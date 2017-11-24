What Are the Seahawks Saying About the 49ers?

"They've just expanding on their schemes. Kyle has done a ton of stuff over the years. A wide variety of schemes and concepts. You can take it back to his Redskins days where they did all kinds of things that you can see a bit of all it finding its way into his offense. It expands the concerns and issues you have to deal with. It taxes us. That's why he's a really good coordinator and he's always been really effective."

Carroll on what he's seen from Adrian Colbert:

"He covers a ton of ground. He can fly. He's aggressive. He has shown up on film. Playing next to Eric Reid. Eric's a fantastic safety in the system and in the scheme. He fits it beautifully. All the guys that they've been playing back there are better, sharper and cleaner and that's naturally how they get better through the course of the season."

Carroll on Pierre Garçon role in the 49ers offense:

"He can do anything. He can run any kind of style football. Whether it's gap scheme or zone scheme. He can do it all. He's done a great job coming out of the backfield. Obviously, the focal point with 40-something catches. He's dangerous on the perimeter. He's such a well versed and dynamic player. There's no style that he can't execute. I've always thought the zone scheme was the best. You've seen us do it over the years, and I think it fits him beautifully."

Defensive Coordinator Kris Richard on what he has seen from Beathard:

"He's a young quarterback, he's moving around well in the pocket for them, and you can see that they're moving him around some with their boots and play-action and things of that nature, but he's trying to run the system to the best of his ability."

Richard on taking in account Beathard's mobility:

"We have to keep him contained. We have to keep him contained and we have to make sure that we do a really good job of taking away his first option."

Offensive Coordinator Darrell Bevell on the defensive battles against the 49ers:

"Well, I look back at them as well as us, and I think that both teams are different teams. I think both teams have improved, they'll get a bunch of their defensive players back, but I think we have come a long way. We don't look anything like that team that was in week two or whatever it was that we played, and we've come a long way just in terms of our execution, overall execution, working together, and those kinds of things. We've changed in some ways as well; obviously, we're throwing the ball a little bit more and still trying to get that running game going, and we're never going to leave it totally, but that's something that we're still working on."

Bevell on changes in the 49ers since last meeting:

"Well, some personnel. Some personnel is different and just some of the thoughts that we had coming in about how they were playing has changed a little bit. They're doing a little bit different things on the backend."