What the Broncos Had to Say Following Joint Practices with 49ers

Quarterback Joe Flacco on how he feels about the joint practice with the 49ers:

"It's a good day because I think we have a young team and it's good to come out against a new team. I think they brought a lot of energy. So, I think it was good for our team to kind of go up against that. I think we can definitely do a better job than we did today. But that's what this is all about. It's about getting good work against some high intensity guys and some different looks that we haven't seen in a while and things like that."

Flacco on the importance of the offense starting with energy:

"Listen, a lot of it starts up front. You have to get those guys going and make sure that we set the tone early—usually that's the way it goes. The defense always comes out with a little more energy. And even in games, that's how it is. What good offenses do is they put a good first drive together and they get everything set to their pace and their tone. That carries them for the rest of the game. I think we just have to learn how to do that a little bit."

Flacco on if practice with the 49ers was normal as far as joint practices go:

"Yeah it probably is. I don't really know, it's tough to tell. There are different ways that you can approach these practices depending on what your coaches are used to doing. And as players, you just have to go out there and adapt and be ready to go. I think they are good learning experiences. It's not a game, but it is practice. You are trying to work on things and stuff like that. Even against our defense early in camp, those guys usually have a little bit of an advantage."

Flacco on if the defenses were more prepared because the 49ers run a similar offensive scheme:

"Yeah, I'm sure. We obviously run a similar scheme, same terminology and a lot of the same stuff. I think our defense and their defense obviously gets to see this stuff every day and are used to doing it. I think San Fran —you know they were playing a lot of man. And their defensive line, their guys, they look like they're some guys that get after a little bit. It was good to see."

Flacco on Scangarello saying the Broncos offense was 'choppy' on Friday:

"Yeah, it was like I said, I think we let them kind of set the tone. And we weren't really able to kind of get it back and settle down to our style and things like that. Obviously in a practice tempo, when you're not going and driving the ball and getting first downs and things like that—it's not quite the same as a game—you can't weather the storm quite the same. But that's all part of it."

Flacco on whether there is a competitive side of the joint practices:

"Of course. That's why I say I think you have to get guys that probably haven't had a ton of these under their belt. On our side of the ball at least, and probably on theirs too, and just see how we respond."

Flacco on what grade he would give the Broncos offense during Friday's session:

"I don't know if I can pick out grades very well, but we did below average for sure. That's part of it. Part of being a good football team is responding to tough days. Listen, this is a 16-game season. There are very few teams that can go 16 games and hold their head up and say they had an 'A+' day every single day. You're going to have to learn how to deal with tough times and some adversity. Get hit in the face and stand up to it. I think that this is all part of the process of building a team that can respond to those kinds of things."

Quarterback Drew Lock on whether the Broncos offense improved in the second joint practice:

"It was. We came out firing today—a lot of positive plays. We got the juices flowing early, so whenever that happens you know it's going to be a good day."

Lock on the different looks he saw from the 49ers defense that he hadn't seen before :

"Our defense is mainly a 3-down (linemen) defense, 3-4—they were a lot of 4-down (linemen). The rules change. A lot of different things. A lot more two-high instead of single-high stuff, but then they mixed it in. Just really kind of the exact opposite of what we normally see in practice where that might've been a little bit of what was going on yesterday. Don't know what the '9ers' are going to play, but on our normal plays where we can kind of go back up there and hash things up and kind of come out here with a good play."

Linebacker Von Miller on the team's performance in the joint practices: