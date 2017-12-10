Week 14 Live Updates: San Francisco 49ers at Houston Texans

--

T.J. Yates entered the game at QB for the Texans as Savage went to the locker room. It appeared that Savage was shaken up two drives back following the hit from Dumervil. Yates scrambled for a 15-yard gain on 3rd-and-3. Hopkins converted the next third down with a 15-yard reception on 3rd-and-10. Hopkins followed with a 25-yard reception.

Yates found, who else, Hopkins for a 7-yard touchdown on the very next play to make it 10-9, 49ers following a missed PAT. (0:54)

Hopkins is up to seven receptions for 91 yards and one touchdown in the first half.

Bolden was shaken up on the ensuing kickoff.

Hyde took off for a 31-yard run up the left sideline. Garoppolo followed with a 4-yard scramble as the 49ers called a timeout with 0:30 left in the half. an 18-yard pass to the Texans 26-yard line was followed by a spike with just 0:15 remaining on the clock. Garoppolo followed with a 9-yard pass to Robinson before the 49ers used their final timeout.

Gould made his 35-yard field-goal try to make it 13-9, 49ers going into the half. (0:00)

THIRD QUARTER

Houston started at their own 25-yard line. Hopkins immediately began eating again. He had catches of nine and 15 yards and drew another defensive pass interference penalty.

Hopkins grabbed his second touchdown of the game on a 29-yard bomb from Yates to put Houston up 16-13. (12:11)

The drive spanned 75 yards and took just six plays and 2:49. Hopkins already has 10 receptions for 144 yards and two touchdowns.

Garoppolo took a huge hit from Benardrick McKinney and still found Goodwin for a 13-yard gain. McKinney was flagged for roughing the passer as he made contact with Garoppolo's helmet. Garoppolo then hit Louis Murphy for a 20-yard gain down the middle of the field. Goodwin grabbed an 11-yard pass to convert the 49ers first third down of the game. San Francisco's drive would stall from there.