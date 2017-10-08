Week 5 Live Updates: San Francisco 49ers at Indianapolis Colts

FIRST QUARTER ("--" denotes a new possession)

San Francisco won the coin toss elected to defer. San Francisco's defense took the field first. On the first play of the game, Colts quarterback Jacoby Brissett found Donte Moncreif for a 10-yard pick up. On the ensuing play, a 9-yard carry from Gore moved the running back past Eric Dickerson for the 7th most rushing yards in NFL history. A series of completions to Brandon Williams and Kamar Aiken quickly moved the Colts into San Francisco territory. On 2nd-and-10, Brissett was sacked by Xavier Cooper and Jaquiski Tartt for a loss of 6-yards. Ten different 49ers defenders have at least a half sack this season.

A false start penalty and a short competion for two yards ended the Colts drive, forcing a field goal.

Adam Vinitieri field goal put the first points on the board with the Colts up, 3-0. (9:15)

--

Brian Hoyer began the drive with two straight completions to Pierre Garçon for a first down. Hyde had a 10-yard carry that was negated due to an offensive holding penalty. On the following play, Hoyer found Marquise Goodwin on a pass deep middle for a 19-yard gain.

Hoyer found Garçon again on three straight completions plays for a gain of 14, 16 and 10 yards to put the 49ers in the red zone. It's safe to say Hoyer and Garçon are in a rhythm early on.

On third down, an incomplete pass to Kittle in the end zone forced a 49ers field goal. Robbie Gould made the chip shot 28-yarder to tie the game at 3-3. (2:41)

Gould is 12-for-12 on the season for field goals and has made 29 straight dating back to 2015.

-- DeForest Buckner's tackle for loss against Frank Gore helped San Francisco's defense quickly on the Colts ensuing possession.

SECOND QUARTER

Brissett's third-down pass sailed incomplete to bring on the Colts punt team.

--

The 49ers were pinned at their own 8-yard line to start the drive. Hoyer fumbled a handoff to Juszczyk on second down and recovered the ball for a loss of three yards. In an attempt to extend the drive on third down, Hoyer over threw Goodwin, ending San Francisco's drive.

--

Pinions 59-yard punt was caught by Quan Bray and then lateraled across the field to Krishawn Hogan who was tackled by Brock Coyle. The wild play resulted in a loss of six yards as Indianapolis began the drive on its own 26-yard line.

On the first play of the drive, Brissett went deep on a pass intended for Hilton that was dropped out of bounds. Two incompletions inteded for Gore and Aiken force another Indianapolis punt.

--

Hoyer missed Juszczyk on a short pass on the first play of the series. Hyde was tackled for a loss of four yards on second down. A short gain by Hyde on third down forced another 49ers punt.