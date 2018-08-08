Where to Watch: San Francisco 49ers vs. Dallas Cowboys

The San Francisco 49ers will open the preseason campaign at home against the Dallas Cowboys. The game takes place on Thursday, Aug. 9 at 7:00 p.m. PT at Levi's® Stadium. Here are all the ways to watch the game!
Be There
A limited number of tickets are available on Ticketmaster.com.
Watch on TV
Network: CBS (KPIX)/Live on NFL Network (For out of market viewers)
Play-by-Play: Ted Robinson
Color Analyst: Tim Ryan
Sideline Reporter: Dennis O'Donnell
You can catch a replay of the game on NFL Network at any of the following dates and times:
- Sunday, Aug. 12 at 6:00 p.m. PT
- Monday, Aug. 13 at 9:00 p.m. PT
- Wednesday, Aug. 15 at 5:00 p.m. PT
- Thursday, Aug. 16 at 12:00 p.m. PT
Watch Online
If you are in the 49ers primary or secondary market you can view a live stream of the game here.
49ers fans in the U.S. can sign up for NFL Game Pass to watch every 49ers regular season game on-demand.
49ers Radio Affiliate Netwok
- San Francisco, KNBR - AM 68
- San Francisco, KGO - AM 810
- San Francisco, KSAN - 107.7 FM
- Portland/Salem (Ore.), KPAM - AM 860
- Eugene, Ore., KORE - AM 1050
- Medford, Ore., KBOY - 95.7 FM
- Brookings, Ore. , KURY - 95.3 FM
- Eureka/Arcata, KATA - AM 1340
- Redding, KXXS - 96.1 FM
- Susanville, KJDX - 95.3 FM
- Chico, KTHU - 100.7 FM
- Grass Valley, KNCO - AM 830
- Sacramento, KIFM - AM 1320
- Modesto/Stockton, KESP - AM 970
- Monterey/Salinas, KION - AM 1460
- King City, KRKC - AM 1490
- Fresno, KFIG - AM 940
- Paso Robles, KPRL - AM 1230
- San Luis Obispo, KKJL - AM 1400
- Los Angeles, KLAA - AM 830
- San Diego, KWFN - 97.3 FM
- Reno, Nev., KPLY - AM 630
- Las Vegas, Nev., KMZQ - AM 670
- Hilo, Hawaii (Big Island), KPUA - AM 670
- Honolulu, Hawaii (Oahu), KHKA - AM 1500
- Kihei, Hawaii (Maui), KAOI - AM 1110