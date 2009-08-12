Worth the Wait

For the entire offseason, the 49ers offensive personnel and coaching staff have put in hours upon hours of hard work to prepare for the 2009 season which begins this Friday night with the team's preseason home opener against the Denver Broncos at Candlestick Park.

When Jimmy Raye was named offensive coordinator at the end of January, the 49ers had to learn their seventh different offensive scheme in the past seven seasons. Not the easiest task, but the players and staff were up to the challenge.

Throughout offseason minicamps and organized team activities, the entire organization has embraced Raye's system. And now with the first preseason game just days away, the chance to demonstrate their understanding of the offense is steadily approaching.

"We want to go out there and execute our plays," starting left tackle Joe Staley said after the first of two Wednesday training camp practices. "You want to be crisp. That's what we're hoping for. But, you want to be consistent and execute the plays that you've been running here in camp."

And while the 49ers are focused on executing the plays inside of Raye's playbook, naming a starter for Friday night is not a priority at the moment.

"No, we haven't," said Raye when asked if the coaching staff had picked Shaun Hill or Alex Smith as Friday's starter. "As we conclude today's work, because this is a normal training camp day for us, we'll start on Thursday thinking about getting ready for Friday and playing Denver."

Both quarterbacks say it's a non-issue.

"It doesn't matter to me," Hill said earlier in the week. "No matter what, I know what I have to do. I have to go out there and make the most out of the snaps that I get, move the team and score touchdowns."

Smith said he had no idea who would start or how long the starter would be in the game. Based on his previous preseason experiences, the starter's playing time varies in the first game.

"I have played a couple series and I have played a half in these first games," Smith said. "I have no idea."