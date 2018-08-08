Where to Watch: San Francisco 49ers vs. Dallas Cowboys

The San Francisco 49ers will open the preseason campaign at home against the Dallas Cowboys. The game takes place on Thursday, Aug. 9 at 7:00 p.m. PT at Levi's® Stadium. Here are all the ways to watch the game!

Be There

A limited number of tickets are available on Ticketmaster.com.

Watch on TV

Network: CBS (KPIX)/Live on NFL Network (For out of market viewers)

Play-by-Play: Ted Robinson

Color Analyst: Tim Ryan

Sideline Reporter: Dennis O'Donnell

You can catch a replay of the game on NFL Network at any of the following dates and times:

Sunday, Aug. 12 at 6:00 p.m. PT

Monday, Aug. 13 at 9:00 p.m. PT

Wednesday, Aug. 15 at 5:00 p.m. PT

Thursday, Aug. 16 at 12:00 p.m. PT

Watch Online

If you are in the 49ers primary or secondary market you can view a live stream of the game here.

49ers fans in the U.S. can sign up for NFL Game Pass to watch every 49ers regular season game on-demand.

49ers Radio Affiliate Netwok

San Francisco, KNBR - AM 68

San Francisco, KGO - AM 810

San Francisco, KSAN - 107.7 FM

Portland/Salem (Ore.), KPAM - AM 860

Eugene, Ore., KORE - AM 1050

Medford, Ore., KBOY - 95.7 FM

Brookings, Ore. , KURY - 95.3 FM

Eureka/Arcata, KATA - AM 1340

Redding, KXXS - 96.1 FM

Susanville, KJDX - 95.3 FM

Chico, KTHU - 100.7 FM

Grass Valley, KNCO - AM 830

Sacramento, KIFM - AM 1320

Modesto/Stockton, KESP - AM 970

Monterey/Salinas, KION - AM 1460

King City, KRKC - AM 1490

Fresno, KFIG - AM 940

Paso Robles, KPRL - AM 1230

San Luis Obispo, KKJL - AM 1400

Los Angeles, KLAA - AM 830

San Diego, KWFN - 97.3 FM

Reno, Nev., KPLY - AM 630

Las Vegas, Nev., KMZQ - AM 670

Hilo, Hawaii (Big Island), KPUA - AM 670

Honolulu, Hawaii (Oahu), KHKA - AM 1500

Kihei, Hawaii (Maui), KAOI - AM 1110