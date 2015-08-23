 Skip to main content
Advertising

What We Learned from 49ers vs. Cowboys

Aug 23, 2015 at 12:57 PM
 

NaVorro Bowman's highly-anticipated first snaps inside of Levi's® Stadium took place on Sunday night.

The star inside linebacker for the San Francisco 49ers made a triumphant return in a 23-6 victory over the Dallas Cowboys in Week 2 of the preseason.

Bowman's performance galvanized a 49ers team to its first exhibition victory under new coach Jim Tomsula.

But No. 53 wasn't the only player worth highlighting.

Here's what we learned from the home victory.

Bowman suits up and shows up

If there were any question about Bowman's impact on San Francisco's starting defense, look no further than the three-play sequence in which the former All-Pro 'backer was in on every tackle.

Bowman recorded three tackles (two for loss) on Tony Romo's only drive of the game. Bowman met new Cowboys running back Darren McFadden in the hole and dropped him for a 1-yard gain on first down. Bowman and fellow starting inside linebacker Nick Moody helped bring down McFadden for a 1-yard loss on second down. To close the drive out, Bowman chased down Dallas running back Lance Dunbar in the left flat and tackled him for a 1-yard loss.

Bowman's three-play, three-tackle series was all Tomsula needed to see. Shayne Skov replaced the defensive leader for Dallas' second possesion. But all in all, it was a great return to the field for San Francisco's star defender. Kap and the first offense gets first points of preseason

49ers vs. Cowboys: Preseason Week 2

View the top photos from San Francisco's matchup against Dallas in the first game at Levi's Stadium of 2015.

No Title
1 / 105
No Title
2 / 105
No Title
3 / 105
No Title
4 / 105
No Title
5 / 105
No Title
6 / 105
No Title
7 / 105
No Title
8 / 105
No Title
9 / 105
No Title
10 / 105
No Title
11 / 105
No Title
12 / 105
No Title
13 / 105
No Title
14 / 105
No Title
15 / 105
No Title
16 / 105
No Title
17 / 105
No Title
18 / 105
No Title
19 / 105
No Title
20 / 105
No Title
21 / 105
No Title
22 / 105
No Title
23 / 105
No Title
24 / 105
No Title
25 / 105
No Title
26 / 105
No Title
27 / 105
No Title
28 / 105
No Title
29 / 105
No Title
30 / 105
No Title
31 / 105
No Title
32 / 105
No Title
33 / 105
No Title
34 / 105
No Title
35 / 105
No Title
36 / 105
No Title
37 / 105
No Title
38 / 105
No Title
39 / 105
No Title
40 / 105
No Title
41 / 105
No Title
42 / 105
No Title
43 / 105
No Title
44 / 105
No Title
45 / 105
No Title
46 / 105
No Title
47 / 105
No Title
48 / 105
No Title
49 / 105
No Title
50 / 105
No Title
51 / 105
No Title
52 / 105
No Title
53 / 105
No Title
54 / 105
No Title
55 / 105
No Title
56 / 105
No Title
57 / 105
No Title
58 / 105
No Title
59 / 105
No Title
60 / 105
No Title
61 / 105
No Title
62 / 105
No Title
63 / 105
No Title
64 / 105
No Title
65 / 105
No Title
66 / 105
No Title
67 / 105
No Title
68 / 105
No Title
69 / 105
No Title
70 / 105
No Title
71 / 105
No Title
72 / 105
No Title
73 / 105
No Title
74 / 105
No Title
75 / 105
No Title
76 / 105
No Title
77 / 105
No Title
78 / 105
No Title
79 / 105
No Title
80 / 105
No Title
81 / 105
No Title
82 / 105
No Title
83 / 105
No Title
84 / 105
No Title
85 / 105
No Title
86 / 105
No Title
87 / 105
No Title
88 / 105
No Title
89 / 105
No Title
90 / 105
No Title
91 / 105
No Title
92 / 105
No Title
93 / 105
No Title
94 / 105
No Title
95 / 105
No Title
96 / 105
No Title
97 / 105
No Title
98 / 105
No Title
99 / 105
No Title
100 / 105
No Title
101 / 105
No Title
102 / 105
No Title
103 / 105
No Title
104 / 105
No Title
105 / 105
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Colin Kaepernick and the first-team offense saw the field for two drives against the Cowboys.

The first possesion was greatly impacted by a 27-yard punt return by Australian rugby league import Jarryd Hayne. With the ball at midfield, Kaepernick and the first unit were able to move down into the red zone thanks to some big runs by Carlos Hyde. The second-year runner broke off a 17-yard gain to put the 49ers in scoring position.

Five plays later, San Francisco took a third-down shot in the end zone, but Cowboys cornerback Corey White was able to break up a Kaepernick pass intended for Torrey Smith.

As a result, Phil Dawson connected on a 25-yard field goal to finish off a 13-play, 51-yard scoring drive which took 5 minutes and 24 seconds off the clock and gave San Francisco the first points of the game. Hyde supplied 33 yards on the drive (27 rushing, 6 receiving).

The first unit did go three-and-out on its second and final possesion of the game, but it was a step in the right direction to get a scoring drive against a playoff-caliber opponent. The only setback from the night was the announcement of tight end Vance McDonald injuring his ankle after a 7-yard reception on the opening drive.

Young cornerbacks get valuable snaps

A pair of 2014 draft picks saw significant playing time against Dallas.

Keith Reaser and Kenneth Acker, fifth- and sixth-round selections, respectively, were on the field on San Francisco's first defensive drive. Bowman's appearance might have earned the national headlines, but it's also significant news that Reaser lined up opposite of Tramaine Brock as a starting cornerback. Acker came on the field on third down as the team's third cornerback. Brock slid inside, as Reaser and Acker manned the perimeter spots.

Both second-year players stayed on the field with the second-team defense as base cornerbacks. Acker recorded one tackle and one pass breakup in the first half.

In addition to the young cornerbacks on the field in the early third-down scenario, defensive linemen Tank Carradine and Darnell Dockett, plus rookie safety Jaquiski Tartt saw the field on San Francisco's first third-down scenario.

The wide-ranging use of personnel shows that defensive coordinator Eric Mangini is seeking out ways to utilize all of his key defenders and not just base-down performers.

Hayne continues to impact the game

A strong punt return can greatly benefit the offense.

Kaepernick and Blaine Gabbert know all about that after Sunday's matchup with the Cowboys.

Hayne's first three touches on punt return went for gains of 27, 34 and 23 yards. The rookie running back showed off nifty cut-back skills on his returns, too. Hayne finished the first half averaging 28 yards per punt return. His third return helped Gabbert and the second offense get on the board with a 33-yard Dawson field goal.

Rookie wideout DeAndrew White took over the punt return duties for Hayne in the second quarter.

Hayne made a splash last week against the Houston Texans with his 51-yard rush and impressive special teams returns. In his home stadium, the rookie continued his development by helping his offensive teammates start drives with better field position.

In San Francisco's second drive of the second half, Hayne picked up a 34-yard gain down the left sideline on a third-and-short play. The long run put the 49ers in field-goal range and set up a 38-yard kick by rookie Corey Acosta. Hayne's punt returns and long run were key moments as the home team built up a 16-0 lead in the third quarter.

Hayne led all ball carriers with 54 rushing yards on eight carries (6.8 yards per carry). Sunday's performance, which included a face-mask penalty against the NFL newcomer, was another positive experience for the football newcomer to build on.

In two preseason games, Hayne has 11 carries for 117 rushing yards (10.6 yards per carry).

Trio of interceptions keep Dallas at bay
Mike Purcell had his moment last week against the Texans with a two-tackle showing during a goal-line stand. Against the other Texas football franchise, Purcell picked off Cowboys quarterback Dustin Vaughan and returned it 37 yards for a pick-six.

Vaughan saw early action after Dallas backup Brandon Weeden left the game due to a blow to the head.

From his nose tackle position, Purcell correctly read Vaughan's short throw, but even better than the takeaway was how the 6-foot-3, 303-pound defensve lineman used a nifty cut-back move and broke another tackle on his way into the end zone.

Later in the second quarter, veteran safety Craig Dahl intercpeted a Vaughan pass by wrestling the ball away from its intended target.

Both interceptions ensured that the 49ers would go into halftime leading 13-0.

Dontae Johnson recorded San Francisco's third interception of the night late in the fourth quarter, again muscling the pass away from the would-be receiver for the pick.

Extra points

  • Third-year wide receiver Quinton Patton blocked a fourth-quarter punt and scooped up the ball in the end zone for a touchdown. Patton's scoring play put the home team up 23-0 with 12:46 left to play. It was also finished with an excellent celebration in which the young wideout leaped up on top of the railing to celebrate with the home fans.
  • Rookie punter Bradley Pinion handled kickoff duties in the first half. Dawson got his reps in the second half.
  • The second-team offensive line with Gabbert was as follows: left tackle Patrick Miller, left guard Andrew Tiller, center Dillon Farrell, right guard Ian Silberman and right tackle Trent Brown.
  • Tartt and second-year safety L.J. McCray delivered agressive open-field tackles in the third quarter after long Dallas receptions. Tartt will have to take care of his shoulders, as he noted in a pregame interview with 49ers.com.
  • Inside linebacker Desmond Bishop and outside linebacker Marcus Rush recorded sacks. Outside linebacker Eli Harold and defensive tackle Quinton Dial shared a sack in the first half.
  • Defensive lineman Glenn Dorsey, linebacker Philip Wheeler, defensive back Jimmie Ward and wide receiver Bruce Ellington did not suit for the game.
This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

5 Things to Know: 49ers Newest Cornerbacks

The San Francisco 49ers signed three cornerbacks during free agency, learn more about them here.
news

Morning Report: Bay Area Sports Unite for Giants Opening Day 🗞️

Catch up on the latest San Francisco 49ers headlines, powered by Cisco.
news

49ers Players Go Viral for First Pitches and Punt at SF Giants Opening Day

Fred Warner, Deebo Samuel Sr. and Mitch Wishnowsky made a special appearance at Oracle Park to celebrate the start of baseball season in The Bay. 
news

49ers Sign CB Rock Ya-Sin to a One-Year Deal

The San Francisco 49ers have signed cornerback Rock Ya-Sin to a one-year deal.
Advertising