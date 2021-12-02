"It started in not application, but guys only know what they know. You don't know what you don't know. And [Buffalo Bills WR] Emmanuel Sanders coming here for half the season was a big deal for him because he was a guy that's been in the league for 10 years and understood what it means to be a pro. And the rigors of the NFL season are brutal, they get one true day off. A lot of them have to do things for their body on that day, but it's six months of grind. So, you saw the beginning elements of that and who knows what it would've looked like last year, had he not gotten injured. So, we didn't really get a total vantage point of where he was at. This year training camp, August, we saw it in practice. I think he was looking around and saying, 'Okay, well, who's going to get everyone going?' It's kind of me and since maybe right when preseason games started going and he had a couple outings in the preseason he wasn't too fired up about, he's really put his foot on the gas, and he hasn't looked back."