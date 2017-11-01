What's in a Number? Jimmy Garoppolo Explains the Importance of His No. 10

"I've had it since probably before high school even," Garoppolo said. "In high school I wore No. 10 and I was playing linebacker at the time. It kind of just stuck with me. My first year of college I was No. 15, unfortunately, but ever since then I've been No. 10. It's done good things for me, and so I thought I'd keep it going."

Now that Garoppolo can rest easy knowing that he has his coveted number stitched onto his new threads, it's time to dive into Kyle Shanahan's system. There's plenty of familiarity between Garoppolo and his new head coach dating back to the pre-draft process in 2014.