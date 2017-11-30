What Are the Bears Saying About the 49ers?

"I'm sure it's an adjustment for him. Like most players that switch teams, it's a new language and a new environment. But I think he was exposed to a lot of good things there in New England. I'm sure he's brought some of that there and it sounds like he's adapted pretty well to Kyle's system and what they're doing there offensively. We've got a few plays to look at there from last week's game, but everything else I've seen, I've been impressed with."Fox on similarities between the Bears and the 49ers:

"It's hard to say. I think there's some comparables. Obviously, a young quarterback. They've played a couple of them. They brought in (Brian) Hoyer earlier, who we were familiar with. Went to C.J., and now to Garoppolo. From that standpoint, a little bit. I'd say yes."Fox on his history with Garoppolo:

"We practiced against them back in Foxborough last year. We practiced against them three times before we played them in the preseason. He got a lot of work in practice. We got to see how he operates with his teammates. You get more of a close-up view of him. But was very impressed. Know he was a good teammate. I know he was vey well liked by the staff and players in New England. I'm sure he's got the said M.O. there with the 49ers."QB Mitchell Trubisky on his first-career game against the 49ers:

"They're a good defense. We've got to come ready to play. We're really just focused on us this week. What they do, they do it well. So, we've got to go back to what we do well. We've got to run the ball, we've got to control the line of scrimmage, and we've got to be better on third down. And we've got to put points on the board early and we've just got to be more efficient. We can't have any negative plays. We can't have any penalties and move ourselves back. We've just got to come out on all cylinders and play with confidence."Trubisky on facing former Sun Bowl opponent, Solomon Thomas: