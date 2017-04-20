10 Takeaways from the 49ers 2017 Regular Season Schedule

Death, Taxes and…**

… a Week 13 road game against the Chicago Bears. This is the third straight year that the 49ers will travel to Soldier Field in this exact spot on the schedule. San Francisco has split those contests, winning in 2015 before losing last season in a blizzard.

8. Tis the Season

San Francisco will end the year with a pair of holiday matchups. The 49ers will host the Jacksonville Jaguars on Christmas Eve and then travel to Los Angeles for a New Years Eve contest against the Rams in Week 17.

9. Rise and Shine

West Coast teams travelling east is always a popular storyline. So just how many times will the 49ers play in the early window? Five. San Francisco's 10:00 a.m. PST starts include road games against the Colts, Redskins, Philadelphia Eagles, Bears and Houston Texans. Be sure to set your alarms accordingly if you reside in the Pacific time zone.

10. Seeing Old Friends

Many of the newest players on the 49ers roster will have the opportunity to face their former team. Pierre Garçon will see his old Redskins teammates in Week 6. San Francisco's free-agent addition spent his last six seasons in Washington and posted two 1,000-yard campaigns. He'll also go against the Colts in Week 5, where he spent the first four years of his career.

Potential starting quarterback Pierre Garçon will face the last two teams he's played for. Hoyer spent 2015 with the Texans and 2016 with the Bears. Logan Paulsen and Matt Barkley also played in Chicago last season.