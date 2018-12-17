What the Seahawks Said Following the Overtime Loss against the 49ers

QB Russell Wilson on the Seahawks big plays being negated by penalties:

"We had too many penalties. We have got to be sharper. We have got to be cleaner. It's a disappointing loss, because we felt like we could have played better in that sense. The last few drives there, even in overtime, we were able to get some big plays and then, we got some penalty calls. It's part of the game, but when it comes down to crunch time we have got to be great."

Wilson on what went wrong compared to the Seahawks Week 13 matchup against the 49ers:

"I definitely think we prepared at a high level. I thought we played a really good game of back-and-forth. They played really well today. We played well. Just to be honest with you, all it really came down to were some penalties here and there, and we had some penalties that really kind of kicked us back, but it is what it is. We have got to be better. We have got to be sharper, and we're going to do that as a team and we're going to make sure we do everything we can to continue to tighten up and make sure that doesn't happen."

WR Doug Baldwin on what made the Week 15 matchup so difficult:

"We pride ourselves on running the ball and I think they really emphasized stopping the run. They forced us into situations where we had to play from behind the sticks. They played good coverage for the most part. We had miscues. Obviously, 14 penalties does not help you in that regard. There are a lot of things we can learn from and we will."

Baldwin on falling to the 49ers despite their record:

"I know how hard these players work. I know how hard these coaches work and I can't take anything away from the 49ers. They played an excellent game tonight. They battled hard. They fought back every time we threw a punch. I have to give them credit."

DE Frank Clark on Week 15's difference compared to the last game against the 49ers: