12 Takeaways: Vikings 32 - 49ers 31

7. NaVorro Bowman continues to have a solid preseason. His best play came on an end around to Adam Thielen. Bowman sniffed it out and tackled the Vikings wide receiver for a 1-yard loss.

8. Raheem Mostert continues to make a strong case for a spot on the 49ers 53-man roster. On a 3rd-and-22 play from the 49ers own 13-yard line, Mostert took a short screen pass to the left all the way for an 87-yard touchdown. It was an impressive individual effort as the running back went sideline-to-sideline on his way down the field and into the end zone. Mostert added a 4-yard touchdown run in the fourth quarter to put the 49ers up 31-17. He finished with 130 total yards (104 receiving, 26 rushing) and two scores.

Mostert also played well in the preseason opener against the Kansas City Chiefs. He helped drain the clock and secure a 49ers win. San Francisco's coaching staff has a few difficult choices ahead of them at the running back position.

9. C.J. Beathard's numbers look better with Mostert's 87-yard touchdown. He got off to a slow start, but did lead a long touchdown drive in the fourth quarter. The series featured two third-down completions to Trent Taylor. He finished the game 7-of-13 passing for 159 yards and one touchdown. The interception wasn't entirely his fault as it bounced off the hands of Louis Murphy Jr.

10. Matt Breida carried the ball seven times for a team-high 29 yards. Joe Williams had seven carries for 16 yards.

11. Matt Barkley only played for one drive and completed both of his pass attempts for 19 yards.

12. The 49ers allowed all 32 points in the second half. One of the scores came on a 108-yard kickoff return touchdown from Jerick McKinnon.

Notable Stats

The 49ers outgained the Vikings 431-374.

Minnesota had more first downs than the 49ers, 25-19.