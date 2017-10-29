Week 8 Live Updates: San Francisco 49ers at Philadelphia Eagles

FIRST QUARTER ("--" denotes a new possession)

The 49ers offense got the ball to open the game. San Francisco went no-huddle on its first drive. C.J. Beathard hit Garrett Celek for a 24-yard gain up the right seam to midfield. Pierre Garçon couldn't corral the ensuing third-down pass which brought out the 49ers punt team. Beathard threw it slightly behind Hyde, but it was still a catchable ball.

--

There are plenty of lineup notes for the 49ers defense. Ahkello Witherspoon got his first-career start in place of Rashard Robinson. Eric Reid started at WILL linebacker in place of Ray-Ray Armstrong. Leon Hall started at nickel corner with Williams inactive.

Carson Wentz found Nelson Agholor for a 17-yard gain to midfield. San Francisco's defense held from there and forced a punt. The ball bounced into the end zone for a touchback.

--

San Francisco went three-and-out. A negative run on first down got the 49ers behind the sticks. Beathard's third-down pass to Matt Breida was well short of the line to gain.

--

Dontae Johnson broke up Wentz' pass on first down intended for Alshon Jeffrey. A six-yard keeper by Wentz and a 12-yard completion to Ertz moved the chains. The Eagles went no-huddle as an offsides penalty moved the ball across the 50 to San Francico's 45 yard-line. LeGarrette Blount followed with two short carries to set up 3rd-and-5. Wentz found Trey Burton over the middle for 15 yards and another Eagles first down.

Jimmie Ward was shaken up briefly before walking off the field under his own power. He returned to the 49ers locker room for further evaluation. It was announced that Ward is questionable to return with a forearm injury.

Solomon Thomas planted Wentz on third down as the quarterback's pass sailed over Jeffrey's head.

Jake Elliott made a 40-yard field goal to put the Eagles up 3-0. (2:36)

--

The 49ers went three-and-out again. Hyde found some running room and gained eight yards but then dropped Beathard's third-down pass. That was the second time Beathard and Hyde have failed to connect on third down. Both passes were catchable, but thrown a bit behind Hyde.

--

Earl Mitchell sacked Wentz on second down and the quarterback's third-down pass sailed incomplete as the first quarter came to a close. The 49ers sent extra pressure to get another hit on Wentz.

SECOND QUARTER

The ensuing punt wasn't a good one as San Francisco set up with great field position at the Eagles 44-yard line.

--

Hyde lost two yards on first down but then caught short pass and took it for a 7-yard gain on second down. A third-down run went nowhere as the 49ers punted it away once again. San Francisco is 0-for-4 on third down. Garry Gilliam went down briefly but walked off under his own power.

Bradley Pinion's punt was downed at the 2-yard line.

--

It was announced that Ward will not return with a forearm injury. San Francisco's defense continued to play well. The 49ers stuffed LeGarrette Blount on third-and-short to force another Eagles punt.

A block in the back penalty against Rashard Robinson cost the 49ers great field position. They set up from their own 36-yard line. Gilliam is out with a knee injury.

--

Zane Beadles stepped in at right guard in place of Gilliam. Kyle Juszczyk opened the drive with an emphatic 14-yard run where he ran over a defender to pick up a few extra yards. Beathard's ensuing pass was thrown behind Aldrick Robinson and intercepted by Rodney McLeod.

--

Philadelphia took over at their own 46-yard line. Leger Douzable sacked Wentz on first down as the 49ers forced another three-and-out. Trent Taylor fair caught the punt at the 49ers 13-yard line.

--

Hyde gained 12 yards on a run up the middle. Fletcher Cox ended the drive with a sack on the ensuing third down. The 49ers have just 70 total yards. Pinion's punt went just 35 yards to the Eagles 44-yard line.

--

A 24-yard pass to Mack Hollins got Philadelphia into San Francisco territory. Leger Douzable's second sack of the day moved the Eagles back seven yards. A pass interference penalty in the end zone against Dontae Johnson put the ball at the 1-yard line. Wentz was looking deep down the left seam for Torrey Smith.

Wentz found Ertz for a 1-yard touchdown to make it 9-0, Eagles. (1:51)

Elliott missed the PAT.

--

Jalen Mills intercepted Beathard and returned it 37 yards for a touchdown. Wentz completed a pass to Jeffrey for the two-point conversion to make it 17-0. (1:24)

Joe Staley went down following a block on the return. He sustained a gash under his left eye and went into the locker room.

--

Erik Magnuson entered at right tackle, marking his NFL debut. Beadles moved to left tackle. The 49ers now have no healthy offensive linemen remaining on the bench. Beathard's hail mary pass fell incomplete as the second quarter came to a close.

THIRD QUARTER

The 49ers forced a three-and-out to open the third quarter. Eric Reid got a quarterback hit on third down. Thomas went down before walking off the field slowly. The hits keep coming for the 49ers.

--

San Francisco went three-and-out on its first possession as well.

--

Brock Coyle got a QB hit as the 49ers forced another three-and-out. Philadelphia downed the ensuing punt at the 49ers 3-yard line.

--

San Francisco went three-and-out with Beathard facing heavy pressure on all three plays. The 49ers avoided a safety and punted it back to the Eagles.

--

Wentz found Ertz for a 14-yard gain to set up a field-goal try.

Elliott made the 51-yarder to make it 20-0, Eagles. (8:01)

--

San Francisco couldn't get anything going on its drive and punted it away.

--