Why Adam Peters is a Big Hire for the 49ers

"When it comes to stars in this industry, Adam Peters is certainly one of them," Lynch said in the press release announcing the hire. "He brings a wealth of knowledge and experience from two incredibly successful organizations, and is one of the most respected talent evaluators in the National Football League."

Peters has spent nearly a decade as one of John Elway's most trusted confidants for good reason. One member of Denver's front office reportedly called Peters, "a savant." Broncos running back C.J. Anderson thanked Peters for being the one to give him a chance in Denver. Peters deserves credit for Denver's acquisitions of Von Miller, Chris Harris Jr. (undrafted free agent) and Malik Jackson – all players who were key contributors in Super Bowl 50.

The fact that Elway even let him interview with the 49ers was significant. But for Lynch to get Peters to join him in San Francisco illustrates the kind of respect that the 49ers new GM commands.

It circles back to what Lynch said on Monday. Keep in mind, it's important to never draw too much from a press conference – or in this case, a conference call. You can't win or lose a presser, per se, but Lynch's candor was still refreshing.

For starters, it was great to hear Lynch's confidence in regards to his qualifications for the job. Fans were eager to hear about his areas of expertise.