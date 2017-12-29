What Are the Rams Saying About the 49ers?

"I don't necessarily know that we do that, but we did talk about focusing on our process – just getting better every single day. For a couple guys, it might entail helping some of those other guys that will get an opportunity to play a little bit more than what they're accustomed to. But also focusing on getting themselves healthy and focus on some of the fundamentals and the techniques within the frameworks of just what they can do individually regardless of whoever that opponent is. But we've talked about that as a team today. It's clearly been communicated kind of what our plan is going into this game and how that will effect and alter the way that a guy goes about his week. We certainly will get ready for this game the right way. We want to see our guys that are going to get an opportunity to compete, do a great job and you see the Niners coming in here with a lot of really good momentum. They're playing really well on all three phases and it's going to be a great challenge. I think it will be a unique opportunity that presents itself for some of those players that maybe we don't see as much, step up and get opportunities that they typically haven't been accustomed to, but I think it will serve us really well as a team."McVay on Jimmy Garoppolo making the 49ers a different team from Week 3:

"I think when you look at the first time that we played them. I thought (QB) Brian Hoyer played a really good game, did a great job getting in and out of the huddle. They changed some tempos up, made some big plays down the field. You look at some of the things Pierre Garçon was able to do, I thought they ran the ball well. I think when you just look at what Jimmy's done since he's been playing these last couple weeks – he definitely instilled a confidence and energy on their offense. I think Kyle (Shanahan) does a great job putting them in good situations and he's distributing the ball to a variety of playmakers. You look at last week, they're 10-for-15 against Jacksonville on third downs. They're finding ways to make plays through the play action game. They're changing the launch point with some of those run actions that are married with the play-action, where they're changing the launch point as far as a bootleg or some of those where you're actually setting up in the pocket. I think the skillset where he can kind of sped up his delivery at the top, he keeps his eyes down the field. Some of the off schedule plays he's made in the red zone have been really impressive. He's definitely given them a spark. They're playing really well. You even hear some of the comments that his teammates are making in terms of just the confidence that he instills based on swagger and demeanor that he has. They've been playing really good football behind his leadership offensively."Defensive coordinator Wade Phillips on challenges the Rams face against the 49ers: