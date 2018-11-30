What the Seahawks are Saying about Richard Sherman and the 49ers

LB Bobby Wagner on what he's expecting from Sherman:

"Probably a lot of trash talk. He's not going to get a pick. I won't let him get a pick. If he gets a pick, he's going to definitely say something. If I get a pick on the sideline, I'm going to say something to him. It's just going to be fun. I think it's going to be cool to see him. He's a guy that we've been fighting with for a long time so it's going to be cool to kind of be back on the same field, per say."

Wagner on if he has any regrets about the end of Sherman's tenure:

"Obviously, I was hoping – you hope that you're able to play a long time with the people that you came into this game with. I think for me, it was kind of like a cool situation for him because he ended up in San Francisco, where he went to college at and was still in California, where his family is close. He still has his house in Seattle so it's not like I'm not ever going to ever see him ever again in life. From that standpoint, it was all love. You understand it's a business and the team's going to make the best decision for themselves and he's going to make the best decision for him. Sometimes, it means parting ways. I don't really have any regret or anything like that. For me, as a friend, it's just being supportive and making sure at the end of the day, he's happy."

Wagner on how he's not going to let Sherman get an interception:

"Yeah. If he catches or is about to catch one, I'm just going to come in and just check in real quick and see if I can swipe it. Hopefully, he's making it on my sideline. Maybe I'll just step in on accident and get in there."

Wagner on his favorite on-field moment with Sherman:

"For me, I don't know if it was a moment. It was just like, us playing together. We would always at some point in the game talk about something that had nothing to do with what was going on in the game. Whether it was a TV show or something, and it was kind of like a way to not take the game so seriously. Make sure you're just having fun and things of that nature. We would make fun of each other when we hit each other. He was notorious for hitting me on accident because he closed his eyes – and let him know I told him that. But, it was just like the fun you had together. It was fun playing together, the trash talk, he knew how to get a person going so that's probably like my moments that I'll have."

Wagner on Breida's success in the 49ers offense:

"He's really fast and he likes to get on the edge. Our edge is definitely going to be tested. They're going to try to run outside. They have a lot of good runs to complement (and) have us thinking it's going to be an outside run and then it cuts back. It's definitely going to be a discipline game. It's going to be a game that we need to make sure we're on our fits, but from him it's kind of like he's going to be a fast guy. They're going to try to get him on the edge, they're going to run a lot of stretch plays to see if they can find a crease in the defense and make it a track game. We're fast too, though."

Wagner on how he thinks Sherman should be received:

"He should be received with the loudest cheers that they can possibly cheer and the warmest of welcomes. It's not like he said 'I hate this team, I want to leave.' It was the business side of everything. I would be surprised if they booed. If anybody booed, they didn't like him when he was here. I think he deserves the applause. He was a part of the team that helped bring this city the first football championship so I wouldn't expect anything other than respect. Even the way he went out, he went out with a lot of class, as he is as a person. I would be surprised if they booed him. If they do boo him, then they weren't a Richard Sherman fan in the first place."

Wagner on what he's seen out of Mullens through three starts:

"They're going to get it out quick. He seems like the type of guy that, once he completes a couple of passes, he gets his confidence in and they're going to definitely have the run game. The run game helps him out a lot. They're going to get him on a lot of play actions and all those different things. We've just got to make sure he doesn't leave that pocket and make sure we try to (make him) beat us with his arm and make our plays and make our hits. He's a good quarterback but he's a guy we feel that we can get after."

Doug Baldwin on facing his long-time friend Sherman:

"He's not just another cornerback. He's a very good close friend of mine who I spent over 10 years with. So he's a friend. A person that I admire and respect and appreciate. I look forward to seeing him on Sunday."

Baldwin on if Richard Sherman will be able to separate his exit from the rest of his career in Seattle: