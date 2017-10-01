Week 4 Live Updates: San Francisco 49ers at Arizona Cardinals

GLENDALE, Ariz. -- The San Francisco 49ers are in Arizona for a Week 4 clash against the Cardinals. At 0-3, the 49ers are still looking for their first win of the 2017 season. The Cardinals, who enter the game with a 1-2 record, have had their struggles as well through the early part of the year.
San Francisco comes into Sunday's game with plenty of rest, having last played 10 days ago on "Thursday Night Football". That extra rest has helped them get healthy ahead of the team's third-straight divisional contest.
Keep it here for notes, observations and highlights throughout the game.
PREGAME
Pierre Garçon (hip) is active on Sunday. The third-leading rusher in the NFL should expect to get a full workload against the Cardinals. The trio of 49ers players who suffered concussions in Week 3 - Kyle Juszczyk, Brock Coyle and Jaquiski Tartt - are active as well. As expected, Reuben Foster (high-ankle sprain) and Eric Reid (knee) are the only notable players not active due to injury.
Here are all of the 49ers inactives: Reid, Foster, Kendrick Bourne, Ahkello Witherspoon, Mark Nzeocha, Pita Taumoepenu and Erik Magnuson.
And for the Cardinals: Blaine Gabbert, Chad Williams, Tramon Williams, D.J. Foster, D.J. Humphries, Alex Boone and Robert Nkemdiche.
Arizona's offensive line is badly banged up. In addition to Boone and Humphries being out, Mike Iupati has been placed on Injured Reserve.
FIRST QUARTER ("--" denotes a new possession)
The Cardinals won the toss and elected to receive. San Francisco's defense took the field first. During the national anthem, around 30 49ers players took a knee. The remaining players, coaches and staff stood behind those kneeling with a hand on the shoulder of the player in front of them.
Solomon Thomas hit Carson Palmer on the first play from scrimmage as the quarterback's pass sailed incomplete. Chris Johnson and Andre Ellington combined for a few quick first downs. Rashard Robinson then broke up a deep ball down the left sideline intended for Jaron Brown. Palmer stood tall on third down and delivered a 16-yard pass to John Brown despite taking a big hit.
Ray-Ray Armstrong intercepted Palmer on 3rd-and-goal from the 49ers 4-yard line. Rashard Robinson deflected the pass, and Armstrong made a diving catch before the ball hit the ground. That was Armstrong's second-career interception.
--
San Francisco took over at their own 20-yard line.
The 49ers went three-and-out on their first possession. Hyde's first carry went for two yards. Pierre Garçon nearly made an incredible catch on second down but couldn't secure it. Then Trent Taylor appeared to be held by Tyrann Mathieu but didn't get the call, which is something given the ending of last Thursday's game against the Rams.
--
San Francisco's defense forced a three-and-out against Arizona's offense.
--
Marquise Goodwin got open on a deep comeback route and gained 18 yards on a sideline pass from Hoyer. Hyde followed with an 11-yard run. Hoyer completed a 12-yard pass to Taylor on 3rd-and-13 to set up 4th-and-1 from the Cardinals 38-yard line. Shanahan opted to roll the dice and go for it as he's done several times so far this season. Hoyer sneaked the ball up the middle and moved the chains.
Logan Paulsen dropped a beautiful deep ball from Hoyer off of play action. Hoyer then nearly threw a pick on a pass behind Goodwin. He had Kyle Juszczyk wide open on the play. A third-down to completion was short of the line to gain and set up a field-goal try.
Robbie Gould made his 49-yard attempt to put San Francisco ahead 3-0. (2:05)
Gould is now 7-for-7 on field goals this season. He's made 24 straight field goals dating back to 2015.
--
Palmer opened the Cardinals next drive with completions of 17, 20 and nine yards to the 49ers 37-yard line.
SECOND QUARTER
Palmer began the second quarter with a 32-yard completion to Jaron Brown. The normally immobile quarterback rolled to his left and with a little flick of his wrist, tossed a pass over Brown's shoulder to set up 1st-and-goal. A holding penalty moved Arizona back 10 yards to San Francisco's 15-yard line.
On 3rd-and-goal from the 12, Palmer appeared to find Ellington for a touchdown in the left side of the end zone. Upon review, the officials determined that Ellington was unable to secure the pass and get both feet in bounds.
Instead, Phil Dawson made a 29-yard goal to tie the game, 3-3. (13:07)
Random aside: It's good to see Uncle Phil.
It was announced that Goodwin is questionable to return with a head/eye injury.
--
A 16-yard completion to Aldrick Robinson began the 49ers next possession. Hoyer followed with another pass to Robinson that went for 24 yards. Then Taylor chipped in with an 11-yard catch. An 8-yard swing pass to Hyde moved the chains again a few plays later. San Francisco called timeout facing 3rd-and-3 from the Cardinals 10-yard line. Hoyer was ultimately sacked for a loss of 11 which brought on the field-goal unit.
Gould was good again, this time from 39 yards as the 49ers retook the lead, 6-3. (7:16)
--
An illegal hands to the face penalty against Rashard Robinson gave Arizona a free first down. NaVorro Bowman nearly had an interception. Palmer threw it right to him, but the linebacker couldn't hang on. San Francisco's pass rush finally got home as Solomon Thomas' first-career sack ended Arizona's drive.
--
On third down, Taylor got tripped up and Hoyer's deep ball sailed straight into the arms of Antoine Bethea. Arizona got it back at San Francisco's 30-yard line with 1:54 left in the half.
--
San Francisco's defense held to force a long field-goal try. The 49ers recorded two more QB hits as well, forcing Palmer to get rid of the ball quickly.
Dawson made the 43-yarder to tie the game, 6-6. (1:24)
--
The 49ers got it back with 1:17 remaining in the half. Hoyer started the drive with a 14-yard completion to George Kittle. Three straight incompletions brought the punt team back onto the field.
The teams went into halftime tied 6-6.
THIRD QUARTER
- San Francisco got the ball first to start the second half. Hoyer opened with a 16-yard pass to Garçon. His next throw went for a 21-yard gain to Kittle. A 14-yard run by Hyde was followed with a 5-yard pass to Juszczyk. Matt Breida took a toss to the left for a gain of 8-yards and another first down at the Cardinals 11-yard line. Hoyer then threw a touchdown to Breida, but it was called back due to an offensive pass interference penalty against, you guessed it, Taylor. That penalty was followed by another sack.
Gould at least helped the 49ers salvage points on the drive. His 47-yard field goal gave San Francisco a 9-6 lead. (10:34)
Make that 8-for-8 for Gould on field-goal attempts in 2017.
- A 33-yard pass interference penalty against Rashard Robinson got Arizona immediately into 49ers territory. Robinson left the game shortly after due to injury. DeForest Buckner ended the drive with a sack of Palmer. It was his first sack of the season. He's been his normal dominant self on Sunday and now finally has a sack to show for his efforts.
Dawson made a 50-yarder to tie the game, 9-9. (6:50)
The battle of kickers continues...
- Pierre Garçon left the game briefly after his knee bent awkwardly on one hit. The quarterback was only out for one play in which C.J. Beathard handed it off to Hyde for a 15-yard gain. A holding penalty thwarted another promising drive, but San Francisco was able to make it into field-goal range.
Gould's fourth field goal of the day, this one from 48 yards, put the 49ers back on top, 12-9. (2:22)
He's now 9-for-9 in 2017 and his streak is up to 27 consecutive makes.
FOURTH QUARTER
- Arizona opened the final quarter facing 3rd-and-4 from their own 41-yard line. Buckner tipped the third-down pass at the line of scrimmage to force a Cardinals punt.
- San Francisco went three-and-out.
- The Cardinals dinked-and-dunked their way down the field with short passes to running backs. Eli Harold's first sack of the season stalled the drive and brought Dawson back onto the field.
"Uncle Phil" was good from 32 yards to tie the game once again, 12-12. (7:41)
That's eight total field goals in the game.
- The 49ers went three-and-out on their next possession. Hoyer dropped a beautiful deep ball over Robinson's shoulder, but the receiver couldn't hold on.
- Arizona couldn't move the ball either as Dontae Johnson broke up Palmer's third-down pass.
- San Francisco's penalty count continues to rise. The 49ers now have 12 penalties for 105 yards. They were forced to punt it from their own end zone. Pinion got off a beautiful 51-yard punt anyways.
- Armstrong sacked Palmer on first down for the 49ers fourth sack of the game. Dumervil followed with his first sack of the season and the 100th of his career. Arizona punted it back to San Francisco with under 3:00 remaining.
- Hoyer got sacked again at the two-minute warning. He's been sacked three times today. Pinion got off another beauty of a punt, a 59-yarder inside the Arizona 20-yard line.
- Dumervil got his second sack of the game (No. 101 for his career) and San Francisco's sixth of the day. Arizona punted it back to the 49ers with 0:50 remaining and the 49ers at their own 43-yard line.
- The 49ers couldn't capitalize and went three-and-out once again.
- Palmer took a knee as the game went to overtime.
OVERTIME
Free football, right?
- Taylor drew a defensive pass interference penalty (shocking, right?) to give the 49ers a first down. Hoyer then completed an 11-yard pass to Garçon. Hoyer-to-Taylor for eight yards moved the ball to Arizona's 39-yard line and got a fresh set of downs. Juszczyk gained eight yards on 3rd-and-4 to for another 49ers first down to Arizona's 25.
Arizona believed they recovered a Hyde fumble, but upon review, Hyde's knee was down. Passes to Juszczyk and Hyde set up 1st-and-goal from Arizona's 8-yard line. Hoyer's third-down pass sailed out of the end zone.
Gould made his fifth field goal of the day, and his 28-yarder put the 49ers up 15-12. (2:28)
- Palmer had two quick completions to Ellington to San Francisco's 47-yard line. John Brown looked to have a 25-yard touchdown catch to win it, but the officials ruled he didn't have both feet in bounds. Buckner got his second sack, but Jimmie Ward's pass interference penalty gave the Cardinals a first down.
Palmer's 19-yard touchdown to Larry Fitzgerald gave the Cardinals a walk-off, 18-15 win.
San Francisco is now 0-4. They play the Indianapolis Colts in Week 5.