Week 9 Live Updates: San Francisco 49ers vs. Arizona Cardinals

San Francisco and Arizona have faced off 51 times. Here are the best shots from the teams' meetings.
The San Francisco 49ers begin the second half of their 2017 regular season with a home game against the Arizona Cardinals in Week 9. You know the drill, follow along here for news, updates and highlights as the 49ers look for their first win of the year.
PREGAME
We knew six of the 49ers seven inactives before gameday. San Francisco's injury-plagued roster has a few players stepping into new or increased roles.
Here's who won't play for the 49ers: Joe Staley, Solomon Thomas, Pita Taumoepenu, K'Waun Williams, Garry Gilliam, D.J. Jones and Aaron Lynch.
Trent Brown might start at left tackle in place of Staley, which would mean Darrell Williams Jr. woud likely step in at right tackle. Aldrick Robinson will start in place of Pierre Garçon (neck), who was placed on Injured Reserve, and be an every-down player for the 49ers offense. Erid Reid is going to move back to strong safety while Jaquiski Tartt starts at free safety in place of Jimmie Ward (forearm), who was also placed on IR.
Here are the Cardinals inactives: Xavier Williams, Ricky Seals-Jones, Will Holden, Daniel Munyer, Scooby Wright III, D.J. Foster and Chad Williams.
Locker room setup #GoNiners pic.twitter.com/OzJWLB7rt8 — San Francisco 49ers (@49ers) November 5, 2017
FIRST QUARTER ("--" denotes a new possession)
Drew Standton opened the game with a 52-yard strike to John Brown down the right sideline. Brown beat Ahkello Witherspoon on the play. The 49ers caught a huge break from there. Adrian Peterson gained eight yards on two carries before Stanton's third-down pass sailed incomplete. Stanton had Larry Fitzgerald open in the end zone.
Phil Dawson missed the ensuing 38-yard field goal.
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The 49ers got moving quickly with a 6-yard run by Pierre Garçon and a 14-yard pass from C.J. Beathard to George Kittle. Kittle hobbled off after the play. Kyle Juszczyk then caught a short pass and fumbled. Patrick Peterson picked up the loose ball and returned it all the way to San Francisco's 6-yard line.
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Two carries from Peterson went just three yards to set up 3rd-and-goal from the 49ers 3-yard line.
After scrambling to his right, Stanton found Jaron Brown for a 3-yard touchdown to make it 7-0, Cardinals. (10:15)
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Hyde gained one yard on first down, and Beathard's next two passes fell incomplete. The 49ers punted following the three-and-out.
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Arizona set up at their own 37-yard line. A first-down pass to Fitzgerald lost a yard. Peterson lost two yards on second down. John Brown dropped a third-down throw that would have moved the chains, and Arizona punted it back to San Francisco.
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A few injury updates to the tight ends. Cole Hikutini is out with a knee injury. Kittle returned after leaving the game briefly with a leg injury. Hyde gained 13 yards to open the drive. The running back then caught a pass for an 18-yard gain to Arizona's 48-yard line. The drive stalled when Beathard was sacked on third down.
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Arizona went three-and-out again. Tartt made a nice stop to end the drive when Andre Ellington looked to have a clear route for a first down.
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The 49ers went three-and-out as well as the Cardinals got another third-down sack of Beathard.
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Arizona continued the string of three-and-outs.
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Beathard, who missed Goodwin on a deep ball on the 49ers last possession, connected with San Francisco's fastest wideout for a 52-yard gain down the middle of the field. Goodwin did well to adjust to the football and secure the catch. A holding penalty cost the 49ers 10 yards. Trent Taylor caught a 10-yard pass on 3rd-and-17 to bring on the field-goal unit.
SECOND QUARTER
Robbie Gould made the 42-yard field goal to make it 7-3, Cardinals. (14:55)
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Peterson began the Cardinals drive with an 18-yard run. Stanton followed with a 16-yard completion to Troy Niklas. Tartt delivered a big hit at the end of the play but appeared to hurt his shoulder. He left the game. Peterson gained another 16 yards after the brief injury timeout. Fitzgerald checked in with an 11-yard reception to the 49ers 11-yard line.
Stanton delivered a strike to Jermaine Gresham for an 11-yard touchdown to put Arizona up 14-3. (11:04)
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Victor Bolden Jr. returned the ensuing kickoff to San Francisco's 29-yard line. Daniel Kilgore left the game after getting rolled up on. Beathard got blasted on second down and his third-down pass fell incomplete.
Bradley Pinion got off a 54-yard punt, Raheem Mostert made the tackle immediately for a net punt of 52 yards.
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Arizona went three-and-out. San Francisco got great field position after the punt at their own 37-yard line.
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Kilgore returned to the game for the 49ers. Hyde gained a quick six yard on a run around right tackle, but Beathard was sacked on second down. Beathard's third-down pass fell incomplete.
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Peterson ripped off 13 yards to get Arizona a quick third down. J.J. Nelson moved the chains with a 15-yard reception. A defensive holding penalty gave the Cardinals a free five yards. Fitzgerald caught a pass down the right seam for a 23-yard gain into the red zone.
On 2nd-and-10 from the 15-yard line, Reid intercepted Stanton in the end zone. Reid took the ball away from Gresham, who was the intended receiver up the right seam. The turnover gave San Francisco the ball at the 20-yard line.
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A 9-yard pass to Kittle gave the 49ers a much-needed first down as the game reached the two-minute warning. Passes of four yards to Kittle, seven yards to Hyde, seven yards to Robinson and 12 yards to Taylor helped San Francisco reach Arizona's 38-yard line. A false start penalty halted the progress and moved the 49ers back to the 43-yard line.
The drive stalled from there. Penalties continue to be drive killers for the 49ers offense. Pinion's punt was a beauty, downed at Arizona's 6-yard line.
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Arizona took a knee as the team's went in for halftime. San Francisco is still looking for its first touchdown of the season against Arizona.
THIRD QUARTER
San Francisco got the ball first to open the second half. Tartt, Taylor and Elijah Lee are all out for the 49ers as the team's injury count continues to rise to a ridiculous number. Kendrick Bourne hauled in a 25-yard pass for his first-career reception. Hyde and Juszczyk combined for another first down.
Beathard completed a short pass to his left to Hyde that the running back turned up field for a 17-yard gain. The play got the 49ers into the red zone for the first time. Beathard delivered a 12-yard pass to Goodwin to move the chains and set up 1st-and-goal from the Cardinals 7-yard line.
On 1st-and-goal, Beathard scrambled to the right and dove for the pylon. The play was initially called a touchdown but was then overturned upon review. Beathard stepped out at the "1.5-yard line" according to the officials. Hyde was stuffed on 2nd-and-goal. On the play, Juszczyk went down with an injury before walking off slowly.
Beathard got into the end zone on third down with a 1-yard touchdown run on a read option to make it 14-10, Cardinals. (9:43)
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Arizona began marching immediately. Fitzgerald caught a 14-yard pass on third down. The officials then threw a very late flag for illegal contact on an incomplete pass that would have ended the drive. San Francisco still got off the field. The 49ers blasted Stanton on the ensuing third down, and Arizona punted it back to San Francisco.
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The 49ers couldn't take advantage and went three-and-out.
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Fitzgerald broke a tackle on third down and turned a short pass play into a gain of 23 yards. Gresham followed with a 12-yard reception on the ensuing third down. Peterson then gained 11 yards on two carries.
FOURTH QUARTER
San Francisco's defense held from there to keep the Cardinals to a field-goal attempt.
After missing earlier, Dawson made the 25-yarder to make it 17-10, Arizona. (13:31)
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It was announced the Juszczyk would not return with a neck injury.
Goodwin dropped what would have been a 20-yard gain. An incomplete pass and a sack ended San Francisco's drive.
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Andre Ellington's 10-yard reception converted a 3rd-and-7 situation for the Cardinals. Kyle Shanahan challenged the play, but the catch was upheld. A defensive holding penalty against Dontae Johnson gave Arizona another firts down.
Peterson got stuffed on 3rd-and-1 to bring on Arizona's field-goal unit.
Dawson made the 32-yard attempt to make it a two-score game, 20-10, Arizona. (5:33)
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Beathard to Hyde gained a quick nine yards to start the drive. Beathard then found Garrett Celek for 13 yards. Beathard to Hyde two more times gained a total of 21 yards. The drive stalled completely as three straight incompletions led to a turnover on downs.
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Peterson fumbled on the very next play, and the 49ers recovered to stay alive.
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All hell broke loose on Beathard's 13-yard scramble. Antoine Bethea hit the QB late, drawing a personal foul. The 49ers took exception and a brawl ensued. Three players were ejected, including Hyde and two Cardinals defenders. A 14-yard pass to Bourne moved the chains. Matt Breida followed with a -yard catch to the Cardinals 9-yard line.
Beathard's next pass was tipped and intercepted by the Cardinals.
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Peterson ripped off a 25-yard gain. Arizona punted it away shortly thereafter.
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The 49ers turned the ball over on downs.
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Arizona took two knees and won it, 20-10. The 49ers remain home in Week 10 and host the New York Giants.