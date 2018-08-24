Where to Watch: San Francisco 49ers at Indianapolis Colts

The San Francisco 49ers head to Indianapolis to take on the Colts in third week of preseason. This will likely be the final time we see the 49ers starters before Week 1 of the regular season. The contest takes place on Saturday, Aug. 25 at 1:30 p.m. PT at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. Here are all the ways to watch the game!

Watch on TV

Network: CBS (KPIX)

Play-by-Play: Ted Robinson

Color Analyst: Tim Ryan

Sideline Reporter: Dennis O'Donnell

You can catch a replay of the game on NFL Network at any of the following dates and times:

Sunday, Aug. 26 at 9:00 p.m. PT

Tuesday, Aug. 28 at 7:00 a.m. PT

Watch Online

If you are in the 49ers primary or secondary market you can view a live stream of the game here.

49ers fans in the U.S. can sign up for NFL Game Pass to watch every 49ers regular season game on-demand.

49ers Radio Affiliate Netwok

San Francisco, KNBR - AM 68

San Francisco, KGO - AM 810

San Francisco, KSAN - 107.7 FM

Portland/Salem (Ore.), KPAM - AM 860

Eugene, Ore., KORE - AM 1050

Medford, Ore., KBOY - 95.7 FM

Brookings, Ore. , KURY - 95.3 FM

Eureka/Arcata, KATA - AM 1340

Redding, KXXS - 96.1 FM

Susanville, KJDX - 95.3 FM

Chico, KTHU - 100.7 FM

Grass Valley, KNCO - AM 830

Sacramento, KIFM - AM 1320

Modesto/Stockton, KESP - AM 970

Monterey/Salinas, KION - AM 1460

King City, KRKC - AM 1490

Fresno, KFIG - AM 940

Paso Robles, KPRL - AM 1230

San Luis Obispo, KKJL - AM 1400

Los Angeles, KLAA - AM 830

San Diego, KWFN - 97.3 FM

Reno, Nev., KPLY - AM 630

Las Vegas, Nev., KMZQ - AM 670

Hilo, Hawaii (Big Island), KPUA - AM 670

Honolulu, Hawaii (Oahu), KHKA - AM 1500

Kihei, Hawaii (Maui), KAOI - AM 1110

Spanish Radio

The live in-game broadcast featuring play-by-play announcer Jesus Zarate and color commentator Gabriel Sotelo will be streamed at no cost to fans exclusively on 49ers.com.