a number of non-profit efforts and to work closely with incarcerated youth.
In lieu of flowers, the York family requests that contributions be made to the 49ers Foundation, a non-profit dear to Tony. For 27 years, the 49ers Foundation has harnessed football to educate and empower Bay Area youth through collective and innovative community-focused strategies. Through the 49ers Foundation, a fund will be created so that all men, women and their families can seek help for depression and suicide prevention. The foundation will provide support, effective counseling and care, and most of all – acceptance.