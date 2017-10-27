Where to Watch: San Francisco 49ers at Philadelphia Eagles

- In Week 8, the San Francisco 49ers head east for the final time this season to face the Philadelphia Eagles. The game will take place at Lincoln Financial Field at 10:00 a.m. PT.
Here are all the ways you can watch the action.
Be There
A limited number of tickets are available on Ticketmaster.com.
Watch on TV
Network: FOX
Play-by-Play: Kenny Albert
Color Analyst: Charles Davis
Sideline Reporter: Pam Oliver
The game will be broadcasted on FOX in Northern California, North Dakota, Pennsylvania, parts of Texas, Oklahoma and Maryland (shown in blue in the map below).
- Watch Online
*49ers fans in the U.S. can sign up for NFL Game Pass to watch every 49ers regular season game on demand.
49ers Radio Affiliate Network