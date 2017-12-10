Week 14 Live Updates: San Francisco 49ers at Houston Texans

The San Francisco 49ers and Houston Texans have faced off eight times, five times in the preseason and three times in the regular season. Here are the best shots from those games.
HOUSTON -- The San Francisco 49ers are looking to win back-to-back games for the first time in 2017 as they visit the Houston Texans in Week 14. Houston enters Sunday's contest having lost five of its last six contests, most recently in Week 13 against the Tennessee Titans.
The top story remains Jimmy Garoppolo, who threw for 293 yards in a win against the Chicago Bears last week. All eyes are on Garoppolo for what he has in store for an encore. As always, keep it here for news, notes and highlights throughout Sunday's contest.
PREGAME
The 49ers were going to have their hands full with Jadeveon Clowney already. They'll now have a harder time as Trent Brown is inactive with a shoulder injury. The starting right tackle was listed as questionable going in, but Kyle Shanahan said on Friday that Brown would be a gametime decision. Zane Beadles, Darrell Williams Jr. and Tim Barnes are the candidates to replace Brown in the starting lineup.
Aaron Lynch is back in the lineup after missing six games. Lynch suffered a calf injury against the Washington Redskins in Week 6 and has been out of the lineup since. The 49ers hope that he can provide a boost to the team's pass rush on Sunday.
Here are the rest of the 49ers inactives: Brown, Jeremy McNichols, Antone Exum Jr., Pita Taumoepenu, Leger Douzable, D.J. Jones and Ronald Blair III.
And for the Texans: Braxton Miller, Cobi Hamilton, Alfred Blue, Jelani Jenkins, Julién Davenport, Ufomba Kamalu and Chunky Clements.
PREGAME ("--" denotes a new possession)
For the second-straight week, Garoppolo and the offense took the field first. Victor Bolden Jr. decided to take the opening kickoff out of the end zone but managed to get to just the 13-yard line.
A 3-yard run by Pierre Garçon was followed by a 4-yard pass to Kyle Juszczyk. Garoppolo's third-down pass fell incomplete. An offensive pass interference penalty against Kendrick Bourne for an illegal pick was declined.
--
Tom Savage completed his first pass attempt for a 14-yard gain to Will Fuller. Savage found Fuller again two plays later for another 12 yars. After Lamar Miller's run went for no gain, Savage hit DeAndre Hopkins for seven yards to set up 3rd-and-3 from the 49ers 34-yard line. K'Waun Williams sacked Savage on third down after the quarterback was flushed from the pocket.
Ka'imi Fairbairn drilled a 55-yard field goal to put the Texans on the board first, 3-0. (9:02)
--
Hyde followed his own 3-yard run with an 11-yard carry to the 49ers 39-yard line. Garoppolo then found Marquise Goodwin for a 13-yard gain. George Kittle checked in with an 8-yard catch that was followed by a 6-yard run from Matt Breida as the 49ers marched across midfield to Houston's 34-yard line.
Garoppolo was picked off by Kareem Jackson on pass that sailed wide of Trent Taylor. Garrett Celek was flagged for a horsecollar which gave the Texans great field position at their own 40-yard line.
--
Miller immediately crossed midfield with an 11-yard run. Houston went for it on an ensuing 4th-and-1 and Earl Mitchell stuffed Miller behind the line of scrimmage. It was a huge momentum swing as the 49ers took over at their own 42-yard line.
--
Garoppolo took a shot downfield for Goodwin on the very next play but was unable to connect. A holding penalty set up 2nd-and-17. Garoppolo overthrew Garrett Celek to bring up 3rd-and-17. A short run fun Hyde brought on the 49ers punt team.
--
Miller gained 14 yards on two carries to get the Texans moving.
SECOND QUARTER
Miller kept rolling with a 5-yard gain to begin the second quarter. DeForest Buckner pressured Savage for the second time in the first half. Savage got rid of the pass but it didn't reach the line of scrimmage which resulted in intentional grounding. Houston converted 3rd-and-15 on a ridiculous toe-tap catch by Hopkins that went for 22 yards. The play was initially ruled incomplete, but the Texans won their challenge.
Thomas stuffed Miller on first down and Eli Harold sacked Savage on second down. Harold came free off the right edge and had a clean shot at the quarterback. Savage had Stephen Anderson open on third-and-17, but the tight end couldn't hang on to the ball.
--
San Francisco's drive started with Hyde losing three yards on first down. Garoppolo then threw a dart to Goodwin that went for 20 yards despite a defensive holding penalty. On the ensuing 3rd-and-9, Garoppolo had Goodwin open down the right sideline, but Goodwin lost his footing as he went for the ball and the pass fell incomplete.
--
Houston went three-and-out. Elvis Dumervil hit Savage on third down as the 49ers brought the house. Reuben Foster went down briefly but appeared to be OK as he jogged off the field.
--
Garoppolo found Goodwin over the middle, who escaped and ran for a gain of 32 yards into Texans territory. An illegal shift penalty moved the 49ers back five yards. Garoppolo then thew an absolute beauty of a pass while taking a hit from Clowney to Hyde, but Hyde couldn't make the grab. The play would have gone for a long touchdown.
Instead, the 49ers had to settle for a long field-goal try.
Robbie Gould drilled the 52-yarder to tie the game, 3-3. (5:31)
--
Houston went three-and-out again.
--
Garoppolo got hit by Clowney again and once again delivered a strike downfield. This time Juszczyk made a contested 29-yard catch down the left sideline. Juszczyk then took a short pass for a 31-yard catch-and-run to the Texans 4-yard line.
Hyde atoned for his earlier mistake with a 2-yard touchdown run to put the 49ers up 10-0. (2:32)
Hyde initially ran it up the middle before bouncing it outside towards the right pylon. That was Hyde's fifth touchdown of 2017.
--
T.J. Yates entered the game at QB for the Texans as Savage went to the locker room. It appeared that Savage was shaken up two drives back following the hit from Dumervil. Yates scrambled for a 15-yard gain on 3rd-and-3. Hopkins converted the next third down with a 15-yard reception on 3rd-and-10. Hopkins followed with a 25-yard reception.
Yates found, who else, Hopkins for a 7-yard touchdown on the very next play to make it 10-9, 49ers following a missed PAT. (0:54)
Hopkins is up to seven receptions for 91 yards and one touchdown in the first half.
--
Bolden was shaken up on the ensuing kickoff.
Hyde took off for a 31-yard run up the left sideline. Garoppolo followed with a 4-yard scramble as the 49ers called a timeout with 0:30 left in the half. an 18-yard pass to the Texans 26-yard line was followed by a spike with just 0:15 remaining on the clock. Garoppolo followed with a 9-yard pass to Robinson before the 49ers used their final timeout.
Gould made his 35-yard field-goal try to make it 13-9, 49ers going into the half. (0:00)
THIRD QUARTER
Houston started at their own 25-yard line. Hopkins immediately began eating again. He had catches of nine and 15 yards and drew another defensive pass interference penalty.
Hopkins grabbed his second touchdown of the game on a 29-yard bomb from Yates to put Houston up 16-13. (12:11)
The drive spanned 75 yards and took just six plays and 2:49. Hopkins already has 10 receptions for 144 yards and two touchdowns.
--
Garoppolo took a huge hit from Benardrick McKinney and still found Goodwin for a 13-yard gain. McKinney was flagged for roughing the passer as he made contact with Garoppolo's helmet. Garoppolo then hit Louis Murphy for a 20-yard gain down the middle of the field. Goodwin grabbed an 11-yard pass to convert the 49ers first third down of the game. San Francisco's drive would stall from there.
Gould made his third field goal of the game, this time from 25 yards out to tie the game 16-16. (8:12)
--
Houston managed one first down but stalled at their own 45-yard line.
--
On 3rd-and-6, Celek caught a short pass and broke multiple tackles on his way to a 61-yard catch-and-run. It was the longest reception of the tight end's career.
An illegal contact penalty gave the 49ers another first down at Houston's 14-yard line. A holding penalty moved the 49ers back 10 yards, but Kendrick Bourne got most of it back with an 18-yard catch-and-run on a screen pass to the left.
Garoppolo then found Garrett Celek for a 6-yard touchdown to put the 49ers back on top, 23-16. (1:53)
That's Celek's third touchdown of the season.
--
The 49ers defense forced another three-and-out.
--
San Francisco took over from its own 13-yard line. The 49ers ended the third quarter with two straight penalties, a hold and a false start.
FOURTH QUARTER
Facing 2nd-and-19, Bourne grabbed an 11-yard catch. Goodwin then drew a defensive pass interference call to give the 49ers a fresh set of downs at their own 42-yard line. The drive stalled from there. Pinion's punt went just 24 yards to give Houston great field position at it's own 40-yard line.
--
The Texans got one first down due to penalty but punted it away shortly after. Dumervil's third-down pressure helped the 49ers defense get off the field.
--
Garoppolo rolled to his right and found Goodwin for an 18-yard gain. A third-down sack was negated by a defensive holding penalty. San Francisco stalled from there and punted it back to Houston.
--
Adrian Colbert forced a fumble against Hopkins and Aaron Lynch recovered for a huge turnover. It was Colbert's first-career force fumble.
--
Hyde bounced off a few tackles for a 6-yard gain. Clowney then sacked Garoppolo. Taylor grabbed 6-yard pass to set up another Gould field-goal attempt.
Gould drilled the 41-yarder to make it a two-score game, 26-16. (3:50)
Gould now has nine made field goals over his past two games, including four today.
--
Buckner's third-down sack made it 4th-and-22. Yates converted with a 24-yard pass to DeAndrew White. Yates then took off for a 12-yard scramble. Houston used up all of its timeouts with 1:41 remaining in the game and facing 3rd-and-11 from the Texans 38-yard line.
The Texans tried a 52-yard field goal to make it a one-score game but it doinked off the left upright.
San Francisco has won its second-straight game with Garoppolo at QB. They're now 3-10 on the season and return home in Week 15 to host the Tennessee Titans.