Where 49ers Rank among Top 2015 Free Agents

The NFL hot stove is only a few days from reaching its boiling point.

Not only are teams across the league preparing for free agency to officially open on March 10, so too are NFL analysts and experts.

The San Francisco 49ers have a handful of valued players on their roster who are about to hit the open market.

With that in mind, we compiled free-agent rankings from across the web and narrowed them down to how they assess San Francisco's crop of players.

NFL.com

Mike Iupati – 7th

"He has been among the best maulers in the run game at guard in the entire league throughout his career."

Michael Crabtree – 25th

"Any team signing him will have to hope he can recover the impressive pre-Achilles tear form that helped propel the 49ers into Super Bowl XLVII."

Chris Culliver – 31st

"He hasn't been the most consistent player throughout his career and he previously suffered a torn ACL, but Culliver has loads of talent. He's coming off a strong season and has a high ceiling."

Frank Gore – 35th

"'The Inconvenient Truth' can still block, catch and turn a 1-yard stuff into a 4-yard gain like a boss. He's a nice veteran short-term pickup for a team seeking a title."

Perrish Cox – 51st