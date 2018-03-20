Why Eli Harold is a Potential X-factor for 49ers in 2018

That fact makes it so crucial to develop the existing talent on your own roster. The 49ers posted just 30 sacks last season, but there are still a few intriguing pieces to keep an eye on. Lynch named Eli Harold as a player who has a chance to make a jump in 2018.

Harold was originally taken by the 49ers in the third round (79th overall) of the 2015 NFL Draft. The 49ers projected him as a pass rusher, but after a series of position changes in his first two seasons, Harold found a home at SAM linebacker in 2017. It's an important distinction to note that the SAM linebacker is, first and foremost, a player who needs to stop the run in Robert Saleh's scheme. That's something Harold did exceedingly well last year, becoming one of the better edge setters in the NFL.

San Francisco's defense ranked seventh in yards per carry average (3.8) in 2017, a marked improvement after finishing dead last the season prior. Harold had plenty to do with that success against the run. And yet, Lynch said that he sees an even bigger role ahead for the linebacker in the coming year.

"We think Eli's got some skills," Lynch said. "We felt like he made great progress at the SAM linebacker spot last year, but we do believe he has some (pass) rush ability that is untapped. We need to tap into it. We're going to give him that opportunity."

Lynch went on to compare Harold to Bruce Irvin. The 49ers GM would love to see Harold evolve into a SAM/LEO, a role Irvin filled with the Seattle Seahawks. That would make Harold a three-down player with the responsibility of stuffing the run on early downs and then rushing the quarterback on passing downs.

"If Eli could become that for us, that would be a really good development," Lynch said.

A carousel of coaches and schemes throughout Harold's first three years hindered his development. The linebacker fluctuated between positions and he tailored his body to fit each new role. Harold has now settled between 254 to 257 pounds and hopes to stay there for good.