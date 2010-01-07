What to Watch For: Wildcard Weekend

New York is a physical team up front. They run the football. They try and limit the mistakes by rookie quarterback Mark Sanchez, product of USC.

They're able to do that because they have a very strong offensive line up front. Thomas Jones is their runner. He's done well again this season because he runs hard between the tackles and has some playmaking ability. He picks up good, hard yards. Alan Faneca and Nick Mangold are two Pro Bowlers up front, on their line at the guard and center positions respectively. They're big maulers. They've been playing very well together too. Their offense is ranked eighth in the NFL, but they have the best rushing offense out of all 32 clubs. That's pretty big, especially in the playoffs.

Cincinnati's defensive coordinator Mike Zimmer does a very good job with the Bengals defense. They had a tough loss recently with the injury to Ray Maualuga, who was playing very well. Rashad Jeanty has stepped up in his place. Jeanty was the previous starter. That may be a spot where they are hurting a little bit. But, the Bengals will have two starters coming back to the defesne. Defensive tackle Domata Peko and safety Chinedum Ndukwe will return in time for Saturday. Those two starters should help out the defense a little bit. On the corners, Leon Hall and Johnathan Joseph are solid. They are two of the higher ranked corners in the league. They'll match up well against Jets receivers, Braylon Edwards and Jerricho Cotchery.

The Bengals have a strong quarterback in Carson Palmer, another guy out of USC. It will be very interesting to see the match-up between the two quarterbacks who went to USC. Sanchez was probably watching Palmer in high school.

Palmer is a guy who takes control when his team has the football and goes down the field with poise. His favorite target is Chad Ochocinco, who slipped and tweaked his knee in pregame last weekend. But, he should be back to full speed this weekend. He should be good to go as their big playmaker.

For the Jets, Darrelle Revis is a top corner in the league. It will be a great matchup to watch, between him and Ochocinco. Revis did a pretty good job last week containing Ochocinco. But expect the Bengals receiver to come out and try to get some revenge on him.

I'm expecting a battle, but I'm going to take Cincinnati at home in a closely fought game. The Jets are going to try and play keep away on offense. The Bengals are going to have to be able to run the ball. Cedric Benson is coming back this week. They also have Larry Johnson and Bernard Scott. The Bengals are going to have to pound the football, control the clock, and make plays when they have to.

Ravens @ Patriots

ObviouslyWes Welker was Tom Brady's favorite target in that offense. Welker's out. So, now a young rookie from Kent State, Julian Edelman, is going to step up and he's been training behind Welker. I look for him to have a big game.

Brady is tough and can fight through his injuries. He's playing at home where he's 8-0 this season. Expect him to have a big game as well, regardless of any aches and pains. Laurence Maroney at running back has been a steady back for the Patriots. They also have Kevin Faulk and Fred Taylor and that's a good combination for the playoffs. Up front they have a guy named Logan Mankins at guard, who's very solid and can move people up front. New England has been playing well offensively. You can't forget Randy Moss on the other side at receiver, who's a big playmaker in his own right. Look for him in the red zone. Moss has 13 receiving touchdowns, tied for the league lead with our own tight end Vernon Davis.

When you start talking about the Baltimore Ravens and their defense; you talk about being physical. You also lead by mentioning their linebacker Ray Lewis. They're going to come out and try to hit the Patriots first and be the aggressors for the entire game.

Up front, Baltimore has outside linebacker Terrell Suggs who can get a lot of pressure coming for the quarterback. Haloti Ngata plugs the middle real well. They are very strong at the point of attack. It's going to be hard to run at them. Defensive tackle Kelly Gregg is a very stout defensive player too. Their safety, Ed Reed, is a ball-hawk with great skills and great range around the field. I expect the Ravens will try to keep Edelmen underneath them and be on top of Moss.

For the Ravens offensively, Joe Flacco's play has been up and down this season. But, he's a quarterback who's coming along very well when you consider he's two-for-two in making it to the playoffs in his second year. The Ravens help him out with two big weapons in the backfield with Ray Rice and Willis McGahee. Then, their fullback La'Ron McClain is one of the best fullbacks in the league.

Add to that, a solid offensive line. Up front, they have a rookie named Michael Oher who is playing well at right tackle. In terms of targets for Flacco, he has a veteran receiver in Derrick Mason, and they have Mark Clayton on the other side. But, his favorite target would probably be Todd Heap, the tight end. He's a big playmaker with great hands and he's reliable, which is important in the playoffs.

Look for the Ravens to try and control the clock with their run game. They'll use the pass when they have to and play keep away from Tom Brady.

The Patriots have a younger defense then they've typically had in years past when compared to this season. A big stout Vince Wilfork will be back for them at nose tackle. He is hard to run on just like Ngata and Gregg. One of their best defensive players is linebacker Jarod Mayo. Mayo and the rest of the defense are getting it done. They're flying around. They're ranked 11th currently, so, it should be a good match-up.

I will take New England at home though. At 8-0 at home, it's going to be hard to go in there and beat them. As physical as Baltimore is, you trust Tom Brady to win it for the Patriots.

Packers @ Cardinals

Last week, when these two teams met, we saw a lot of Matt Leinart for the Cardinals. But this time around, expect to see Kurt Warner who has been in the playoffs before and has plenty of post season experience. Expect Warner to lead his team, being cool, calm, and collective. It helps that he has some playmakers on his side, guys like Larry Fitzgerald and Anquan Boldin who's a little bit banged up. Boldin's very tough and has shown the ability to play through it. He's a solid football player.