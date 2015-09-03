 Skip to main content
Advertising

What We Learned from 49ers vs. Chargers

Sep 03, 2015 at 03:31 PM

49ers vs. Chargers: Preseason Week 4

View select images from the San Francisco 49ers final exhibition tuneup before the 2015 regular season.

No Title
1 / 137
No Title
2 / 137
No Title
3 / 137
No Title
4 / 137
No Title
5 / 137
No Title
6 / 137
No Title
7 / 137
No Title
8 / 137
No Title
9 / 137
No Title
10 / 137
No Title
11 / 137
No Title
12 / 137
No Title
13 / 137
No Title
14 / 137
No Title
15 / 137
No Title
16 / 137
No Title
17 / 137
No Title
18 / 137
No Title
19 / 137
No Title
20 / 137
No Title
21 / 137
No Title
22 / 137
No Title
23 / 137
No Title
24 / 137
No Title
25 / 137
No Title
26 / 137
No Title
27 / 137
No Title
28 / 137
No Title
29 / 137
No Title
30 / 137
No Title
31 / 137
No Title
32 / 137
No Title
33 / 137
No Title
34 / 137
No Title
35 / 137
No Title
36 / 137
No Title
37 / 137
No Title
38 / 137
No Title
39 / 137
No Title
40 / 137
No Title
41 / 137
No Title
42 / 137
No Title
43 / 137
No Title
44 / 137
No Title
45 / 137
No Title
46 / 137
No Title
47 / 137
No Title
48 / 137
No Title
49 / 137
No Title
50 / 137
No Title
51 / 137
No Title
52 / 137
No Title
53 / 137
No Title
54 / 137
No Title
55 / 137
No Title
56 / 137
No Title
57 / 137
No Title
58 / 137
No Title
59 / 137
No Title
60 / 137
No Title
61 / 137
No Title
62 / 137
No Title
63 / 137
No Title
64 / 137
No Title
65 / 137
No Title
66 / 137
No Title
67 / 137
No Title
68 / 137
No Title
69 / 137
No Title
70 / 137
No Title
71 / 137
No Title
72 / 137
No Title
73 / 137
No Title
74 / 137
No Title
75 / 137
No Title
76 / 137
No Title
77 / 137
No Title
78 / 137
No Title
79 / 137
No Title
80 / 137
No Title
81 / 137
No Title
82 / 137
No Title
83 / 137
No Title
84 / 137
No Title
85 / 137
No Title
86 / 137
No Title
87 / 137
No Title
88 / 137
No Title
89 / 137
No Title
90 / 137
No Title
91 / 137
No Title
92 / 137
No Title
93 / 137
No Title
94 / 137
No Title
95 / 137
No Title
96 / 137
No Title
97 / 137
No Title
98 / 137
No Title
99 / 137
No Title
100 / 137
No Title
101 / 137
No Title
102 / 137
No Title
103 / 137
No Title
104 / 137
No Title
105 / 137
No Title
106 / 137
No Title
107 / 137
No Title
108 / 137
No Title
109 / 137
No Title
110 / 137
No Title
111 / 137
No Title
112 / 137
No Title
113 / 137
No Title
114 / 137
No Title
115 / 137
No Title
116 / 137
No Title
117 / 137
No Title
118 / 137
No Title
119 / 137
No Title
120 / 137
No Title
121 / 137
No Title
122 / 137
No Title
123 / 137
No Title
124 / 137
No Title
125 / 137
No Title
126 / 137
No Title
127 / 137
No Title
128 / 137
No Title
129 / 137
No Title
130 / 137
No Title
131 / 137
No Title
132 / 137
No Title
133 / 137
No Title
134 / 137
No Title
135 / 137
No Title
136 / 137
No Title
137 / 137
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

The San Francisco 49ers wasted no time getting on the scoreboard against the San Diego Chargers on Thursday in the team's preseason finale. On the third play from scrimmage, rookie quarterback Dylan Thompson hit Bruce Ellington on a quick slant that the receiver took 70 yards to the house.

The 49ers ultimately won the game, 14-12, to end their exhibition season.

A vast majority of the 49ers starters got the night off, including Colin Kaepernick, NaVorro Bowman, Eric Reid, Antoine Bethea, Torrey Smith, Anquan Boldin, Joe Staley and Alex Boone.

That meant guys like Thompson, Ellington and others had the opportunity to see extra playing time as they tried to impress the coaching staff one final time before the looming roster cuts.

Many players, especially the rookies, did just that. Thompson goes the distance

It was assumed going in that Kaepernick wouldn't play. It did surprise people, however, to see backup quarterback Blaine Gabbert also sit this one out. That meant that Thompson got the start and played all four quarters as the only other quarterback on the 49ers roster.

After throwing a strike to Ellington on the long touchdown, Thompson followed the score up with a two-point conversion on a pass to Quinton Patton. It was certainly a special series for Thompson as he opened the game with his first touchdown pass as a professional football player.

The former South Carolina quarterback was working with some familiar offensive skill players. In addition to Ellington, who played college ball with Thompson, tight end Busta Anderson and running back Mike Davis were also Gamecocks.

Thompson's best pass of the night came early in the fourth quarter. With DeAndrew White running up the right sideline, the quarterback threw a perfect back-shoulder pass that his receiver secured for a 31-yard gain. The drive concluded with a 16-yard touchdown pass to Anderson on yet another back-shoulder throw from Thompson.

Not only were Thompson and Anderson college teammates, but they're also best friends, which is just awesome.

On the night, Thompson completed 17 passes for 225 yards and two touchdowns.

Bruuuuuuuuuce

On the 70-yard score, Ellington lined up in the slot on the right and ran a quick slant to the middle of the field. The second-year wideout already had separation when Thompson hit him in stride, and Ellington did the rest, sprinting away from every Chargers defender in pursuit on his way into the end zone.

The receiver finished the contest with three catches for game-high 86 yards and the touchdown.

Ellington also showed well on special teams. On his first punt return, Ellington took it 26 yards up the left sideline. A personal foul for a late hit added 15 yards to the return. On his next punt return, Ellington got loose thanks to a crushing block from rookie tight end Blake Bell. Once he got into space, Ellington turned on the boosters and took off downfield, finally being brought down deep into Chargers territory.

Unfortunately, a hold brought the play back, but it still displayed the receiver's ability to evade defenders and accelerate to top speed nonetheless. Ellington had three punt returns in total that went for 44 yards.

"Alabama"

White made his first big play of the preseason. The undrafted receiver has been a standout on the practice fields throughout camp, but he had yet to translate that success into game action. That changed Thursday night against the Chargers.

In the second quarter, the former Crimson Tide receiver ran a go-route up the left sideline. Thompson threw up a jump ball that White was able to rise up and grab amidst tight coverage on the play. The impressive catch went for 36 yards. White also caught the 31-yard pass described above.

The rookie ended the game with three catches for 77 yards.

White also had an impressive 34-yard punt return in the second quarter. The rookie receiver topped that with a 36-yard punt return on his next rep at the beginning of the third quarter. White had three punt returns for 70 yards in all.**

"Hayne Plane"**

Jarryd Hayne was active on special teams, both as a return man and on coverage units. In addition to making a tackle as a gunner on punt coverage, Hayne returned three punts himself for 43 yards.

As a running back, Hayne carried the ball 10 times for 58 yards. The Australian rookie also caught two passes for 17 yards.

Hayne's best play of the night came on a screen pass in the third quarter. Hayne took the short pass from Thompson for 12 yards, but as the play ended, the 'back lowered his shoulder and trucked a Chargers defensive back.

It was the first time Hayne has shown off his strength and power as a runner, and it was very impressive.

Other notes

  • Kenneth Acker and Keith Reaser got the start at cornerback for the second straight game.
  • None of the starting offensive line, including new first-team right guard Jordan Devey, saw the field against the Chargers.
  • Kendall Hunter started at running back, carrying the ball 10 times in the game for 21 yards.
  • Davis also saw plenty of action. The rookie had seven carries in the game for 33 yards.
  • Marcus Cromartie sealed the win with a late interception of Chargers quarterback Brad Sorensen
This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Every San Francisco 49ers Pick from the 2024 NFL Draft

Take a comprehensive look at the San Francisco 49ers 2024 draft class.
news

49ers Select LB Tatum Bethune with the No. 251 Pick in the 2024 NFL Draft

With the 251st pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, the San Francisco 49ers have selected FSU linebacker Tatum Bethune.
news

Los 49ers Eligen al Liniero Ofensivo, Jarrett Kingston, con el Pick 215 del NFL Draft 2024

Durante la sexta ronda y con la selección número 215 del Draft 2024 de la NFL, los San Francisco 49ers han elegido al liniero ofensivo, Jarrett Kingston.
news

49ers Select OL Jarrett Kingston with the No. 215 Pick in the 2024 NFL Draft

With the 215th pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, the San Francisco 49ers have selected USC offensive lineman Jarrett Kingston.
Advertising