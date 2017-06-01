13 Things We Learned at the 49ers '2017 State of the Franchise'

Super Bowl Bids?**

One fan asked a question about whether or not the franchise plans to submit a bid for any future Super Bowls. Guido shared that the team will know by October whether or not they plan to put in bids for Super Bowl 57 and 58. The 49ers and the Bay Area as a whole got rave reviews after successfully hosting Super Bowl 50.6. Ties to History

Another fan asked why John Lynch has made it a point of emphasis to connect with all of the franchise's legendary players. The general manager reached out to the likes of Steve Young, Joe Montana and others to make sure they knew they were encouraged to stop by whenever they wanted.

"They built this iconic organization that we all have the opportunity to be a part of," Lynch said.

Lynch also mentioned that he enjoys walking past the team's five Lombardi Trophies as a reminder of what the club has accomplished and the standard that everyone is held to.7. A Nickname for the GM

When Kyle Shanahan was asked what has surprised him about Lynch, he provided a funny quip about his partner.

"I didn't know he was Captain America in real life," Shanahan joked. "It's true."8. Commanding Respect

Lynch, who took Shanahan's jab well, answered the same question with a bit more serious tone.

The general manager explained that he's been impressed with how players have responded to Shanahan. San Francisco's new head coach has managed to build a culture of accountability and consistent effort without removing the element of fun. Apparently when coaches deem that the offense and defense tied at practice, a game of ping pong serves as the tiebreaker.

9. Expectations

What does Shanahan expect of his players?

He wants to get the most out of people on a consistent basis. There's no "turning it up" in Shanahan's book because there is only one speed that is accepted. He reiterated that the 49ers will leave no stone left unturned in order to find the right guys.10. Digging Drake

Shanahan said when he got the job that he enjoys listening to Drake. One fan asked for his three favorite tracks.

"What album are we talking?" Shanahan said, smiling.

Ultimately, "One Dance", "Started from the Bottom" and "Free Smoke" were the coach's choices.11. Creating Culture

Robert Saleh may have been the star of the night. The defensive coordinator delivered two quotable sound bites.

First on his philosophy as a coach: "All gas, no brake and extreme violence."