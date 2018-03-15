Why Kyle Shanahan Covets Centers and Therefore Coveted Weston Richburg

But Richburg's lucrative five-year contract makes a lot more sense when you consider just how much Kyle Shanahan values the center position. The addition of Pro Bowler Alex Mack provided a huge boost to Shanahan's offense with the Atlanta Falcons in 2016. The 49ers head coach sees similar potential in Richburg, so much so that San Francisco felt comfortable trading Kilgore to the Miami Dolphins.

"When you have a center of the level of Alex or Weston, it changes a lot of things, things that people don't totally realize," Shanahan began explaining. "Sometimes you have to get in certain personnel groupings to help someone have an angle to a MIKE linebacker so you can help your center out with the guard. Sometimes you go into a one-back and now the WILL has to walk outside the box and the angles to the MIKE aren't as good, but you've got a center who can get there on his own and doesn't need the help.

"It allows you to do a bunch of different stuff. It puts more pressure on the center. It puts versatility in everything you can do, not just with the center but what your guards and tackles can do. It helps solidify the entire o-line. That's usually where it starts. There are a lot of good players, but when you have a difference maker at that position, I've found in my career that it's been a lot easier to run an offense."

There's no doubt that Shanahan will put a lot on Richburg's plate, both in making checks pre-snap and what's required of him post-snap. That's why you can also bet that Shanahan did his homework. When Shanahan put on the tape, he saw a center capable of being one of the league's best.