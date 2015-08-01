What 49ers Said about NaVorro Bowman's Return

San Francisco 49ers training camp is a better place with NaVorro Bowman in it.
After missing the entire 2014 season with a severe knee injury, the All-Pro linebacker checked off another milestone on Saturday as he suited up at Levi's® Stadium for the team's first camp practice.
Fans cheered and chanted Bowman's name as he went through drills without limitations. On one particular team-period play, the linebacker deployed a terrific spin move against Marcus Martin en route to the quarterback.
Below is what 49ers coaches and players had to say about Bowman being out on the field again.
JIM TOMSULA
"(He was) wonderful. I mean, really good. You saw him moving around really well. You saw him running down the field. We're rolling."
ERIC MANGINI
"He's been great. I've gotten to know NaVorro a little bit since I've been here, but it's different when you start coaching a guy and to see him work in the classroom, to see his work ethic on the field, the leadership that he's shown – it's been fantastic. (I) got to talk to him a little bit about the work he's been doing with his foundation, things like that. So (I'm) really pleased with what he's done so far and looks like he is moving around well here early."
COLIN KAEPERNICK
"He has a well-known presence on the field, something everyone respects. They respect how hard he works, the time and effort he puts in and ultimately, the way he plays this game. So it's exciting for this team to have him back out there."
ERIC REID
Each day throughout Training Camp presented by SAP, we bring you some of the best photos. Follow along with #C4M9.
"It's going to be awesome. I had a front-row seat my rookie year watching that guy. He's a beast. Some of the plays he and Pat (Willis) would make together were just ridiculous. You never want to see a guy get hurt, especially that type of injury, so it'll be great (to have him back)."
ANTOINE BETHEA
"With NaVorro coming back, I haven't played with him before personally, but just being a fan of the game and seeing how he played the game, I love to see him in front of me. I'm excited to see him out there."