What They Said: Coaches and Players Recap #BUFvsSF

49ers Head Coach Kyle Shanahan on His Postgame Message to the Team
"We've got four more games that we can account for that we're in charge of and we've got to win all of them. I felt that going into this game, starting with the Rams, and I felt like this game was a playoff game for us. Then when you lose it, you just leave stuff up to other people. I know with our team right now, the only thing that we can count on and control is making sure we win the rest of these and that starts versus Washington next week. We've got a short week. I just want the guys to get back to this hotel. I don't plan on seeing any of them tomorrow. Coaches are going to get together and we're going to get ready for Washington and have the guys rehab. They still left a lot out there tonight, physically and everything. So, hopefully spend tomorrow right and when they see us on Wednesday, we're coming ready to go versus Washington. It starts with the first game, but we know we've got to win all of these. So, we've got to focus on Washington and get that done and then look to the next week."
Shanahan Evaluates Nick Mullens' Week 13 Performance
"I thought he made some plays. You could see there at the end he made some plays. He can't make those turnovers that he had, can't have that false start that he had there at the inch-yard line, but I thought he gave us a chance. With the way the whole team played altogether, he did need to play better because I think we had to play perfect in a few areas. And by no means do I think he played perfect. There's still stuff to improve on, but there were some good and bad things he did today."
Shanahan on the 49ers Offensive Performance
"We needed to play our best and I think that we were very close to doing it. We just had a few things that didn't keep us out on the field and when you do that versus an offense and a quarterback like that who's playing the way they are and you don't get it back for a while, the game gets away from you. I think we needed to keep matching them and it was frustrating because I believe, not taking anything away from them, they did an awesome job, but I believe that we were capable of that. We had our times, which I think you saw at times, but we had to do it every time today and we didn't get that done."
49ers Quarterback Nick Mullens on Missed Opportunities on Offense
"I feel like there was a lot of space on the field for us to attack. We had our opportunities to attack and we just didn't execute as a group. I think the most important thing, people talk about big plays, but it's big plays at the right times. And that's one thing that I, and us as an offense, have to improve. Every game, every play in the game is the most important play. And you don't know when those moments are going to come, but to extend drives to flip the field, score touchdowns, every moment is key. The execution level has to be higher."
Mullens on the Team's Mindset Heading into the Final Four Games of the Season
"We really feel like we can be a better football team. So, we're all frustrated. But we know that this loss isn't going to break us. There's a lot of football left to be played. We get more opportunities and we're ready to get back to work for those opportunities. This team is tough, as tough as it gets. We're not going to back down. We embrace the challenge. We love the challenge. That's what we're going to work and strive for."
49ers Cornerback Richard Sherman on the Challenges of Defending Josh Allen
"You can try and simulate it all you want, but unless the plays are happening exactly like you have them in practice, there is no real simulating it. He did a great job. He didn't extend every play. Some plays he stood back there, delivered the ball, hit his back step and let the ball go. There were plays that we had bottled up, that we had covered, but he extended and guys made their way and found open windows and he got it to them. Like I said, he deserves a ton of credit. We battled our butts off and he still made plays."
Bills Head Coach Sean McDermott on the Bills Defense Versus the 49ers Run Game
"They are an extremely physical team. Kyle (Shanahan) does a great job. I think he's one of the best coaches in our league. Our offensive and defensive lines knew it was going to be physical game. They like to run the ball. I think we held them to 80 or 86 yards rushing. There's some things we can do better that I'll give them credit on. They made some plays down the field on us and we've got to get better with those areas as well."
Bill Quarterback Josh Allen on the Team's Offensive Performance
"We were clicking. It just seemed like our guys were getting open and the ball was coming off the hand really well. We were protecting well. So, yeah, it was a lot of fun out there, but again, still some mistakes that we can learn to fix. I'm not going to say it was our best game or up there, but it definitely felt good to go out there and play the way we did and come away with win number nine."