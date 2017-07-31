14 Observations from 49ers Training Camp: July 31

The San Francisco 49ers completed their second padded practice on Monday and earned their upcoming day off on Tuesday. Kyle Shanahan called it a "back-and-forth" session between the offense and defense that featured a number of highlights.
Here are the top observations of what transpired and who played well.
1. Reuben Foster continues to dominate with the third-team defense. He recorded another interception on Monday. That makes three picks in four days.
"The one today was the one I'm most excited about," Shanahan said after practice.
The coach explained that Foster made a mistake yesterday in a similar situation. Foster bit on play action and allowed a completion in the passing game. On Monday, he stayed home and was able to make a play on the ball. The linebacker's instincts have been impressive thus far. Foster added a few more run stops as well. It may be time for a move up the depth chart.
2.** Marquise Goodwin is another star of camp who made plays again on Monday. He hauled in a long reception during 1-on-1 drills and followed with two long touchdowns during full-team work. The first came on a pass down the middle of the field from C.J. Beathard. Goodwin ended practice with a go-route down the right sideline for a 60-yard touchdown from Pierre Garçon.
Goodwin capped the highlight-reel play with an emphatic spike in the end zone.
3. The 1-on-1 drills were entertaining once again. Kendrick Bourne (x2), Aldrick Robinson, DeAndre Smelter and Goodwin had long receptions during this period. On the o-line vs. d-line half of the field, Arik Armstead and Solomon Thomas had strong reps.
4. Speaking of Thomas, Monday was the best practice yet for the No. 3 overall pick. A dominant rep during 1-on-1 was followed by a would-be sack during team drills.
5. Brian Hoyer had an impressive practice for a second straight day. He opened 11-on-11 work with his best throw of camp, an absolute dime to Robinson down the middle of the fileld on a post route. It would have gone for a 60-yard touchdown, unfortunately, Robinson couldn't hang on to the pass. The receiver bounced back with a few nice catches later in practice. More on those plays in a second.
6. Aaron Lynch continues to show well during camp with another sack on Monday. DeForest Buckner and Noble Nwachukwu also had a sack.
7. Dontae Johnson had a strong practice. He shadowed Pierre Garçon on a double move and forced an incompletion. Will Davis and Lorenzo Jerome also had pass breakups.
8.** Eli Harold stopped Joe Williams in the backfield on one running play for a three-yard loss.
9. Cole Hikutini saw some first team reps and had the most targets he'd seen yet in camp. Beathard threaded one 20-yard throw to Hikutini on a deep crossing route.
10. Garçon had a few sizeable gains. The first came on a quick screen pass to the left. Joshua Garnett helped pave the way for Garçon with an impressive downfield block. Hoyer then connected with Garçon on a 15-yard pass that was tipped into the air and ultimately brought down by the veteran receiver. On one final completion, Hoyer stepped up in the pocket and fired a missile downfield to Garçon.
11. Armstead and Chris Jones batted down passes at the line of scrimmage. Lynch was able to grab one of them for a nifty interception.
12. Matt Barkley made two impressive sideline throws towards the end of practice. The first was a 15-yard throw to Smelter. The second was a deep ball to Robinson, who got open on an out-and-up.
13. Nick Mullens found Victor Bolden Jr. for a nice gain down the left sideline.
14. Some injury updates: Eric Reid is day-to-day with an ankle injury. Jaquiski Tartt left Monday's practice with a rib injury. That means the 49ers are now down their top three safeties with Jimmie Ward also out. Shanahan told reporters after practice that Jimmie Gilbert is done for the year with an ACL tear.