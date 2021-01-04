What They Said: Coaches and Players Recap #SEAvsSF

"Honestly, I feel like Jeff's done the same thing every time we've asked him to. Even last year. We didn't ask him as much last year because there were a few guys ahead of him who were playing at a very high level. And at that we were a little more fortunate with injuries last year at the running back position. But this year losing all of our guys pretty early that played last year got him some opportunities fast. Then unfortunately he got hurt too. And then he was able to come back towards the end and finish strong. And I think the main thing with Jeff is, like a lot of guys on our team, him doing his part throughout this whole offseason and us doing our part to figure out how we can help him and anyone in any way. We've got a lot of good players, but we've got to find out how to handle the wear and tear of an entire season."