Who is the 49ers Most Underrated Offseason Addition?

After the arrival of head coach Kyle Shanahan and general manager John Lynch, the San Francisco 49ers new regime began to add a bevy of players to the roster. You've heard all about Solomon Thomas, Reuben Foster, Pierre Garçon, Kyle Juszczyk and Pierre Garçon, but they aren't the only players looking to make major contributions to the 49ers in 2017.

Bleacher Report's Brent Sobleski ranked the most overlooked additions of the 2017 NFL offseason and one member of the 49ers found himself on the list.

On March 15, Lynch made a trade with the Baltimore Ravens and acquired Pro-Bowl offensive lineman Jeremy Zuttah. The lineman is entering his 10th season after spending time with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Ravens. Since his rookie season in 2008, Zuttah has started 117 out of 131 games played and was selected to the 2016 Pro Bowl.

Consider Zuttah a Swiss Army knife. He's started games at center, left guard and right guard. His Pro Bowl season came while he was the starting center for the Ravens. Zuttah has an opportunity to help boost the middle of the offensive line and pave the way for the 49ers backfield.

Sobleski stated: "Kyle Shanahan became the San Francisco 49ers' new head coach due in part to his success as the offensive coordinator with the Atlanta Falcons.

Center serves as the linchpin for Shanahan's offensive system and sets the tone in his zone-heavy scheme. Not only is he expected to make all of the line calls, but his block often influences where the running back decides to cut.