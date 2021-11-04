How would you describe CB Josh Norman's personality?

"I think Josh, his personality, he's a quiet guy. He doesn't say much, but he's a true pro that's the one thing I like about Josh. I just love veterans who can come in and can take young guys under their wing that means a lot to me. That's how I was brought up in the league and that's kind of how the league just progresses. You kind of learn from the vets and it's the vet's duty to teach the younger guys. And that's how guys did it for me coming in. And that's what I still see going on, which is cool to see even to this day is our veteran guys coming in, no matter when they get here, like taking that leadership role. And Josh has done a great job at that, but he's a quiet guy, he speaks when he needs to speak, he's intense out on the field, plays with a high level of energy. So, I liked Josh, happy we were able to get him and get a veteran who's done it for a while in this league at a high level. So happy we were able to get him when we did."

You guys have talked a lot about, obviously trying to get more takeaways. I know you've had a lot of fumbles that have come out, maybe you just haven't been able to fall on them. When you went back and looked over the Bye Week how close are you to maybe getting more and the tide turning on that?