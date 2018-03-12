Why Adding Richard Sherman is so Significant for the 49ers

Many are undoubtedly still processing the news. It's not often that public enemy No. 1 flips the script and becomes the good guy. Derek Jeter never played for the Red Sox. Magic Johnson in Celtics green? Not a chance. And you can bet that Kevin Durant would never join the Warr… OK never mind on that last example. But you get the idea.

That makes the mindset of Lynch and Kyle Shanahan evident. They don't care about bad blood from past seasons. It's all about assembling a roster that will get San Francisco back into the NFL postseason. When the Seahawks released Sherman last week, the 49ers brain trust wasted little time. Sherman told media via conference call that San Francisco reached out immediately.

As Peter King reported on Monday, Shanahan and Sherman met for dinner on Friday. The two sides then spent all day Saturday negotiating. San Francisco made the deal official on Sunday. So when we start breaking down what this move means for the 2018 49ers and beyond, let's start with the fact that once Sherman arrived in the Bay Area, he never left.