Where 49ers Rank among Top 2015 Free Agents

Photos of San Francisco 49ers players who are set to be free agents this 2015 offseason.
The NFL hot stove is only a few days from reaching its boiling point.
Not only are teams across the league preparing for free agency to officially open on March 10, so too are NFL analysts and experts.
The San Francisco 49ers have a handful of valued players on their roster who are about to hit the open market.
With that in mind, we compiled free-agent rankings from across the web and narrowed them down to how they assess San Francisco's crop of players.
NFL.com
Mike Iupati – 7th
"He has been among the best maulers in the run game at guard in the entire league throughout his career."
Michael Crabtree – 25th
"Any team signing him will have to hope he can recover the impressive pre-Achilles tear form that helped propel the 49ers into Super Bowl XLVII."
Chris Culliver – 31st
"He hasn't been the most consistent player throughout his career and he previously suffered a torn ACL, but Culliver has loads of talent. He's coming off a strong season and has a high ceiling."
Frank Gore – 35th
"'The Inconvenient Truth' can still block, catch and turn a 1-yard stuff into a 4-yard gain like a boss. He's a nice veteran short-term pickup for a team seeking a title."
Perrish Cox – 51st
"Something is in the water in San Francisco, where the 49ers have coached up a lot of cornerbacks to career years. Cox played like a Pro Bowl pick for much of last season."
Sports Illustrated's MMQB
Mike Iupati – 14th
"Mammoth (6-5, 331 pounds) and powerful left guard who has gone to three straight Pro Bowls. Has dealt with variety of injuries."
Michael Crabtree – 33rd
"Became one of the game's top receivers in 2012, but an Achilles tear set him back in '13 and appeared to take away some of his explosiveness in '14. Tough, smart, competitive."
Chris Culliver – 35th
"Knee injury that wiped out his 2013 season seemed to linger into '14, but he eventually settled into being a good corner who can run with speedy wideouts. His size — 6-0 and 199 pounds — will appeal to many teams."
Frank Gore – 58th
"Is up there in age but has had four straight 1,000-yard seasons and eight in his last nine. Incredibly tough and powerful runner who'll help somebody."
Perrish Cox – 84th
"Has bounced around in his first five years in the league but played well at times last season, including five interceptions."
Bleacher Report
Mike Iupati – 12th
Frank Gore – 66th
Perrish Cox – 68th
Dan Skuta – 69th
Chris Culliver – 80th
Michael Crabtree – 82nd