Yorks Honored as YMCA Humanitarian of the Year

Center for the Arts in San Francisco, the YMCA of San Francisco celebrated the outstanding volunteers and community partners who share their time, energy and talent with the YMCA. This year, the YMCA of San Francisco recognized San Francisco 49ers owners Denise and John York with the Humanitarian of the Year Award for their outstanding commitment and support of the Bayview Hunters Point YMCA.

Close to the hearts of Denise and John York is the 49ers Foundation, the non-profit arm of the San Francisco 49ers that help keep Bay Area youth safe, on track, and in school. Through the 49ers Foundation the Yorks have been able to donate time and money to the YMCA in San Francisco through various projects helping to enhance the Bayview Hunter's Point area it resides in.

"Our family cares deeply about the 49ers Foundation's mission and goals and our commitment to give back to the communities in which we live," said John York. "We are honored to be recognized with the Humanitarian of the Year award and are proud of what we have accomplished with the YMCA of San Francisco as we both work to help the neediest children and families in the Bay Area community."

The efforts and support from Denise and John York over the years have transformed the Bayview community and will allow the Bayview Hunters Point YMCA to improve the building with a grand entrance and also be able to open up 48 more YMCA preschool slots to serve the youth and families who live in this community.

"With the generous support from Denise and John York, and the 49ers Foundation, the Bayview Hunters Point YMCA is poised to transform the Bayview community. We are so grateful for the York's for not only their financial support, but also their time and commitment to the YMCA," said Chuck Collins, President and CEO, YMCA of San Francisco.