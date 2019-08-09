Where to Watch: San Francisco 49ers vs. Dallas Cowboys

Aug 09, 2019 at 12:20 PM
SF.png
49ers Staff

The San Francisco 49ers will open the preseason campaign at home against the Dallas Cowboys presented by SunPower. The game takes place on Saturday, Aug. 10 at 6:00 p.m. PT at Levi's® Stadium. Here are all the ways to watch the game!

Be There

A limited number of tickets are available on Ticketmaster.com. View the full lineup of gameday entertainment and activations here.

Watch on TV

Network: CBS (KPIX) or NFL Network (out of market viewers)

Play-by-Play: Greg Papa

Color Analyst: Tim Ryan

Sideline Reporter: Dennis O'Donnell

Watch Online

If you are in the 49ers primary or secondary market you can view the KPIX live stream of the game here or on the 49ers app.

49ers fans in the U.S. can sign up for NFL Game Pass to watch every 49ers regular season game on-demand.

KPIX Live Stream Locations

49ers Radio Affiliate Netwok

  • San Francisco, KNBR - AM 68
  • San Francisco, KGO - AM 810
  • San Francisco, KSAN - 107.7 FM
  • Portland/Salem Ore., KPAM - AM 860
  • Medford, Ore., KBOY - 95.7 FM
  • Brookings, Ore. , KURY - 95.3 FM
  • Eureka/Arcata, KATA - AM 1340
  • Redding, KXXS - 96.1 FM
  • Susanville, KJDX - 95.3 FM
  • Chico, KTHU - 100.7 FM
  • Grass Valley, KNCO - AM 830
  • Sacramento, KIFM - AM 1320
  • Modesto/Stockton, KESP - AM 970
  • Monterey/Salinas, KION - AM 1460
  • King City, KRKC - AM 1490
  • Fresno, KFIG - AM 940
  • Paso Robles, KPRL - AM 1230
  • San Luis Obispo, KKJL - AM 1400
  • Los Angeles, KLAA - AM 830
  • San Diego, KWFN - 97.3 FM
  • Reno, Nev., KPLY - AM 630
  • Las Vegas, Nev., KMZQ - AM 670
  • Hilo, Hawaii (Big Island), KPUA - AM 670
  • Honolulu, Hawaii (Oahu), KHKA - AM 1500
  • Kihei, Hawaii (Maui), KAOI - AM 1110

Spanish Radio

The live in-game broadcast featuring play-by-play announcer Jesús Zárate and color commentator Carlos Ramirez will be streamed at no cost to fans exclusively on 49ers.com.

