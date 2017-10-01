Week 4 Live Updates: San Francisco 49ers at Arizona Cardinals

Gould is now 7-for-7 on field goals this season. He's made 24 straight field goals dating back to 2015.

Palmer opened the Cardinals next drive with completions of 17, 20 and nine yards to the 49ers 37-yard line.

SECOND QUARTER

Palmer began the second quarter with a 32-yard completion to Jaron Brown. The normally immobile quarterback rolled to his left and with a little flick of his wrist, tossed a pass over Brown's shoulder to set up 1st-and-goal. A holding penalty moved Arizona back 10 yards to San Francisco's 15-yard line.

On 3rd-and-goal from the 12, Palmer appeared to find Ellington for a touchdown in the left side of the end zone. Upon review, the officials determined that Ellington was unable to secure the pass and get both feet in bounds.

Instead, Phil Dawson made a 29-yard goal to tie the game, 3-3. (13:07)

Random aside: It's good to see Uncle Phil.

It was announced that Goodwin is questionable to return with a head/eye injury.

A 16-yard completion to Aldrick Robinson began the 49ers next possession. Hoyer followed with another pass to Robinson that went for 24 yards. Then Taylor chipped in with an 11-yard catch. An 8-yard swing pass to Hyde moved the chains again a few plays later. San Francisco called timeout facing 3rd-and-3 from the Cardinals 10-yard line. Hoyer was ultimately sacked for a loss of 11 which brought on the field-goal unit.

Gould was good again, this time from 39 yards as the 49ers retook the lead, 6-3. (7:16)

