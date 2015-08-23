What We Learned from 49ers vs. Cowboys

Colin Kaepernick and the first-team offense saw the field for two drives against the Cowboys.

The first possesion was greatly impacted by a 27-yard punt return by Australian rugby league import Jarryd Hayne. With the ball at midfield, Kaepernick and the first unit were able to move down into the red zone thanks to some big runs by Carlos Hyde. The second-year runner broke off a 17-yard gain to put the 49ers in scoring position.

Five plays later, San Francisco took a third-down shot in the end zone, but Cowboys cornerback Corey White was able to break up a Kaepernick pass intended for Torrey Smith.

As a result, Phil Dawson connected on a 25-yard field goal to finish off a 13-play, 51-yard scoring drive which took 5 minutes and 24 seconds off the clock and gave San Francisco the first points of the game. Hyde supplied 33 yards on the drive (27 rushing, 6 receiving).

The first unit did go three-and-out on its second and final possesion of the game, but it was a step in the right direction to get a scoring drive against a playoff-caliber opponent. The only setback from the night was the announcement of tight end Vance McDonald injuring his ankle after a 7-yard reception on the opening drive.

Young cornerbacks get valuable snaps

A pair of 2014 draft picks saw significant playing time against Dallas.

Keith Reaser and Kenneth Acker, fifth- and sixth-round selections, respectively, were on the field on San Francisco's first defensive drive. Bowman's appearance might have earned the national headlines, but it's also significant news that Reaser lined up opposite of Tramaine Brock as a starting cornerback. Acker came on the field on third down as the team's third cornerback. Brock slid inside, as Reaser and Acker manned the perimeter spots.

Both second-year players stayed on the field with the second-team defense as base cornerbacks. Acker recorded one tackle and one pass breakup in the first half.

In addition to the young cornerbacks on the field in the early third-down scenario, defensive linemen Tank Carradine and Darnell Dockett, plus rookie safety Jaquiski Tartt saw the field on San Francisco's first third-down scenario.

The wide-ranging use of personnel shows that defensive coordinator Eric Mangini is seeking out ways to utilize all of his key defenders and not just base-down performers.