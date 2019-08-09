Where to Watch: San Francisco 49ers vs. Dallas Cowboys

The San Francisco 49ers will open the preseason campaign at home against the Dallas Cowboys presented by SunPower. The game takes place on Saturday, Aug. 10 at 6:00 p.m. PT at Levi's® Stadium. Here are all the ways to watch the game!

Be There

A limited number of tickets are available on Ticketmaster.com. View the full lineup of gameday entertainment and activations here.

Watch on TV

Network: CBS (KPIX) or NFL Network (out of market viewers)

Play-by-Play: Greg Papa

Color Analyst: Tim Ryan

Sideline Reporter: Dennis O'Donnell

Watch Online

If you are in the 49ers primary or secondary market you can view the KPIX live stream of the game here or on the 49ers app.