10 Takeaways from the 49ers 2017 Regular Season Schedule

Apr 20, 2017 at 10:05 AM

49ers 2017 Schedule in Photos

Take a look at the 2017 regular season for the San Francisco 49ers.

Week 1 vs. Carolina Panthers 1:25 p.m. PST (FOX)
1 / 71
Carolina Panthers head coach Ron Rivera
2 / 71
Carolina Panthers QB Cam Newton
3 / 71
Carolina Panthers DT Kawann Short
4 / 71
Week 2 at Seattle Seahawks 1:25 p.m. PST (FOX)
5 / 71
CenturyLink Field
6 / 71
No Title
7 / 71
Seattle Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll
8 / 71
Thursday Night Football
9 / 71

Thursday Night Football

Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay
10 / 71
Los Angeles Rams QB Jared Goff
11 / 71
Week 4 at Arizona Cardinals 1:05 p.m. PST (FOX)
12 / 71
University of Phoenix Stadium
13 / 71
No Title
14 / 71
Arizona Cardinals head coach Bruce Arians
15 / 71
Week 5 at Indianapolis Colts 10:00 a.m. PST (FOX)
16 / 71
Lucas Oil Stadium
17 / 71
No Title
18 / 71
Indianapolis Colts head coach Chuck Pagano
19 / 71
Indianapolis Colts QB Andrew Luck
20 / 71
Indianapolis Colts T.Y. Hilton
21 / 71
Week 6 at Washington Redskins 10:00 a.m. PST (FOX)
22 / 71
FedEx Field
23 / 71
No Title
24 / 71
Washington Redskins head coach Jay Gruden
25 / 71
Washington Redskins QB Kirk Cousins
26 / 71
Washington Redskins CB Josh Norman
27 / 71
Week 7 vs. Dallas Cowboys 1:05 p.m. PST (FOX)
28 / 71
Dallas Cowboys head coach Jason Garrett
29 / 71
Dallas Cowboys QB Dak Prescott
30 / 71
Dallas Cowboys RB Ezekiel Elliott
31 / 71
Week 8 at Philadelphia Eagles 10:00 a.m. PST
32 / 71
Lincoln Financial Field
33 / 71
No Title
34 / 71
Philadelphia Eagles head coach Doug Pederson
35 / 71
Philadelphia Eagles QB Carson Wentz
36 / 71
Philadelphia Eagles DT Fletcher Cox
37 / 71
Week 9 vs. Arizona Cardinals 1:05 p.m. PST (FOX)
38 / 71
Arizona Cardinals QB Carson Palmer
39 / 71
Arizona Cardinals RB David Johnson
40 / 71
Week 10 vs. New York Giants 1:25 p.m. PST (FOX)
41 / 71
New York Giants head coach Ben McAdoo
42 / 71
New York Giants QB Eli Manning
43 / 71
New York Giants WR Odell Beckham Jr.
44 / 71
Week 12 vs. Seattle Seahawks 1:05 p.m. PST (FOX)
45 / 71
Seattle Seahawks QB Russell Wilson
46 / 71
Seattle Seahawks DE Michael Bennett
47 / 71
Week 13 at Chicago Bears 10:00 a.m. PST (CBS)
48 / 71
Soldier Field
49 / 71
No Title
50 / 71
Chicago Bears head coach John Fox
51 / 71
Chicago Bears QB Mike Glennon
52 / 71
Chicago Bears RB Jordan Howard
53 / 71
Week 14 at Houston Texans 10:00 a.m. PST (FOX)
54 / 71
NRG Stadium
55 / 71
No Title
56 / 71
Houston Texans head coach Bill O'Brien
57 / 71
Houston Texans QB Tom Savage
58 / 71
Houston Texans DE J.J. Watt
59 / 71
Week 15 vs. Tennessee Titans 1:25 p.m. PST (CBS)
60 / 71
Tennessee Titans head coach Mike Mularkey
61 / 71
Tennessee Titans QB Marcus Mariota
62 / 71
Tennessee Titans RB DeMarco Murray
63 / 71
Week 16 vs. Jacksonville Jaguars 1:05 p.m. PST (CBS)
64 / 71
Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Doug Marrone
65 / 71
Jacksonville Jaguars QB Blake Bortles
66 / 71
Jacksonville Jaguars CB Jalen Ramsey
67 / 71
Week 17 Los Angeles Rams 1:25 p.m. PST (FOX)
68 / 71
Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum
69 / 71
No Title
70 / 71
Los Angeles Rams DT Aaron Donald
71 / 71
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

As far as the offseason goes, April is a pretty big month for NFL fans. Players return for the start of the offseason program, the regular season schedule is released and the NFL Draft serves as the grand finale.

Well, phase two of that highly anticipated triumvirate is finally here. It's time to sink our teeth into the San Francisco 49ers 2017 regular season schedule. Here are the 10 biggest takeaways from the first 16-game slate of the Kyle Shanahan/John Lynch era.

ADD SCHEDULE TO CALENDAR

1. Starting at Home

For the third consecutive season, the 49ers will begin their campaign at Levi's® Stadium, this time against the Carolina Panthers on Sept. 10. These two teams squared off in Week 2 of the 2016 season with the Panthers winning, 46-27, from Bank of America Stadium.

San Francisco currently owns a six-game winning streak in season openers. Over the past two years, the 49ers have beaten the Minnesota Vikings and Los Angeles Rams in Week 1 home games on "Monday Night Football."2. Right into the Rivalry

A Week 2 divisional matchup against the Seattle Seahawks starts a run of three straight games against an NFC West opponent. The 49ers will host the Los Angeles Rams in Week 3 and play on the road in Week 4 against the Arizona Cardinals.

3. One Shot on Primetime

The Week 3 home game against the Rams will be featured on NFL Network's "Thursday Night Football" and stands as the team's lone primetime contest of the season. The 49ers have won their past three matchups against the Rams.

4. Taking the Show on the Road

San Francisco 49ers 2017 Weekly Matchups

Check out the matchup graphics with details about each of the 49ers 16 regular season games.

No Title
1 / 16
No Title
2 / 16
Thursday Night Football
3 / 16

Thursday Night Football

No Title
4 / 16
No Title
5 / 16
No Title
6 / 16
No Title
7 / 16
No Title
8 / 16
No Title
9 / 16
No Title
10 / 16
No Title
11 / 16
No Title
12 / 16
No Title
13 / 16
No Title
14 / 16
No Title
15 / 16
No Title
16 / 16
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

San Francisco will play four of its first six games on the road. That starts in Week 2 against Seattle and continues in Week 4 against the Cardinals, Week 5 against the Indianapolis Colts and Week 6 against the Washington Redskins.

Improving on the road will be crucial for San Francisco in 2017 as the 49ers have won just two games away from home over the past two years.

5. Protecting Home Turf

After a grueling stretch of road games in October (four out of five to be exact), the month of November is very kind to the 49ers from a travel perspective. And by kind, that means San Francisco doesn't travel at all. The team will host the Cardinals in Week 9, the Giants in Week 10 and the Seahawks in Week 12 following a bye in Week 11.

6. Speaking of the Bye…

The late-season bye could prove beneficial down the stretch should the 49ers be fighting for a playoff spot. Given the option, a vast majority of players would choose to have their week off as late in the season as possible. Rest and recovery are always important during a bye week. Two weeks to prepare for the Seahawks won't hurt, either.

**

  1. Death, Taxes and…**

… a Week 13 road game against the Chicago Bears. This is the third straight year that the 49ers will travel to Soldier Field in this exact spot on the schedule. San Francisco has split those contests, winning in 2015 before losing last season in a blizzard.

8. Tis the Season

San Francisco will end the year with a pair of holiday matchups. The 49ers will host the Jacksonville Jaguars on Christmas Eve and then travel to Los Angeles for a New Years Eve contest against the Rams in Week 17.

9. Rise and Shine

West Coast teams travelling east is always a popular storyline. So just how many times will the 49ers play in the early window? Five. San Francisco's 10:00 a.m. PST starts include road games against the Colts, Redskins, Philadelphia Eagles, Bears and Houston Texans. Be sure to set your alarms accordingly if you reside in the Pacific time zone.

10. Seeing Old Friends

Many of the newest players on the 49ers roster will have the opportunity to face their former team. Pierre Garçon will see his old Redskins teammates in Week 6. San Francisco's free-agent addition spent his last six seasons in Washington and posted two 1,000-yard campaigns. He'll also go against the Colts in Week 5, where he spent the first four years of his career.

Potential starting quarterback Pierre Garçon will face the last two teams he's played for. Hoyer spent 2015 with the Texans and 2016 with the Bears. Logan Paulsen and Matt Barkley also played in Chicago last season.

Don Jones (Texans), Brock Coyle, Malcolm Smith and Garry Gilliam (Seahawks) and Robbie Gould (Bears/Giants) are other 49ers who will see their former employers in 2017.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Nick Bosa Gives an Encouraging Peek into Offseason Rehab

Bosa posted a series of videos of his offseason workouts after suffering a season-ending ACL injury seven months ago.
news

Free Agent Facts: Wide Receiver Mohamed Sanu

Get to know more about San Francisco's free agency signing Mohamed Sanu.
news

49ers PREP Selects Ben Ballard as Week 3 Coach of the Week

The 49ers PREP Charlie Wedemeyer Memorial Coach of the Week Award presented by U.S. Bank goes to Ben Ballard, Head Coach for Northgate High School in Walnut Creek, CA.
news

49ers PREP Selects Max Griffiths as Week 3 Player of the Week

The 49ers PREP High School Player of the Week Award presented by U.S. Bank for Week 3 goes to Max Griffiths of Leigh High School in San Jose, CA.
Advertising