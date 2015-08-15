What We Learned from 49ers vs. Texans

After giving up an 8-play, 87-yard scoring drive capped by a 58-yard Brian Hoyer touchdown pass to wide receiver Cecil Shorts III, which was also followed by a 2-point conversion to wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins, the 49ers responded on defense with their backs against the wall.

The Texans picked up two first downs on their second possesion and added a 32-yard Alfred Blue run to get down to San Francisco's 12-yard line.

Houston was in position to score, but solid plays from nose tackle Mike Purcell, inside linebacker Shayne Skov, free safety Eric Reid and many others helped keep the home opponents out of the end zone. With the ball on San Francisco's 1-yard line, running back Jonathan Grimes was met for no gain by rookie linebacker Eli Harold and veteran safety Antoine Bethea on third down.

Texans coach Bill O'Brien waited patiently after a TV timeout before electing to go for it on fourth down. His team was again denied when Reid and cornerback Shareece Wright converged on Blue to stop him short of the goal line.

The opening drive by San Francisco's defense, sans NaVorro Bowman, wasn't the desired result but the second-drive response was something they can rally around in the film room this week.

Jim Tomsula takes careful approach with veterans

In addition to Bowman, the 49ers coach let it be known that tight end Vernon Davis and defensive tackle Darnell Dockett would join 11 other players who would not play against the Texans.

Of the key starters who did see action, it was a relatively short night. Colin Kaepernick completed 1-of-3 pass attempts for 14 yards. San Francisco's signal-caller nearly connected on a 50-plus yard deep ball to new target Torrey Smith. Ultimately, the 49ers were forced to punt and Blaine Gabbert finished up the rest of the first half. Left tackle Joe Staley and right tackle Erik Pears played one series apiece as well. Starting running back Pierre Garçon carried the ball one itme for three yards.

On defense, nose tackle Ian Williams and outside linebacker Ahmad Brooks saw action on the first drive only. They were replaced by Purcell and Harold, respectively.

Tomsula's careful monitoring of veteran reps in training camp clearly carried over to NRG Stadium. It was a smart approach, especially for a club with many first- and second-year contributors.

Gameday is no longer foreign to Hayne