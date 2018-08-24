Where to Watch: San Francisco 49ers at Indianapolis Colts

Aug 24, 2018 at 12:57 PM
49ers Staff

The San Francisco 49ers head to Indianapolis to take on the Colts in third week of preseason. This will likely be the final time we see the 49ers starters before Week 1 of the regular season. The contest takes place on Saturday, Aug. 25 at 1:30 p.m. PT at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. Here are all the ways to watch the game!

Watch on TV

Network: CBS (KPIX)
Play-by-Play: Ted Robinson
Color Analyst: Tim Ryan
Sideline Reporter: Dennis O'Donnell

You can catch a replay of the game on NFL Network at any of the following dates and times:

  • Sunday, Aug. 26 at 9:00 p.m. PT
  • Tuesday, Aug. 28 at 7:00 a.m. PT

Watch Online

If you are in the 49ers primary or secondary market you can view a live stream of the game here.

49ers fans in the U.S. can sign up for NFL Game Pass to watch every 49ers regular season game on-demand.

49ers Radio Affiliate Netwok

  • San Francisco, KNBR - AM 68
  • San Francisco, KGO - AM 810
  • San Francisco, KSAN - 107.7 FM
  • Portland/Salem (Ore.), KPAM - AM 860
  • Eugene, Ore., KORE - AM 1050
  • Medford, Ore., KBOY - 95.7 FM
  • Brookings, Ore. , KURY - 95.3 FM
  • Eureka/Arcata, KATA - AM 1340
  • Redding, KXXS - 96.1 FM
  • Susanville, KJDX - 95.3 FM
  • Chico, KTHU - 100.7 FM
  • Grass Valley, KNCO - AM 830
  • Sacramento, KIFM - AM 1320
  • Modesto/Stockton, KESP - AM 970
  • Monterey/Salinas, KION - AM 1460
  • King City, KRKC - AM 1490
  • Fresno, KFIG - AM 940
  • Paso Robles, KPRL - AM 1230
  • San Luis Obispo, KKJL - AM 1400
  • Los Angeles, KLAA - AM 830
  • San Diego, KWFN - 97.3 FM
  • Reno, Nev., KPLY - AM 630
  • Las Vegas, Nev., KMZQ - AM 670
  • Hilo, Hawaii (Big Island), KPUA - AM 670
  • Honolulu, Hawaii (Oahu), KHKA - AM 1500
  • Kihei, Hawaii (Maui), KAOI - AM 1110

Spanish Radio

The live in-game broadcast featuring play-by-play announcer Jesus Zarate and color commentator Gabriel Sotelo will be streamed at no cost to fans exclusively on 49ers.com.

Videos to Watch Before the Game

