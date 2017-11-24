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What Are the Seahawks Saying About the 49ers?

Nov 24, 2017 at 02:02 AM
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Keiana Martin

Senior Reporter

The San Francisco 49ers are coming off of their much-needed bye week to host a divisional matchup against the Seattle Seahawks. Seattle is looking to bounce back on a short week following a 34-31 loss to the Atlanta Falcons on "Monday Night Football". The 49ers have lost eight consecutive games to the Seahawks, a streak San Francisco hopes to end on Sunday.

Take a look at what members of the Seahawks are saying ahead of Sunday's divisional matchup in Week 12.

Head Coach Pete Carroll on what to expect facing the 49ers:
"The 49ers are coming off a big win. They played likely their best game of the year and looked good and they are pretty darn healthy right now. We know that we got to get ready and get right. Their media tried to get me to talk about their quarterback situation which I have no clue and no idea what that is all about, who is going to play, and who is going to start and all that kind of stuff. There is nothing we can do about it. We are just going to go show up and see what happens. We are preparing for [C.J.] Beathard right now and we will see what happens. Other than that, we are looking forward to getting back on track here. We got to get back and I'm really disappointed that we didn't pull it off last week."

Carroll on if the Seahawks face the same issues from last meeting in Week 2:
"Yeah, that was a game in itself. We have had all kinds of games. There has been a bunch of them. So it isn't the same as it was, is the way I am going to answer your question. It isn't the same as it was."

Carroll on whether to prepare for C.J. Beathard or Jimmy Garoppolo:
"It really isn't a factor. How we go about preparing? We're just preparing for the 49ers. They've got a style of offense. They've got really good players that do what they do. And then whoever is triggering it from the quarterback spot, we're going to go play football. We've seen Jimmy play. We've seen how he's mobile and the kind of athlete and competitor he is. But other than that, we just go play ball. There's nothing we can do about that."

Carroll on what he's seen from Beathard:
"He's been more mobile. He's got a motion average. He's averaging five yards a carry. So, they're incorporating him in the run game. Some that we have to be concerned about. That factors always and different than other quarterbacks at times. I would think Jimmy can do the same stuff. He's just getting more settled. You can see the offense is growing. You can see Kyle's able to expand and do more stuff. He's an incredible offensive coordinator and play caller that we've respected for a long time. They've just grown and they're getting more proficient at what they're doing."

Carroll on the 49ers Kyle Shanahan-led offense:

49ers vs. Seahawks All-time

The 49ers and Seahawks have a long history, going back to 1976. Here are photos from their 38 meetings.

1984 -- 49ers running back Wendell Tyler.
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1984 -- 49ers running back Wendell Tyler.

1985 -- 49ers quarterback Joe Montana.
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1985 -- 49ers quarterback Joe Montana.

1986 -- Seahawks wideout Steve Largent and 49ers safety Ronnie Lott.
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1986 -- Seahawks wideout Steve Largent and 49ers safety Ronnie Lott.

1989 -- 49ers wideout Jerry Rice.
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1989 -- 49ers wideout Jerry Rice.

1990 -- 49ers running back Roger Craig.
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1990 -- 49ers running back Roger Craig.

1991 -- 49ers quarterback Steve Young.
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1991 -- 49ers quarterback Steve Young.

1993 -- 49ers wideout Jerry Rice.
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1993 -- 49ers wideout Jerry Rice.

Ricky Watters
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Ricky Watters

49ers
1995 -- 49ers pass-catcher Brent Jones.
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1995 -- 49ers pass-catcher Brent Jones.

1997 -- 49ers line of scrimmage.
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1997 -- 49ers line of scrimmage.

1997 -- 49ers running back Terry Kirby.
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1997 -- 49ers running back Terry Kirby.

1997 -- 49ers quarterback Steve Young.
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1997 -- 49ers quarterback Steve Young.

1999 -- 49ers center Jeremy Newberry.
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1999 -- 49ers center Jeremy Newberry.

2001 -- 49ers running back Garrison Hearst.
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2001 -- 49ers running back Garrison Hearst.

2001 -- 49ers quarterback Tim Rattay.
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2001 -- 49ers quarterback Tim Rattay.

2001 -- Seahawks running back Shaun Alexander.
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2001 -- Seahawks running back Shaun Alexander.

2002 -- Seahawks quarterback Matt Hasselbeck and 49ers pass-rusher John Engleberger.
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2002 -- Seahawks quarterback Matt Hasselbeck and 49ers pass-rusher John Engleberger.

2002 -- 49ers quarterback Jeff Garcia.
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2002 -- 49ers quarterback Jeff Garcia.

2002 -- 49ers running back Garrison Hearst.
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2002 -- 49ers running back Garrison Hearst.

2002 -- 49ers running back Garrison Hearst.
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2002 -- 49ers running back Garrison Hearst.

2002 -- 49ers cornerback Jimmy Williams.
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2002 -- 49ers cornerback Jimmy Williams.

2002 -- 49ers wideout Terrell Owens.
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2002 -- 49ers wideout Terrell Owens.

2003 -- 49ers linebacker Jeff Ulbrich.
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2003 -- 49ers linebacker Jeff Ulbrich.

2004 -- Seahawks quarterback Matt Hasselbeck and 49ers pass-rushers John Engleberger and Julian Peterson.
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2004 -- Seahawks quarterback Matt Hasselbeck and 49ers pass-rushers John Engleberger and Julian Peterson.

2005 -- 49ers quarterback Alex Smith.
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2005 -- 49ers quarterback Alex Smith.

2005 -- 49ers quarterback Ken Dorsey.
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2005 -- 49ers quarterback Ken Dorsey.

2005 -- 49ers quarterback Alex Smith.
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2005 -- 49ers quarterback Alex Smith.

2005 -- 49ers running back Kevan Barlow.
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2005 -- 49ers running back Kevan Barlow.

2005 -- 49ers linebacker Derek Smith.
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2005 -- 49ers linebacker Derek Smith.

2005 -- 49ers wideout Brandon Lloyd.
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2005 -- 49ers wideout Brandon Lloyd.

2005 -- 49ers running back Maurice Hicks.
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2005 -- 49ers running back Maurice Hicks.

2006 -- 49ers quarterback Alex Smith.
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2006 -- 49ers quarterback Alex Smith.

2006 -- 49ers running back Frank Gore.
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2006 -- 49ers running back Frank Gore.

2006 -- 49ers running back Frank Gore.
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2006 -- 49ers running back Frank Gore.

2007 -- 49ers quarterback Alex Smith.
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2007 -- 49ers quarterback Alex Smith.

2007 -- 49ers tackle Bryant Young and Seahawks running back Shaun Alexander.
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2007 -- 49ers tackle Bryant Young and Seahawks running back Shaun Alexander.

2007 -- 49ers pass-rusher Bryant Young and Seahawks quarterback Seneca Wallace.
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2007 -- 49ers pass-rusher Bryant Young and Seahawks quarterback Seneca Wallace.

2007 -- 49ers running back Frank Gore.
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2007 -- 49ers running back Frank Gore.

2007 -- 49ers linebacker Derek Smith.
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2007 -- 49ers linebacker Derek Smith.

2007 -- 49ers long snapper Brian Jennings.
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2007 -- 49ers long snapper Brian Jennings.

2007 -- 49ers running back Frank Gore.
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2007 -- 49ers running back Frank Gore.

2007 -- 49ers linebacker Jeff Ulbrich.
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2007 -- 49ers linebacker Jeff Ulbrich.

2007 -- 49ers linebacker Patrick Willis.
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2007 -- 49ers linebacker Patrick Willis.

2008 -- 49ers tight end Delanie Walker.
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2008 -- 49ers tight end Delanie Walker.

2008 -- 49ers running back Frank Gore.
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2008 -- 49ers running back Frank Gore.

2008 -- 49ers linebacker Manny Lawson.
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2008 -- 49ers linebacker Manny Lawson.

2008 -- 49ers safety Michael Lewis.
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2008 -- 49ers safety Michael Lewis.

2008 -- Line of scrimmage.
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2008 -- Line of scrimmage.

2008 -- 49ers quarterback Shaun Hill.
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2008 -- 49ers quarterback Shaun Hill.

2008 -- 49ers left tackle Joe Staley.
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2008 -- 49ers left tackle Joe Staley.

2008 -- 49ers linebacker Patrick Willis.
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2008 -- 49ers linebacker Patrick Willis.

2008 -- 49ers linebacker Patrick Willis.
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2008 -- 49ers linebacker Patrick Willis.

2009 -- 49ers quarterback Alex Smith.
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2009 -- 49ers quarterback Alex Smith.

2009 -- 49ers wideout Michael Crabtree.
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2009 -- 49ers wideout Michael Crabtree.

2009 -- 49ers running back Frank Gore.
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2009 -- 49ers running back Frank Gore.

2009 -- 49ers defensive tackle Justin Smith.
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2009 -- 49ers defensive tackle Justin Smith.

2009 -- 49ers defensive tackle Justin Smith.
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2009 -- 49ers defensive tackle Justin Smith.

2009 -- 49ers defensive tackle Justin Smith.
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2009 -- 49ers defensive tackle Justin Smith.

2009 -- 49ers linebacker Takeo Spikes.
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2009 -- 49ers linebacker Takeo Spikes.

2010 -- 49ers cornerback Nate Clements.
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2010 -- 49ers cornerback Nate Clements.

2011 -- 49ers cornerback Nate Clements and Seahawks running back Marshawn Lynch.
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2011 -- 49ers cornerback Nate Clements and Seahawks running back Marshawn Lynch.

2011 -- 49ers quarterback Alex Smith.
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2011 -- 49ers quarterback Alex Smith.

2011 -- 49ers linebacker NaVorro Bowman.
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2011 -- 49ers linebacker NaVorro Bowman.

2011 -- 49ers linebacker Ahmad Brooks.
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2011 -- 49ers linebacker Ahmad Brooks.

2011 -- 49ers defensive tackle Justin Smith.
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2011 -- 49ers defensive tackle Justin Smith.

2011 -- 49ers linebacker Patrick Willis.
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2011 -- 49ers linebacker Patrick Willis.

2012 -- 49ers wideout Michael Crabtree.
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2012 -- 49ers wideout Michael Crabtree.

2012 -- 49ers linebacker Ahmad Brooks.
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2012 -- 49ers linebacker Ahmad Brooks.

2012 -- 49ers tight end Delanie Walker.
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2012 -- 49ers tight end Delanie Walker.

2012 -- 49ers running back Frank Gore.
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2012 -- 49ers running back Frank Gore.

2012 -- 49ers running back LaMichael James.
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2012 -- 49ers running back LaMichael James.

2012 -- 49ers running back LaMichael James.
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2012 -- 49ers running back LaMichael James.

2012 -- 49ers wideout Mario Manningham.
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2012 -- 49ers wideout Mario Manningham.

2012 -- 49ers linebacker Patrick Willis.
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2012 -- 49ers linebacker Patrick Willis.

2013 -- 49ers wideout Anquan Boldin.
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2013 -- 49ers wideout Anquan Boldin.

2013 -- 49ers left tackle Joe Staley.
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2013 -- 49ers left tackle Joe Staley.

2013 -- 49ers wide receiver Anquan Boldin.
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2013 -- 49ers wide receiver Anquan Boldin.

2013 -- 49ers linebacker NaVorro Bowman.
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2013 -- 49ers linebacker NaVorro Bowman.

2013 -- 49ers running back Frank Gore.
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2013 -- 49ers running back Frank Gore.

2013 -- 49ers special teamer Kassim Osgood.
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2013 -- 49ers special teamer Kassim Osgood.

2014 -- 49ers running back Carlos Hyde
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2014 -- 49ers running back Carlos Hyde

2015 -- 49ers LB Eli Harold
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2015 -- 49ers LB Eli Harold

2015 -- 49ers defensive back Dontae Johnson
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2015 -- 49ers defensive back Dontae Johnson

2015 -- LB Aaron Lynch
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2015 -- LB Aaron Lynch

2015 -- 49ers Safety Antoine Bethea
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2015 -- 49ers Safety Antoine Bethea

2015 -- 49ers defensive tackle Arik Armstead
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2015 -- 49ers defensive tackle Arik Armstead

2015 -- 49ers tight end Garrett Celek
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2015 -- 49ers tight end Garrett Celek

2015 -- 49ers safety Eric Reid
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2015 -- 49ers safety Eric Reid

2015 -- 49ers defensive backs Eric Reid and Jimmie Ward
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2015 -- 49ers defensive backs Eric Reid and Jimmie Ward

2016 -- DL DeForest Buckner
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2016 -- DL DeForest Buckner

2016 -- RB Carlos Hyde
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2016 -- RB Carlos Hyde

2016 -- RB Carlos Hyde
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2016 -- RB Carlos Hyde

2016 -- RB Carlos Hyde
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2016 -- RB Carlos Hyde

2016 -- DL Tank Carradine
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2016 -- DL Tank Carradine

2016 -- T Joe Staley
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2016 -- T Joe Staley

2016 -- TE Garrett Celek
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2016 -- TE Garrett Celek

2017 -- LB Aaron Lynch
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2017 -- LB Aaron Lynch

2017 -- DL DeForest Buckner
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2017 -- DL DeForest Buckner

2017 -- RB Carlos Hyde
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2017 -- RB Carlos Hyde

2017 -- DL Tank Carradine
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2017 -- DL Tank Carradine

2017 -- LB Brock Coyle
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2017 -- LB Brock Coyle

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"They've just expanding on their schemes. Kyle has done a ton of stuff over the years. A wide variety of schemes and concepts. You can take it back to his Redskins days where they did all kinds of things that you can see a bit of all it finding its way into his offense. It expands the concerns and issues you have to deal with. It taxes us. That's why he's a really good coordinator and he's always been really effective."

Carroll on what he's seen from Adrian Colbert:
"He covers a ton of ground. He can fly. He's aggressive. He has shown up on film. Playing next to Eric Reid. Eric's a fantastic safety in the system and in the scheme. He fits it beautifully. All the guys that they've been playing back there are better, sharper and cleaner and that's naturally how they get better through the course of the season."

Carroll on Pierre Garçon role in the 49ers offense:
"He can do anything. He can run any kind of style football. Whether it's gap scheme or zone scheme. He can do it all. He's done a great job coming out of the backfield. Obviously, the focal point with 40-something catches. He's dangerous on the perimeter. He's such a well versed and dynamic player. There's no style that he can't execute. I've always thought the zone scheme was the best. You've seen us do it over the years, and I think it fits him beautifully."

Defensive Coordinator Kris Richard on what he has seen from Beathard:
"He's a young quarterback, he's moving around well in the pocket for them, and you can see that they're moving him around some with their boots and play-action and things of that nature, but he's trying to run the system to the best of his ability."

Richard on taking in account Beathard's mobility:
"We have to keep him contained. We have to keep him contained and we have to make sure that we do a really good job of taking away his first option."

Offensive Coordinator Darrell Bevell on the defensive battles against the 49ers:
"Well, I look back at them as well as us, and I think that both teams are different teams. I think both teams have improved, they'll get a bunch of their defensive players back, but I think we have come a long way. We don't look anything like that team that was in week two or whatever it was that we played, and we've come a long way just in terms of our execution, overall execution, working together, and those kinds of things. We've changed in some ways as well; obviously, we're throwing the ball a little bit more and still trying to get that running game going, and we're never going to leave it totally, but that's something that we're still working on."

Bevell on changes in the 49ers since last meeting:
"Well, some personnel. Some personnel is different and just some of the thoughts that we had coming in about how they were playing has changed a little bit. They're doing a little bit different things on the backend."

QB Russell Wilson on how the 49ers offense has evolved since Week 2:
"Well, it's funny because I was talking about that today; I think that when you watch the 49ers on film, they've really evolved, first of all, I think that when you watch their defense, they played us pretty tight last game; it was a really tight game, we found a way to win, but they've really evolved and you can see that on film. They look great, they look like they're making plays and everything else."

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