What to Make of Dante Pettis' Late-season Emergence for the 49ers

"It's very encouraging," Shanahan said of Pettis. "I'll definitely make a point that he hasn't found his way fully yet. He's still got to keep going. But Pettis, he's had the ability to do it since he got here, and that's why we were excited to get him. It always takes time for rookies, and in my history it's been huge with receivers.

"He's shown he has all of the tools to be a very good receiver. We'll see how high that ceiling goes to."

And that right there is the task at hand, not just for Pettis, but for all of the young talent on the 49ers roster. What kind of jump can you make from Year 1 to Year 2? George Kittle's Pro Bowl sophomore campaign serves as Exhibit A for the best-case scenario.

None of this means that the 49ers should be puffing their chests or counting their chips. There's obviously a long way to go for Pettis, and a few standout performances in an otherwise lost season are hardly a guarantee of what's to come. But there is reason for optimism. Pettis is penciled into the 49ers plans at wide receiver for 2019 and beyond. Now we wait and see what he does with the opportunity.