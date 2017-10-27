Where to Watch: San Francisco 49ers at Philadelphia Eagles

Oct 27, 2017 at 07:21 AM
  • In Week 8, the San Francisco 49ers head east for the final time this season to face the Philadelphia Eagles. The game will take place at Lincoln Financial Field at 10:00 a.m. PT.
    Here are all the ways you can watch the action.
Be There

A limited number of tickets are available on Ticketmaster.com.

Watch on TV

Network: FOX
Play-by-Play: Kenny Albert
Color Analyst: Charles Davis
Sideline Reporter: Pam Oliver

The game will be broadcasted on FOX in Northern California, North Dakota, Pennsylvania, parts of Texas, Oklahoma and Maryland (shown in blue in the map below).
08-FOX-E-V2.png
  • Watch Online

*49ers fans in the U.S. can sign up for NFL Game Pass to watch every 49ers regular season game on demand.

49ers Radio Affiliate Network

Live play-by-play, stats and updates are all available on the 49ers official mobile app.

Follow the 49ers on Twitter for all-access coverage leading up to, during and after the game.

Videos to Watch before the Game:

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

