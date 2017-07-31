14 Observations from 49ers Training Camp: July 31

2.** Marquise Goodwin is another star of camp who made plays again on Monday. He hauled in a long reception during 1-on-1 drills and followed with two long touchdowns during full-team work. The first came on a pass down the middle of the field from C.J. Beathard. Goodwin ended practice with a go-route down the right sideline for a 60-yard touchdown from Pierre Garçon.

Goodwin capped the highlight-reel play with an emphatic spike in the end zone.

3. The 1-on-1 drills were entertaining once again. Kendrick Bourne (x2), Aldrick Robinson, DeAndre Smelter and Goodwin had long receptions during this period. On the o-line vs. d-line half of the field, Arik Armstead and Solomon Thomas had strong reps.

4. Speaking of Thomas, Monday was the best practice yet for the No. 3 overall pick. A dominant rep during 1-on-1 was followed by a would-be sack during team drills.

5. Brian Hoyer had an impressive practice for a second straight day. He opened 11-on-11 work with his best throw of camp, an absolute dime to Robinson down the middle of the fileld on a post route. It would have gone for a 60-yard touchdown, unfortunately, Robinson couldn't hang on to the pass. The receiver bounced back with a few nice catches later in practice. More on those plays in a second.

6. Aaron Lynch continues to show well during camp with another sack on Monday. DeForest Buckner and Noble Nwachukwu also had a sack.

7. Dontae Johnson had a strong practice. He shadowed Pierre Garçon on a double move and forced an incompletion. Will Davis and Lorenzo Jerome also had pass breakups.