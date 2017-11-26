Week 12 Live Updates: San Francisco 49ers vs. Seattle Seahawks

The 49ers and Seahawks have a long history, going back to 1976. Here are photos from their 38 meetings.
The San Francisco 49ers are looking for their second-consecutive win as they host the Seattle Seahawks in Week 12. It's an opportunity for San Francisco to avenge it's narrow, 12-9, loss to Seattle way back in Week 2. There will be some new faces in Sunday's matchup and other notable names who will watch the game from the sideline.
As always, keep it here for all the top happenings and highlights from this NFC West showdown.
PREGAME
Both teams are missing some crucial pieces. Trent Brown is inactive after injuring his shoulder in practice this week. That means Erik Magnuson is likely to start at right tackle.
Seattle will be without Richard Sherman, who is on Injured Reserve with a torn Achilles, and Kam Chancellor, who is inactive with a neck injury. That should open up some opportunities downfield for C.J. Beathard as long as the 49ers offensive line can protect him.
The 49ers are getting some reinforcements. Reuben Foster, who missed the first matchup between these two teams, will play against Seattle for the first time in his career. George Kittle, Trent Taylor, Solomon Thomas and Garrett Celek are also all back in the lineup.
Cassius Marsh and Sheldon Day, both of whom were added off waivers this week, are active and will make their 49ers debuts.
Here are San Francisco's inactives: Brown, Victor Bolden Jr., Adrian Colbert, Pita taumoepenu, Aaron Lynch, Leger Douzable and D.J. Jones.
And for Seattle: Chancellor, Shaquill Griffin, Mike Davis, David Moore, Dion Jordan, D.J. Alexander and Oday Aboushi.
Back in the building for #SEAvsSF #GoNiners pic.twitter.com/imZeDPyUQs — San Francisco 49ers (@49ers) November 26, 2017
FIRST QUARTER ("--" denotes the start of a new possession)
San Francisco won the coin toss and elected to defer.
On the first play from scrimmage, Russell Wilson was intercepted by Eric Reid. Reid jumped in front of a sideline pass intended for Jimmy Graham. It was Reid's second pick of 2017 and third-career interception of Wilson.
--
The 49ers went three-and-out and punted it back to Seattle.
--
Seattle started rolling as Wilson completed his first four passes of the next drive. Paul Richardson caught two passes for 38 yards, including a 26-yard catch and run to the 49ers 33-yard line.
San Francisco held on from there. Wilson's third-down pass was nearly intercepted by Dontae Johnson.
Blair Walsh pulled his 48-yard field-goal attempt wide left to keep the game scoreless.
--
The 49ers took over from their own 38-yard line. After an offsides penalty against Seattle, Pierre Garçon carried it twice for six yards to move the chains. That's the only first down San Francisco would get on the drive, punting it back to the Seahawks.
--
Wilson converted on 3rd-and-5 with a 6-yard scramble. He then found Nick Vannett for a 12-yard gain over the middle. Eddie Lacy followed with an 11-yard run. A 15-yard personal foul penalty against Reid moved Seattle to the 49ers 31-yard line.
Witherspoon broke up two passes on the drive, including deep shot for the end zone on third-and-long. The rookie was beat initially but recovered nicely to make a play on the ball and force the incompletion. Seattle's ensuing punt found the end zone for a touchback.
--
A block in the back penalty moved San Francisco backwards immediately. Branden Jackson then sacked Beathard all the way back at the 49ers 8-yard line. Pinion ended up punting it near his own goal line but got it away safely.
SECOND QUARTER
Seattle started with great field position at their own 40-yard line but went three and out.
--
Beathard continues to get hit on nearly every drop back as the Seahawks defense has racked up five QB hits already. Following an intentional grounding penalty on first down, Beathard was intercepted by Bobby Wagner at the 49ers 16-yard line. He took the ball away from Trent Taylor on what looked like a 49ers completion initially.
--
The Seahawks wasted no time finding the end zone for the first time. J.D. McKissic took a toss to the left for a 14-yard gain to set up 1st-and-goal from the 2-yard line.
Wilson took it in on the very next play for a 2-yard touchdown run to put Seattle up 7-0. (13:23)
--
Matt Breida gained 12 yards on his first carry of the game for a quick 49ers first down. Beathard's 7-yard keeper set up 3rd-and-3. Beathard and Goodwin weren't on the same page. The quarterback threw a deep ball down the middle, but Goodwin stopped his route after 15 yards. Pinion punted it away once again.
--
Wilson found Richardson for an 11-yard gain. San Francisco held from there. A third-down pass for Graham fell incomplete. Reid was there in coverage and may have gotten a hand on it.
--
The 49ers set up shop at their own 19. Beathard, who finally got to throw from a clean pocket, delivered a 23-yard strike to Goodwin near the left sideline. San Francisco went backwards from there. Wagner blew up a screen pass to Hyde for a loss of seven yards. The 49ers punted it back to Seattle.
--
Wilson to McKissic gained a quick six yards. The quarterback evaded two defenders who had a sure fire sack and nearly escaped for a first down, but Foster limited Wilson to just a 1-yard gain. That third-down stop brought on Seattle's punt team.
--
A short run by Hyde was followed by an incompletion to Goodwin. Beathard had Goodwin open near the right sideline but overthrew his intended target. Beathard made up for it on third down. The rookie stood tall in the pocket, took a big hit and delivered a beauty over Goodwin's shoulder down the right sideline for a 34-yard gain.
Beathard took a sack on the ensuing third down which took San Francisco out of field-goal range.
Pinion's punt wasn't great and dribbled out of bounds at Seattle's 16-yard line.
--
A Richardson punt an offensive pass interference penalty aided the 49ers defense on Seattle's next drive. Wilson's third-down pass fell incomplete, and the Seahawks were forced to punt from their own end zone. Jon Ryan uncorked a 74-yard punt that Taylor returned to the 49ers 33-yard line.
--
Two completions to Hyde went for eight yards. Beathard then found Taylor on a quick slant for a 29-yard catch-and-run to the Seahawks 30-yard line.
Beathard scrambled for another first down, but the 49ers were forced to use their final timeout with just :08 left on the clock.
Robbie Gould drilled a 38-yard field goal to put the 49ers on the board and trim the Seahawks lead to 7-3. (0:04)
--
Wilson took a knee as the teams went into halftime with Seattle holding a 7-3 lead.
THIRD QUARTER
The 49ers opened the second half on offense. Hyde ran the ball twice for nine combined yards. Hyde converted on 3rd-and-1 with a 10-yard run. A swing pass from Beathard to Breida went for 12 more. Hyde continued to roll on the drive with a 14-yard run to Seattle's 30-yard line. Beathard's third-down keeper was short of the line to gain which brought on the field-goal unit.
Gould's 42-yard try was good, cutting Seattle's lead to 7-6. (9:19)
--
Wilson converted on 3rd-and-9 with a 23-yard pass up the right seam to Doug Baldwin. Wilson then connected with Tanner McEvoy for a gain of 24 yards. Lacy followed with a 6-yard run.
Wilson found Vannett for a 17-yard touchdown to put Seattle up 14-6. (6:33)
It took Seattle just four plays to go form 3rd-and-9 to finding the end zone. That's the definition of too easy.
--
San Francisco went three-and-out. Shanahan pleaded for pass interference on a third-down incompletion to Hyde, but the 49ers didn't get the call.
--
Wilson continued his Houdini act, escaping sure sacks on two different occasions. Seattle dinked-and-dunked its way down the field. A mysterious pass interference call against Dontae Johnson in the end zone gave the Seahawks the ball at the 1-yard line. Johnson looked to be in perfect coverage, but the refs clearly felt otherwise.
FOURTH QUARTER
San Francisco denied Lacy at the goal line once, but Seattle found the end zone on the next play.
Wilson found Graham on a quick slant for a 1-yard touchdown to put Seattle up 21-6. (14:57)
That was Graham's first catch of the game.
--
Joe Staley left the game with a leg injury but returned after just one play. Goodwin grabbed a 13-yard pass to move the chains. That's all the 49ers would get as they punted it back to Seattle.
--
Wilson started the drive with a 10-yard pass to McEvoy. He followed with a 21-yard pass to Richardson. San Francisco stopped Seattle near midfield and forced a punt.
--
San Francisco began from its own 10-yard line. Hyde's first-down carry went for no gain. A 4-yard pass to Louis Murphy was followed by a sack on third down. The 49ers punted it away once again.
--
A 25-yard pass to Graham moved Seattle into field-goal range.
Walsh made the 34-yarder to extend Seattle's lead to 24-6. (3:30)
--
A few short passes from Beathard moved the 49ers towards midfield. Bourne followed with a 15-yard catch. Beathard then hit Kittle for a 14-yard completion. Beathard got hurt with less than a minute remaining which brought on Jimmy Garoppolo.
Garoppolo played for three snaps. He scrambled for four yards and completed both of his pass attempts for 19 yards and a touchdown.
Garoppolo found Louis Murphy for a 10-yard score on the final play of the game to make it 24-13. (0:00)
We could be looking at a QB switch going into Chicago. Stay tuned.