What to Watch For: Conference Championships

In terms of matchups, Wayne-Revis is the best one in this game. With Revis, you have the best cover cornerback in the NFL. And with Wayne, you have one of the best all-around wideouts in the league. It should be great to watch.

Wayne will be taking a trip to "Revis Island" (the cornerback's popular nickname) as they say in New York. But Wayne will have one thing in mind – win the battle. It should be physical between those two and it will be a physical game in general.

In terms of the Jets offense, Mark Sanchez has stepped up and showed that he does have the ability to manage the football game. He's out there having fun, but we do have to remember that he is still a rookie. There is still the possibility for him to make mistakes.

Knowing that, if the Colts shut down New York's running game, it'll be interesting how Sanchez responds. I'm curious to see if he throws interceptions or steps up to become the first rookie signal caller to lead his team to the Super Bowl. Shaun King (Tampa Bay), Ben Roethlisberger (Pittsburgh) and Joe Flacco (last season with Baltimore) all came one game short from accomplishing that feat.

Sanchez has another great rookie at his side in running back Shonn Greene. For a third-round pick, he's definitely a strong runner and he has enough speed to break one. Just ask Chargers safety Eric Weddle who failed to bring Greene down in the open field. The missed tackle allowed Greene to score an important53-yard touchdown to put the Chargers away last week.

He picked up 128 yards against San Diego and I definitely expect him to be the core of the Jets offense again this week. But, I think Indianapolis' defense is really underrated. We haven't heard much about them.

Typically, you hear about Manning and all the things he brings to the table. Then you hear about all the weapons he has on offense. But, this defense was able to hold the Ravens to a field goal last week. That's big.

As a unit, they're fast, physical and they take great angles in pursuing opposing ball carriers. They make an effort to swarm and put 11 hats on the opposition. The Colts will have to stop the run and get after Sanchez. If they do stop Greene and Thomas Jones, they can send more pressure than the Jets offensive line can protect. They can use their Pro Bowl defensive ends in Dwight Freeney and Robert Mathis to really get after Sanchez.

But it's going to be difficult for Freeney and Mathis to get pressure. New York has two solid tackles in D'Brickashaw Ferguson and Damien Woody on the left and right sides respectively. I expect the defensive ends to line up wider than a normal five-technique. That way they'll have more room to work, and less of a tighter route to the quarterback if they had line up directly over the tackle.

In the end, I like the Colts at home to win. Like I said before, Indy loves their Colts and they'll be fired up for the game. The players will be ready to roll!

Vikings @ Saints

Let's start out by talking about Minnesota's offense, specifically quarterback Brett Favre. He's 40-years-old and one of the most respected figures playing in the game today. In the playoffs he has 43 career touchdown passes. He's 3-1 at the Superdome as a starter and that's where he'll be playing this weekend.

We saw what he could do in the playoffs last week. It was Favre showcasing his ability to make plays and make something out of nothing. He stayed alive to make plays down the field and that's what a gunslinger does.

Adrian Peterson has been bottled up so far this postseason. He had only 63 yards against the Cowboys, but I'd look for more of him this week against the Saints. I think Minnesota will use more of a balanced approach. They'll need to use Peterson often to keep the ball away from New Orleans' high-powered offense.

Sidney Rice stepped up and had a monster game against the Cowboys. He had six catches for 141 yards and three touchdowns last week. He's a playmaker who can create matchup problems for the Saints.