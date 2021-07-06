Faithful Since…

Since I was born! My dad was always a 49ers fan. He passed about 25 years ago but taught me so much about the game and introduced me to the 49ers. Both of my parents were natives of San Francisco, so being a 49ers fan was always a part of the plan. My dad had been a fan since the Kezar days. In fact, recently I found a box of his old sports memorabilia. I found a game program and ticket stub for every game that he attended. Growing up we moved around the country a few times. In that box, I found so many memories from his days going to games at Kezar, Candlestick, Rose Bowls, events in New York, Virginia, and beyond. While we moved a lot, we as a family always were 49ers fans and paid attention to what the team was doing.

We moved back to the Bay Area in the 70s, and my dad would rock his gold satin 49ers jacket that I now have the honor to wear to special games and events. I eventually moved to the Los Angeles area for college and stayed out there for about 20 years. Every time the 49ers would visit the LA Rams, I'd be there with friends to see my team! About once per week, I'd have a call with my parents. My mom would catch up on everything in life but Dad and I always talked about 49ers football. After he passed, my mom and I continued the weekly cadence of phone calls but she started talking 49ers football. She figured that even though he wasn't around, I'd still want to talk football over the phone. She went on to send me newspaper clippings of articles about the team and eventually she became one of the biggest 49ers fans I have ever known.

What do you love about WON?

Since joining the club when it first launched in 2012 as The Faithfulistas, I have always loved the idea of a women's club dedicated to us passionate 49ers fans! We bring a unique perspective as football fans. So many of us have not played very much if any organized football beyond Powder Puff or Turkey Bowls, but we have just as much passion and just as much knowledge of the game.

The standout events to me are the ones where we get to learn from the football staff and actually get on the field to try out our skills. From hearing from former Running Backs Coach Tom Rathman to getting to know Mike McGlinchey in the team auditorium, I really love being able to learn about how the team is built and operates.

Was there one inspirational moment in team history that confirmed your 49ers fandom?