Week 12 Live Updates: San Francisco 49ers vs. Seattle Seahawks

Wilson converted on 3rd-and-5 with a 6-yard scramble. He then found Nick Vannett for a 12-yard gain over the middle. Eddie Lacy followed with an 11-yard run. A 15-yard personal foul penalty against Reid moved Seattle to the 49ers 31-yard line.

Witherspoon broke up two passes on the drive, including deep shot for the end zone on third-and-long. The rookie was beat initially but recovered nicely to make a play on the ball and force the incompletion. Seattle's ensuing punt found the end zone for a touchback.

A block in the back penalty moved San Francisco backwards immediately. Branden Jackson then sacked Beathard all the way back at the 49ers 8-yard line. Pinion ended up punting it near his own goal line but got it away safely.

SECOND QUARTER

Seattle started with great field position at their own 40-yard line but went three and out.

Beathard continues to get hit on nearly every drop back as the Seahawks defense has racked up five QB hits already. Following an intentional grounding penalty on first down, Beathard was intercepted by Bobby Wagner at the 49ers 16-yard line. He took the ball away from Trent Taylor on what looked like a 49ers completion initially.

The Seahawks wasted no time finding the end zone for the first time. J.D. McKissic took a toss to the left for a 14-yard gain to set up 1st-and-goal from the 2-yard line.

Wilson took it in on the very next play for a 2-yard touchdown run to put Seattle up 7-0. (13:23)

Matt Breida gained 12 yards on his first carry of the game for a quick 49ers first down. Beathard's 7-yard keeper set up 3rd-and-3. Beathard and Goodwin weren't on the same page. The quarterback threw a deep ball down the middle, but Goodwin stopped his route after 15 yards. Pinion punted it away once again.

Wilson found Richardson for an 11-yard gain. San Francisco held from there. A third-down pass for Graham fell incomplete. Reid was there in coverage and may have gotten a hand on it.

The 49ers set up shop at their own 19. Beathard, who finally got to throw from a clean pocket, delivered a 23-yard strike to Goodwin near the left sideline. San Francisco went backwards from there. Wagner blew up a screen pass to Hyde for a loss of seven yards. The 49ers punted it back to Seattle.

Wilson to McKissic gained a quick six yards. The quarterback evaded two defenders who had a sure fire sack and nearly escaped for a first down, but Foster limited Wilson to just a 1-yard gain. That third-down stop brought on Seattle's punt team.

A short run by Hyde was followed by an incompletion to Goodwin. Beathard had Goodwin open near the right sideline but overthrew his intended target. Beathard made up for it on third down. The rookie stood tall in the pocket, took a big hit and delivered a beauty over Goodwin's shoulder down the right sideline for a 34-yard gain.

Beathard took a sack on the ensuing third down which took San Francisco out of field-goal range.

Pinion's punt wasn't great and dribbled out of bounds at Seattle's 16-yard line.

A Richardson punt an offensive pass interference penalty aided the 49ers defense on Seattle's next drive. Wilson's third-down pass fell incomplete, and the Seahawks were forced to punt from their own end zone. Jon Ryan uncorked a 74-yard punt that Taylor returned to the 49ers 33-yard line.

