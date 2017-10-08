Week 5 Live Updates: San Francisco 49ers at Indianapolis Colts

INDIANAPOLIS -- The San Francisco 49ers seek their first win of the season as they face the Indianapolis Colts in Week 5. In order to do so, Pierre Garçon will have to get San Francisco's offense going against the Colts 29th-ranked pass defense. Meanwhile, Indianapolis hopes to stay relevant in the AFC South following a 1-3 start.
One of the game's biggest storylines is San Francisco's franchise rushing leader Frank Gore facing his former team for the first time. Just ten players remain on San Francisco's roster from Gore's final season in 2014. It will be a bittersweet reunion for both Gore and 49ers fans.
Keep it here for live updates and notes throughout the contest.
PREGAME
As expected, the 49ers will be without Reuben Foster and Eric Reid.
Here are the rest of San Francisco's inactives: Kendrick Bourne, Adrian Colbert, Mark Nzeocha Erik Magnuson and Dekoda Watson.
San Francisco's third-round pick Ahkello Witherspoon is active for the first time in his career.
And for the Colts: Andrew Luck, Nate Hairston, Quincy Wilson, Matt Jones, Kyle Kalis, Chester Rogers and Jack Doyle.
Earl Mitchell, Daniel Kilgore and Bradley Pinion are your captains for the game.
FIRST QUARTER ("--" denotes a new possession)
San Francisco won the coin toss elected to defer. San Francisco's defense took the field first. On the first play of the game, Colts quarterback Jacoby Brissett found Donte Moncreif for a 10-yard pick up. On the ensuing play, a 9-yard carry from Gore moved the running back past Eric Dickerson for the 7th most rushing yards in NFL history. A series of completions to Brandon Williams and Kamar Aiken quickly moved the Colts into San Francisco territory. On 2nd-and-10, Brissett was sacked by Xavier Cooper and Jaquiski Tartt for a loss of 6-yards. Ten different 49ers defenders have at least a half sack this season.
A false start penalty and a short competion for two yards ended the Colts drive, forcing a field goal.
Adam Vinitieri field goal put the first points on the board with the Colts up, 3-0. (9:15)
--
Brian Hoyer began the drive with two straight completions to Pierre Garçon for a first down. Hyde had a 10-yard carry that was negated due to an offensive holding penalty. On the following play, Hoyer found Marquise Goodwin on a pass deep middle for a 19-yard gain.
Hoyer found Garçon again on three straight completions plays for a gain of 14, 16 and 10 yards to put the 49ers in the red zone. It's safe to say Hoyer and Garçon are in a rhythm early on.
On third down, an incomplete pass to Kittle in the end zone forced a 49ers field goal. Robbie Gould made the chip shot 28-yarder to tie the game at 3-3. (2:41)
Gould is 12-for-12 on the season for field goals and has made 29 straight dating back to 2015.
-- DeForest Buckner's tackle for loss against Frank Gore helped San Francisco's defense quickly on the Colts ensuing possession.
SECOND QUARTER
Brissett's third-down pass sailed incomplete to bring on the Colts punt team.
--
The 49ers were pinned at their own 8-yard line to start the drive. Hoyer fumbled a handoff to Juszczyk on second down and recovered the ball for a loss of three yards. In an attempt to extend the drive on third down, Hoyer over threw Goodwin, ending San Francisco's drive.
--
Pinions 59-yard punt was caught by Quan Bray and then lateraled across the field to Krishawn Hogan who was tackled by Brock Coyle. The wild play resulted in a loss of six yards as Indianapolis began the drive on its own 26-yard line.
On the first play of the drive, Brissett went deep on a pass intended for Hilton that was dropped out of bounds. Two incompletions inteded for Gore and Aiken force another Indianapolis punt.
--
Hoyer missed Juszczyk on a short pass on the first play of the series. Hyde was tackled for a loss of four yards on second down. A short gain by Hyde on third down forced another 49ers punt.
-- Brissett found Darrell Daniels on the first play of the drive for a 13-yard gain. Two plays later, Marlon Mack made his first reception of the game for 6-yard gain that was called back for an illegal block in the back penalty. Rookie corner Ahkello Witherspoon was injured on the play and is questionable to return with a head injury. Elvis Dumervil sacked Brissett on third down for his 102nd-career sack and forced another Colts punt.
--
Rookie Matt Breida mades two back-to-back carries for 5 yards a piece. After two unsuccessful plays, Hoyer found Kittle up the middle for a 7-yard gain, short of the first down marker to end San Francisco's drive.
--
Brissett found Hilton up the right sideline for a 16-yard completion to start the drive. On the ensuing play, Gore made his way into the 49ers secondary on a 16-yard carry. Two plays later, under pressure, Brissett connected with Hilton again down the right sideline, this time, for 26-yard gain to put the Colts on the 49ers 20.
Two plays by Aiken and Gore moved Indianapolis to San Francisco's 6. A sack by Arik Armstead and two incompletions ends the Colts hopes to find the end zone.
The Colts take the lead following a 23-yard field goal by Vinatieri to make the score 6-3. (1:03)
--
Out of the gate, Hoyer found Garçon up the middle for a 25-yard gain to put the 49ers midfield. Three plays later, Hoyer connected with Goodwin up the left sideline for a 13-yard pick up. A 7-yard reception by Breida set the 49ers up for a field goal with 11 seconds left on the clock.
Gould's 43-yard field goal tied the game at 6-6 going into the half. (:07)
Gould ties the franchise record for most consecutive field goals made to start the season with 13.HALFTIME
The Colts honored former quarterback and NFL great, Peyton Manning at halftime, who led Indianapolis to its only Super Bowl victory. Manning was inducted into the team's Ring of Honor and becomes the first player from the franchise's Indianapolis era to have his jersey retired.
Victor Bolden Jr. returned the kick off for 28 yards. On the first play of the half, Hoyer connected with Trent Taylor for a 6-yard gain and his first reception of the day. A fumble and a sack ended the 49ers hopes of a successful run down field.
--
Pinion's 31-yard punt set the Colts up midfield. A series of plays by running backs Gore and Robert Turbin moved the Colts into the red zone. On 1st-and-10, Gore fumbled twice on the play for a loss of eight. On the ensuing play, Dumvervil and Buckner split a sack on Brissett for a loss of 11 yards.
The 49ers defense now has three sacks on the day.
After a short pass to Turbin on 3rd-and-29, the Colts settle for a field goal to make the score 9-6. (7:51)
--
Injury Update: Cornerback Asa Jackson has been ruled out with a hamstring injury. Cornerback Rashard Robinson's (cramps) return is listed as questionable.
In an attempt to get something going on offense, Hoyer overthrew Goodwin on a deep route down field to start the drive. Hoyer found Breida on the following play on a short pass out right for a 10-yard gain to move the sticks. Two plays later under pressure, Hoyer got rid of the ball and was called for intentional grounding for a loss of 10 yards.
To make matters worse, Hoyer was sacked by Jabaal Sheard for a loss of nine and an end to the 49ers drive.
--
The Colts offense found some momentum following a short pass out left to Gore for a 26-yard gain.
Two plays later, Mack would find the end zone on a 25-yard run for the first touchdown of the game. Indianapolis' score puts the Colts up, 16-6 (3:26).
--
The 49ers began their drive with a 14-yard run by Brieda. Breida was heading into the open field right before getting tripped up after crossing the first down marker. Hoyer followed up with a 13-yard completion to Goodwin. Breida added a 13-yard run to move the chains. Completions to Juszczyk and Garrett Celek moved the 49ers drive down the field.
On 3rd-and-4 on Indianapolis' 34-yard line, Hoyer conencted with Breida on a slant route for a 5-yard gain and a first down. The 49ers have now converted 2-of-8 third downs on the day.FOURTH QUARTER
Breida began the quarter with two conescutive runs for a total of seven yards. On 3rd-and-3, Hoyer's pass intended for Garçon was incomplete.
Gould extended his streak with a 40-yard field goal to cut the Colts lead 16-9. (13:44)
Gould has now made his 300th-career field goal, the longest active streak in the NFL.
--
On the first play of the drive, Brissett threw a 63-yard bomb down field to Hilton in double coverage to the San Francisco 12. An offensive holding call on the ensuing play pushed the Colts back to the San Francisco 20. After two short gains, on 3rd-and-15, Mack managed a 17-yard run stopped just short of the goal line.
On 2nd-and-goal, Brissett rushed up the middle for the 3-yard touchdown to extend the lead, 23-9. (10:01)
--
Hoyer found Goodwin on the first play of the drive for a 20-yard completion. He backed the play up with 51-yard pass to back to Goodwin to put the 49ers on the Colts 8-yard line. Goodwin, in double coverage, extended for the leaping grab. A crucial reception to place the 49ers in scoring position.
Goodwin now has 116 yards on five receptions on the day.
Two plays later, on 3rd-and-goal, Hoyer threw a shovel pass to Juszczyk up the middle for the 6-yard touchdown to make the score 23-16. (8:04)
Juszczyk's score was the 49ers first touchdown in 22 possessions, as well as the fullbacks first as a member of the 49ers. San Francisco's scoring drive lasted 5 plays for 79 yards in under two minutes.
--
The Colts managed just one first down before the 49ers defense forced a punt. The 49ers get another chance to cut the lead.
--
A 27-yard reception by Kittle starts the 49ers drive. Two incompletions intended for Garçon and Kittle faced the 49ers with another third down. The 49ers caught a huge break on a tipped pass off of a Colts defender and into the arms of Garçon for a gain of 13 yards to move the chains.
Hyde caught a short pass up the middle for 7-yards. After two short rushes for just a gain of two, the 49ers were faced with a crucial fourth down. On 4th-and-1, Hoyer connected with Kittle for a 19-yard reception to extend the 49ers drive. Hoyer took a gamble on the shot downfield to Kittle in double coverage and reaps the benefits, moving the 49ers to the Colts 21 yard line.
Two plays later, Hoyer found Kittle again on a shot up the middle for another 19-yard gain to the Colts 2-yard line.
Hyde attempted a rush up the middle for a loss of a yard. On the following play, Trent Brown was called for a false start penalty to push the 49ers back 5 yards. Faced with 3rd-and-goal, Hoyer found Kittle out right for a 3-yard gain to the Indianapolis 5.
In a final attempt for a score, Hoyer found Kittle up the middle for the 5-yard touchdown. That's the rookie's first-career touchdown. Kyle Shanahan played it safe and opted for a field goal instead of the two-point conversion. Gould's PAT tied the game at 23-23. (:24)
A big game for the rookie tight end, as Kittle now has seven receptions for 83 yards on the day.
--
The Colts took a knee with 20 seconds left in reguation to move the game into overtime.
OVERTIME
The Colts won the coin toss, electing to receive.
On the second play of the drive, on a deep pass intended for Hilton, Rashard Robinson was flagged for a defensive holding call. Two plays later on third down, Brissett found Moncreif for a 15-yard gain to extend the Colts drive.
On 1st-and-10, Brissett aired it out to Hilton for a 46-yard completion to move Indianapolis to the 49ers 8-yard line.
In an attempt to end the game with a touchdown, Brissett was intercepted by Ray-Ray Armstrong in the end zone on a pass intended for Daniels. Armstrong returned the ball to the 49ers 28-yard line. That's the second-straight week Armstrong has come up big in the end zone with an interception.
--
With their first possession in overtime, a touchdown drive can seal a victory for San Francisco.
Following two unsuccessful plays, on third down, Hoyer's pass intended for Kittle was incomplete. But a defensive pass interference call gave the 49ers a fresh set of first downs, and another opportunity to drive down the field.
Two incompletions and a short run by Hyde end the 49ers drive, as they are forced to punt with just over three and a half minutes left in overtime.
--
The Colts began their drive with an incompletion and a short gain up the middle by Brandon Williams. Under pressure on 3rd-and-4, Brissett found Moncrief for a 7-yard gain for the first down.
On the ensuing play, Mack hit the open field for a 35-yard gain into 49ers territory.
Following a series of short gains, on 4th-and-9, Vinitieri's 52-yard field goal is good and ends the game, 26-23.
San Francisco has lost four of it's last five games by three points or less. The 0-5 49ers head to Washington next to take on the 2-2 Redksins.