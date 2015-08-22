 Skip to main content
Where to Watch San Francisco 49ers vs. Dallas Cowboys

Aug 22, 2015 at 02:04 AM
San Francisco 49ers Staff 

49ers vs. Cowboys All-time

San Francisco has a rivalry with Dallas that dates back to 1960 and includes one of the most memorable plays of all time, "The Catch".

The San Francisco 49ers face the Dallas Cowboys in Week 2 of the 2015 preseason. The game takes place on Sunday at 5:00 p.m. PT at Levi's® Stadium. Here are all the ways to catch the action.

Watch on TV

Bay Area: KPIX 5
Dallas Area: KTTV 11

Watch Online

Outside of the local market? 49ers fans in the U.S. can subscribe to NFL Game Pass to watch every 49ers preseason game LIVE and every regular season game on demand.

Overseas? International NFL Game Pass is available HERE.

Listen

Bay Area radio: KGO 810 & The Bone 107.7

Spanish radio: KTRB 860Full list of 49ers radio affiliates:

Follow

Live play-by-play, stats and updates are all on the 49ers official mobile app.

Follow the 49ers on Twitter for all-access coverage leading up to, during and after the game.

Video to Watch before the Game:

