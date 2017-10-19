What Are the Cowboys Saying About the 49ers?

**

The Dallas Cowboys will travel to Levi's® Stadium for the second-consecutive year for a Week 7 matchup against the San Francisco 49ers. The Cowboys are coming off their bye week while the C.J. Beathard led 49ers are looking for their first win of the season.

Take a look at what members of the Cowboys are saying ahead of Sunday's contest:

Head Coach Jason Garrett on Reuben Foster:

"He was a great college football player, obviously one of the best players on one of the best teams in Alabama the last few years. We studied him hard, we liked him a lot (before the draft). It doesn't surprise us one bit he was drafted as high as he was, and he'll be an impact player for them."

Garrett on CJ Beathard's NFL debut:

"He did a good job in the game. That's not an easy situation to go into. When you're a rookie quarterback to go into the middle of a ball game. There's no question that he did a nice job executing plays and helping them move the ball and score points. He looked comfortable out there and looked to be playing with confidence and a good understanding of their system. He certainly played very well."

TE Jason Witten on the difficulty of playing the 49ers:

"I feel like every time in this league, they're all so hard. Teams like this are really difficult to play against they've lost five games by 13 points in total. They've been in all these games. They're champing at the bit. They're well coached. I know John Lynch is drafting the right type of players. You can see that program coming into its own. When you watch tape as much as we do, it's different than college. You don't really sneak up on anybody, and nor does anybody sneak up on you. Watch them on defense. They fly around. They're young and athletic. Those are teams that you learn real quick you realize you better respect that guy across from you or he'll kick your tail. We've got a lot of respect for them. But certainly, when you play teams like this you've got to be focused and think you're not going to just roll the ball out there. They're a good football team."