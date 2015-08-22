Where to Watch San Francisco 49ers vs. Dallas Cowboys

San Francisco has a rivalry with Dallas that dates back to 1960 and includes one of the most memorable plays of all time, "The Catch".
The San Francisco 49ers face the Dallas Cowboys in Week 2 of the 2015 preseason. The game takes place on Sunday at 5:00 p.m. PT at Levi's® Stadium. Here are all the ways to catch the action.
Watch on TV
Bay Area: KPIX 5
Dallas Area: KTTV 11
Watch Online
Outside of the local market? 49ers fans in the U.S. can subscribe to NFL Game Pass to watch every 49ers preseason game LIVE and every regular season game on demand.
Overseas? International NFL Game Pass is available HERE.
Listen
Bay Area radio: KGO 810 & The Bone 107.7
Spanish radio: KTRB 860Full list of 49ers radio affiliates: