Player Feature: Aaron Banks
- Was given the nickname 'The Dancing Bear' by former Notre Dame offensive coordinator Chip Long due to his energy and playing style.
- As a sophomore at Notre Dame, hosted pizza night every Thursday night in his apartment to help the offensive line bond off the field. "We have those guys every week, it's our pizza night. But it's not always at our house. We move it around a little bit," Banks said. "Pizza night has been a thing among the o-line for a long time, and it's a tradition."
While attending El Cerrito (CA) HS, Banks, realizing that the school's weight room was limited, took it upon himself to find additional ways to train in a local gym. "Yeah, we didn't have a lot of weights," Banks said. "So myself and my little brother would go before school, at like 4:30 in the morning and go lift."
Coach's Corner:
In this month's "Coach's Corner," we congratulate Running Backs Coach Bobby Turner on winning the PFWA's Paul Zimmerman Lifetime Achievement Award.
Robert Turner Jr. is in his fifth season as the 49ers running backs coach after spending the previous two seasons (2015-16) in the same capacity with the Atlanta Falcons. A veteran of 24 NFL seasons, Turner is responsible for overseeing three of the top nine rookie rushing seasons in the NFL since 1970 [Alfred Morris – 1,613 rushing yards in 2012 (fourth); Clinton Portis – 1,508 rushing yards in 2002 (seventh); Mike Anderson – 1,500 rushing yards in 2000 (eighth)].
A native of East Chicago, IN, Turner was an all-conference defensive back at Indiana State, where he played both football and basketball. Turner ranks tied for second in school history with 16 career interceptions (returning two for touchdowns), including nine in 1969, which is tied for second-most in a single season in school history. He earned his bachelor's degree from Indiana State in health and physical education in 1972 before receiving his master's degree from the school in education/administration in 1976.
Turner attended East Chicago Washington High School, where he played four sports (football, basketball, baseball, and track). In 1993 he was inducted into the Indiana High School Basketball Hall of Fame Silver Anniversary Team and was selected to the East Chicago Sports Hall of Fame in 1999.
fTurner and his wife, Kimberly, have three daughters: Nacole, Krishana and Kiaana.
WON of Us: Denise
Denise is a lifetime 49ers fan who has lived all around the country but her red and gold loyalty has never faltered.
Faithful Since…
Since I was born! My dad was always a 49ers fan. He passed about 25 years ago but taught me so much about the game and introduced me to the 49ers. Both of my parents were natives of San Francisco, so being a 49ers fan was always a part of the plan. My dad had been a fan since the Kezar days. In fact, recently I found a box of his old sports memorabilia. I found a game program and ticket stub for every game that he attended. Growing up we moved around the country a few times. In that box, I found so many memories from his days going to games at Kezar, Candlestick, Rose Bowls, events in New York, Virginia, and beyond. While we moved a lot, we as a family always were 49ers fans and paid attention to what the team was doing.
We moved back to the Bay Area in the 70s, and my dad would rock his gold satin 49ers jacket that I now have the honor to wear to special games and events. I eventually moved to the Los Angeles area for college and stayed out there for about 20 years. Every time the 49ers would visit the LA Rams, I'd be there with friends to see my team! About once per week, I'd have a call with my parents. My mom would catch up on everything in life but Dad and I always talked about 49ers football. After he passed, my mom and I continued the weekly cadence of phone calls but she started talking 49ers football. She figured that even though he wasn't around, I'd still want to talk football over the phone. She went on to send me newspaper clippings of articles about the team and eventually she became one of the biggest 49ers fans I have ever known.
What do you love about WON?
Since joining the club when it first launched in 2012 as The Faithfulistas, I have always loved the idea of a women's club dedicated to us passionate 49ers fans! We bring a unique perspective as football fans. So many of us have not played very much if any organized football beyond Powder Puff or Turkey Bowls, but we have just as much passion and just as much knowledge of the game.
The standout events to me are the ones where we get to learn from the football staff and actually get on the field to try out our skills. From hearing from former Running Backs Coach Tom Rathman to getting to know Mike McGlinchey in the team auditorium, I really love being able to learn about how the team is built and operates.
Was there one inspirational moment in team history that confirmed your 49ers fandom?
I don't think I could point out just one moment. I have so many great memories. Of course, there are moments that more significant like winning Super Bowls and watching The Catch, but if I had to choose one it might be seeing the team win Super Bowl XXIX. My all-time favorite player is Steve young. We are the same age and, his birthday is just two months before mine, so I have always been connected to him as a favorite athlete. He was a true pioneer when it came to being a dual-threat QB and that made him so much fun to watch. I've even been lucky enough to meet him and whenever you get the chance to hear him speak he is so intelligent and has a great sense of humor! With all of that said, when he got to win a Super Bowl of his own as the starting QB, it was very special to witness.
What 49ers tradition or superstition do you/your family have?
We never had too many of either. I guess the one thing is others have told me that they notice that I try to talk to coaches and players through the TV. "Hey! Don't let the other team do that!" I actually never knew I did it until I started getting called out for it from friends and family. I guess the only other tradition would be that I do not miss games. I actually don't drink anymore but I love the NFL Sunday atmosphere at a bar. Being able to root for my Niners while keeping up on the other games is something that I love to do every week in the season. My friends and family know not to schedule anything with me on Sundays during football season and if they want to see me, they better come to me.
What impact has the 49ers had on your life?
It brings incredible joy to my life. I love the 49ers and always have. We are such a classy organization on and off the field. Whenever the team and organization have had to overcome adversity, they addressed it in the best way and overcame it.
I feel a bond with each coach and player that we've had. Those are my guys! In good years and tough ones, I'm with my guys. From Walsh to Seifert (I loved George Seifert and his funny little quirks) to Kyle and John's regime today. I think this current run has been fantastic and they not only want to win right now but in the years ahead and I respect that so much. I know we have the talent and the drive, if we can get back to a Super Bowl, I know we'll bring it home, where it belongs!
Community Connection: 49ers Community Day presented by Pepsi
49ers staff assembled 1,000 backpacks for underserved Oakland students to kick off the team's 8th annual Community Day presented by Pepsi.
The 49ers helped fight hunger and provide supplies in the Bay Area for the organization's 8th Annual Community Day presented by Pepsi. Front office staff assembled 1,000 backpacks for underserved Oakland students on Monday, June 14. Later that week, LB Azeez Al-Shaair joined 49ers staff to distribute meals from minority-owned caterers, weekly groceries and the school supply packed backpacks to over 1,000 Oakland families served by Alameda County Community Food Bank.
This Month in 49ers History
July 28, 1973
The 49ers beat the New England Patriots 20-7 in the preseason Pro Football Hall of Fame game at Canton, Ohio. John Brodie, in his 17th and final season as a 49ers player, started at quarterback.
Two 49ers players in uniform that day, defensive back Jimmy Johnson and linebacker Dave Wilcox, eventually earned enshrinement in the Pro Football Hall of Fame. The game traditionally kicks off the NFL preseason and is played during the week of the Hall of Fame induction ceremonies. The enshrinees in 1973 were Raymond Berry, Jim Parker and Joe Schmidt.