Week 12 Live Updates: San Francisco 49ers vs. Seattle Seahawks

Nov 26, 2017 at 07:29 AM

49ers vs. Seahawks All-time

The 49ers and Seahawks have a long history, going back to 1976. Here are photos from their 38 meetings.

1984 -- 49ers running back Wendell Tyler.
1 / 101

1984 -- 49ers running back Wendell Tyler.

1985 -- 49ers quarterback Joe Montana.
2 / 101

1985 -- 49ers quarterback Joe Montana.

1986 -- Seahawks wideout Steve Largent and 49ers safety Ronnie Lott.
3 / 101

1986 -- Seahawks wideout Steve Largent and 49ers safety Ronnie Lott.

1989 -- 49ers wideout Jerry Rice.
4 / 101

1989 -- 49ers wideout Jerry Rice.

1990 -- 49ers running back Roger Craig.
5 / 101

1990 -- 49ers running back Roger Craig.

1991 -- 49ers quarterback Steve Young.
6 / 101

1991 -- 49ers quarterback Steve Young.

1993 -- 49ers wideout Jerry Rice.
7 / 101

1993 -- 49ers wideout Jerry Rice.

1994 -- 49ers running back Ricky Waters and Seahawks tackle Cortez Kennedy.
8 / 101

1994 -- 49ers running back Ricky Waters and Seahawks tackle Cortez Kennedy.

1995 -- 49ers pass-catcher Brent Jones.
9 / 101

1995 -- 49ers pass-catcher Brent Jones.

1997 -- 49ers line of scrimmage.
10 / 101

1997 -- 49ers line of scrimmage.

1997 -- 49ers running back Terry Kirby.
11 / 101

1997 -- 49ers running back Terry Kirby.

1997 -- 49ers quarterback Steve Young.
12 / 101

1997 -- 49ers quarterback Steve Young.

1999 -- 49ers center Jeremy Newberry.
13 / 101

1999 -- 49ers center Jeremy Newberry.

2001 -- 49ers running back Garrison Hearst.
14 / 101

2001 -- 49ers running back Garrison Hearst.

2001 -- 49ers quarterback Tim Rattay.
15 / 101

2001 -- 49ers quarterback Tim Rattay.

2001 -- Seahawks running back Shaun Alexander.
16 / 101

2001 -- Seahawks running back Shaun Alexander.

2002 -- Seahawks quarterback Matt Hasselbeck and 49ers pass-rusher John Engleberger.
17 / 101

2002 -- Seahawks quarterback Matt Hasselbeck and 49ers pass-rusher John Engleberger.

2002 -- 49ers quarterback Jeff Garcia.
18 / 101

2002 -- 49ers quarterback Jeff Garcia.

2002 -- 49ers running back Garrison Hearst.
19 / 101

2002 -- 49ers running back Garrison Hearst.

2002 -- 49ers running back Garrison Hearst.
20 / 101

2002 -- 49ers running back Garrison Hearst.

2002 -- 49ers cornerback Jimmy Williams.
21 / 101

2002 -- 49ers cornerback Jimmy Williams.

2002 -- 49ers wideout Terrell Owens.
22 / 101

2002 -- 49ers wideout Terrell Owens.

2003 -- 49ers linebacker Jeff Ulbrich.
23 / 101

2003 -- 49ers linebacker Jeff Ulbrich.

2004 -- Seahawks quarterback Matt Hasselbeck and 49ers pass-rushers John Engleberger and Julian Peterson.
24 / 101

2004 -- Seahawks quarterback Matt Hasselbeck and 49ers pass-rushers John Engleberger and Julian Peterson.

2005 -- 49ers quarterback Alex Smith.
25 / 101

2005 -- 49ers quarterback Alex Smith.

2005 -- 49ers quarterback Ken Dorsey.
26 / 101

2005 -- 49ers quarterback Ken Dorsey.

2005 -- 49ers quarterback Alex Smith.
27 / 101

2005 -- 49ers quarterback Alex Smith.

2005 -- 49ers running back Kevan Barlow.
28 / 101

2005 -- 49ers running back Kevan Barlow.

2005 -- 49ers linebacker Derek Smith.
29 / 101

2005 -- 49ers linebacker Derek Smith.

2005 -- 49ers wideout Brandon Lloyd.
30 / 101

2005 -- 49ers wideout Brandon Lloyd.

2005 -- 49ers running back Maurice Hicks.
31 / 101

2005 -- 49ers running back Maurice Hicks.

2006 -- 49ers quarterback Alex Smith.
32 / 101

2006 -- 49ers quarterback Alex Smith.

2006 -- 49ers running back Frank Gore.
33 / 101

2006 -- 49ers running back Frank Gore.

2006 -- 49ers running back Frank Gore.
34 / 101

2006 -- 49ers running back Frank Gore.

2007 -- 49ers quarterback Alex Smith.
35 / 101

2007 -- 49ers quarterback Alex Smith.

2007 -- 49ers tackle Bryant Young and Seahawks running back Shaun Alexander.
36 / 101

2007 -- 49ers tackle Bryant Young and Seahawks running back Shaun Alexander.

2007 -- 49ers pass-rusher Bryant Young and Seahawks quarterback Seneca Wallace.
37 / 101

2007 -- 49ers pass-rusher Bryant Young and Seahawks quarterback Seneca Wallace.

2007 -- 49ers running back Frank Gore.
38 / 101

2007 -- 49ers running back Frank Gore.

2007 -- 49ers linebacker Derek Smith.
39 / 101

2007 -- 49ers linebacker Derek Smith.

2007 -- 49ers long snapper Brian Jennings.
40 / 101

2007 -- 49ers long snapper Brian Jennings.

2007 -- 49ers running back Frank Gore.
41 / 101

2007 -- 49ers running back Frank Gore.

2007 -- 49ers linebacker Jeff Ulbrich.
42 / 101

2007 -- 49ers linebacker Jeff Ulbrich.

2007 -- 49ers linebacker Patrick Willis.
43 / 101

2007 -- 49ers linebacker Patrick Willis.

2008 -- 49ers tight end Delanie Walker.
44 / 101

2008 -- 49ers tight end Delanie Walker.

2008 -- 49ers running back Frank Gore.
45 / 101

2008 -- 49ers running back Frank Gore.

2008 -- 49ers linebacker Manny Lawson.
46 / 101

2008 -- 49ers linebacker Manny Lawson.

2008 -- 49ers safety Michael Lewis.
47 / 101

2008 -- 49ers safety Michael Lewis.

2008 -- Line of scrimmage.
48 / 101

2008 -- Line of scrimmage.

2008 -- 49ers quarterback Shaun Hill.
49 / 101

2008 -- 49ers quarterback Shaun Hill.

2008 -- 49ers left tackle Joe Staley.
50 / 101

2008 -- 49ers left tackle Joe Staley.

2008 -- 49ers linebacker Patrick Willis.
51 / 101

2008 -- 49ers linebacker Patrick Willis.

2008 -- 49ers linebacker Patrick Willis.
52 / 101

2008 -- 49ers linebacker Patrick Willis.

2009 -- 49ers quarterback Alex Smith.
53 / 101

2009 -- 49ers quarterback Alex Smith.

2009 -- 49ers wideout Michael Crabtree.
54 / 101

2009 -- 49ers wideout Michael Crabtree.

2009 -- 49ers running back Frank Gore.
55 / 101

2009 -- 49ers running back Frank Gore.

2009 -- 49ers defensive tackle Justin Smith.
56 / 101

2009 -- 49ers defensive tackle Justin Smith.

2009 -- 49ers defensive tackle Justin Smith.
57 / 101

2009 -- 49ers defensive tackle Justin Smith.

2009 -- 49ers defensive tackle Justin Smith.
58 / 101

2009 -- 49ers defensive tackle Justin Smith.

2009 -- 49ers linebacker Takeo Spikes.
59 / 101

2009 -- 49ers linebacker Takeo Spikes.

2010 -- 49ers cornerback Nate Clements.
60 / 101

2010 -- 49ers cornerback Nate Clements.

2011 -- 49ers cornerback Nate Clements and Seahawks running back Marshawn Lynch.
61 / 101

2011 -- 49ers cornerback Nate Clements and Seahawks running back Marshawn Lynch.

2011 -- 49ers quarterback Alex Smith.
62 / 101

2011 -- 49ers quarterback Alex Smith.

2011 -- 49ers linebacker NaVorro Bowman.
63 / 101

2011 -- 49ers linebacker NaVorro Bowman.

2011 -- 49ers linebacker Ahmad Brooks.
64 / 101

2011 -- 49ers linebacker Ahmad Brooks.

2011 -- 49ers defensive tackle Justin Smith.
65 / 101

2011 -- 49ers defensive tackle Justin Smith.

2011 -- 49ers linebacker Patrick Willis.
66 / 101

2011 -- 49ers linebacker Patrick Willis.

2012 -- 49ers wideout Michael Crabtree.
67 / 101

2012 -- 49ers wideout Michael Crabtree.

2012 -- 49ers linebacker Ahmad Brooks.
68 / 101

2012 -- 49ers linebacker Ahmad Brooks.

2012 -- 49ers tight end Delanie Walker.
69 / 101

2012 -- 49ers tight end Delanie Walker.

2012 -- 49ers running back Frank Gore.
70 / 101

2012 -- 49ers running back Frank Gore.

2012 -- 49ers running back LaMichael James.
71 / 101

2012 -- 49ers running back LaMichael James.

2012 -- 49ers running back LaMichael James.
72 / 101

2012 -- 49ers running back LaMichael James.

2012 -- 49ers wideout Mario Manningham.
73 / 101

2012 -- 49ers wideout Mario Manningham.

2012 -- 49ers linebacker Patrick Willis.
74 / 101

2012 -- 49ers linebacker Patrick Willis.

2013 -- 49ers wideout Anquan Boldin.
75 / 101

2013 -- 49ers wideout Anquan Boldin.

2013 -- 49ers left tackle Joe Staley.
76 / 101

2013 -- 49ers left tackle Joe Staley.

2013 -- 49ers wide receiver Anquan Boldin.
77 / 101

2013 -- 49ers wide receiver Anquan Boldin.

2013 -- 49ers linebacker NaVorro Bowman.
78 / 101

2013 -- 49ers linebacker NaVorro Bowman.

2013 -- 49ers running back Frank Gore.
79 / 101

2013 -- 49ers running back Frank Gore.

2013 -- 49ers special teamer Kassim Osgood.
80 / 101

2013 -- 49ers special teamer Kassim Osgood.

2014 -- 49ers running back Carlos Hyde
81 / 101

2014 -- 49ers running back Carlos Hyde

2015 -- 49ers LB Eli Harold
82 / 101

2015 -- 49ers LB Eli Harold

2015 -- 49ers defensive back Dontae Johnson
83 / 101

2015 -- 49ers defensive back Dontae Johnson

2015 -- LB Aaron Lynch
84 / 101

2015 -- LB Aaron Lynch

2015 -- 49ers Safety Antoine Bethea
85 / 101

2015 -- 49ers Safety Antoine Bethea

2015 -- 49ers defensive tackle Arik Armstead
86 / 101

2015 -- 49ers defensive tackle Arik Armstead

2015 -- 49ers tight end Garrett Celek
87 / 101

2015 -- 49ers tight end Garrett Celek

2015 -- 49ers safety Eric Reid
88 / 101

2015 -- 49ers safety Eric Reid

2015 -- 49ers defensive backs Eric Reid and Jimmie Ward
89 / 101

2015 -- 49ers defensive backs Eric Reid and Jimmie Ward

2016 -- DL DeForest Buckner
90 / 101

2016 -- DL DeForest Buckner

2016 -- RB Carlos Hyde
91 / 101

2016 -- RB Carlos Hyde

2016 -- RB Carlos Hyde
92 / 101

2016 -- RB Carlos Hyde

2016 -- RB Carlos Hyde
93 / 101

2016 -- RB Carlos Hyde

2016 -- DL Tank Carradine
94 / 101

2016 -- DL Tank Carradine

2016 -- T Joe Staley
95 / 101

2016 -- T Joe Staley

2016 -- TE Garrett Celek
96 / 101

2016 -- TE Garrett Celek

2017 -- LB Aaron Lynch
97 / 101

2017 -- LB Aaron Lynch

2017 -- DL DeForest Buckner
98 / 101

2017 -- DL DeForest Buckner

2017 -- RB Carlos Hyde
99 / 101

2017 -- RB Carlos Hyde

2017 -- DL Tank Carradine
100 / 101

2017 -- DL Tank Carradine

2017 -- LB Brock Coyle
101 / 101

2017 -- LB Brock Coyle

Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

The San Francisco 49ers are looking for their second-consecutive win as they host the Seattle Seahawks in Week 12. It's an opportunity for San Francisco to avenge it's narrow, 12-9, loss to Seattle way back in Week 2. There will be some new faces in Sunday's matchup and other notable names who will watch the game from the sideline.

As always, keep it here for all the top happenings and highlights from this NFC West showdown.

PREGAME

Both teams are missing some crucial pieces. Trent Brown is inactive after injuring his shoulder in practice this week. That means Erik Magnuson is likely to start at right tackle.

Seattle will be without Richard Sherman, who is on Injured Reserve with a torn Achilles, and Kam Chancellor, who is inactive with a neck injury. That should open up some opportunities downfield for C.J. Beathard as long as the 49ers offensive line can protect him.

The 49ers are getting some reinforcements. Reuben Foster, who missed the first matchup between these two teams, will play against Seattle for the first time in his career. George Kittle, Trent Taylor, Solomon Thomas and Garrett Celek are also all back in the lineup.

Cassius Marsh and Sheldon Day, both of whom were added off waivers this week, are active and will make their 49ers debuts.

Here are San Francisco's inactives: Brown, Victor Bolden Jr., Adrian Colbert, Pita taumoepenu, Aaron Lynch, Leger Douzable and D.J. Jones.

And for Seattle: Chancellor, Shaquill Griffin, Mike Davis, David Moore, Dion Jordan, D.J. Alexander and Oday Aboushi.

Back in the building for #SEAvsSF#GoNiners pic.twitter.com/imZeDPyUQs — San Francisco 49ers (@49ers) November 26, 2017

FIRST QUARTER ("--" denotes the start of a new possession)

San Francisco won the coin toss and elected to defer.

On the first play from scrimmage, Russell Wilson was intercepted by Eric Reid. Reid jumped in front of a sideline pass intended for Jimmy Graham. It was Reid's second pick of 2017 and third-career interception of Wilson.

--

The 49ers went three-and-out and punted it back to Seattle.

--

Seattle started rolling as Wilson completed his first four passes of the next drive. Paul Richardson caught two passes for 38 yards, including a 26-yard catch and run to the 49ers 33-yard line.

San Francisco held on from there. Wilson's third-down pass was nearly intercepted by Dontae Johnson.

Blair Walsh pulled his 48-yard field-goal attempt wide left to keep the game scoreless.

--

The 49ers took over from their own 38-yard line. After an offsides penalty against Seattle, Pierre Garçon carried it twice for six yards to move the chains. That's the only first down San Francisco would get on the drive, punting it back to the Seahawks.

--

Wilson converted on 3rd-and-5 with a 6-yard scramble. He then found Nick Vannett for a 12-yard gain over the middle. Eddie Lacy followed with an 11-yard run. A 15-yard personal foul penalty against Reid moved Seattle to the 49ers 31-yard line.

Witherspoon broke up two passes on the drive, including deep shot for the end zone on third-and-long. The rookie was beat initially but recovered nicely to make a play on the ball and force the incompletion. Seattle's ensuing punt found the end zone for a touchback.

--

A block in the back penalty moved San Francisco backwards immediately. Branden Jackson then sacked Beathard all the way back at the 49ers 8-yard line. Pinion ended up punting it near his own goal line but got it away safely.

SECOND QUARTER

Seattle started with great field position at their own 40-yard line but went three and out.

--

Beathard continues to get hit on nearly every drop back as the Seahawks defense has racked up five QB hits already. Following an intentional grounding penalty on first down, Beathard was intercepted by Bobby Wagner at the 49ers 16-yard line. He took the ball away from Trent Taylor on what looked like a 49ers completion initially.

--

The Seahawks wasted no time finding the end zone for the first time. J.D. McKissic took a toss to the left for a 14-yard gain to set up 1st-and-goal from the 2-yard line.

Wilson took it in on the very next play for a 2-yard touchdown run to put Seattle up 7-0. (13:23)

--

Matt Breida gained 12 yards on his first carry of the game for a quick 49ers first down. Beathard's 7-yard keeper set up 3rd-and-3. Beathard and Goodwin weren't on the same page. The quarterback threw a deep ball down the middle, but Goodwin stopped his route after 15 yards. Pinion punted it away once again.

--

Wilson found Richardson for an 11-yard gain. San Francisco held from there. A third-down pass for Graham fell incomplete. Reid was there in coverage and may have gotten a hand on it.

--

The 49ers set up shop at their own 19. Beathard, who finally got to throw from a clean pocket, delivered a 23-yard strike to Goodwin near the left sideline. San Francisco went backwards from there. Wagner blew up a screen pass to Hyde for a loss of seven yards. The 49ers punted it back to Seattle.

--

Wilson to McKissic gained a quick six yards. The quarterback evaded two defenders who had a sure fire sack and nearly escaped for a first down, but Foster limited Wilson to just a 1-yard gain. That third-down stop brought on Seattle's punt team.

--

A short run by Hyde was followed by an incompletion to Goodwin. Beathard had Goodwin open near the right sideline but overthrew his intended target. Beathard made up for it on third down. The rookie stood tall in the pocket, took a big hit and delivered a beauty over Goodwin's shoulder down the right sideline for a 34-yard gain.

Beathard took a sack on the ensuing third down which took San Francisco out of field-goal range.

Pinion's punt wasn't great and dribbled out of bounds at Seattle's 16-yard line.

--

A Richardson punt an offensive pass interference penalty aided the 49ers defense on Seattle's next drive. Wilson's third-down pass fell incomplete, and the Seahawks were forced to punt from their own end zone. Jon Ryan uncorked a 74-yard punt that Taylor returned to the 49ers 33-yard line.

--

Two completions to Hyde went for eight yards. Beathard then found Taylor on a quick slant for a 29-yard catch-and-run to the Seahawks 30-yard line.

Beathard scrambled for another first down, but the 49ers were forced to use their final timeout with just :08 left on the clock.

Robbie Gould drilled a 38-yard field goal to put the 49ers on the board and trim the Seahawks lead to 7-3. (0:04)

--

Wilson took a knee as the teams went into halftime with Seattle holding a 7-3 lead.

THIRD QUARTER

The 49ers opened the second half on offense. Hyde ran the ball twice for nine combined yards. Hyde converted on 3rd-and-1 with a 10-yard run. A swing pass from Beathard to Breida went for 12 more. Hyde continued to roll on the drive with a 14-yard run to Seattle's 30-yard line. Beathard's third-down keeper was short of the line to gain which brought on the field-goal unit.

Gould's 42-yard try was good, cutting Seattle's lead to 7-6. (9:19)

--

Wilson converted on 3rd-and-9 with a 23-yard pass up the right seam to Doug Baldwin. Wilson then connected with Tanner McEvoy for a gain of 24 yards. Lacy followed with a 6-yard run.

Wilson found Vannett for a 17-yard touchdown to put Seattle up 14-6. (6:33)

It took Seattle just four plays to go form 3rd-and-9 to finding the end zone. That's the definition of too easy.

--

San Francisco went three-and-out. Shanahan pleaded for pass interference on a third-down incompletion to Hyde, but the 49ers didn't get the call.

--

Wilson continued his Houdini act, escaping sure sacks on two different occasions. Seattle dinked-and-dunked its way down the field. A mysterious pass interference call against Dontae Johnson in the end zone gave the Seahawks the ball at the 1-yard line. Johnson looked to be in perfect coverage, but the refs clearly felt otherwise.

FOURTH QUARTER

San Francisco denied Lacy at the goal line once, but Seattle found the end zone on the next play.

Wilson found Graham on a quick slant for a 1-yard touchdown to put Seattle up 21-6. (14:57)

That was Graham's first catch of the game.

--

Joe Staley left the game with a leg injury but returned after just one play. Goodwin grabbed a 13-yard pass to move the chains. That's all the 49ers would get as they punted it back to Seattle.

--

Wilson started the drive with a 10-yard pass to McEvoy. He followed with a 21-yard pass to Richardson. San Francisco stopped Seattle near midfield and forced a punt.

--

San Francisco began from its own 10-yard line. Hyde's first-down carry went for no gain. A 4-yard pass to Louis Murphy was followed by a sack on third down. The 49ers punted it away once again.

--

A 25-yard pass to Graham moved Seattle into field-goal range.

Walsh made the 34-yarder to extend Seattle's lead to 24-6. (3:30)

--

A few short passes from Beathard moved the 49ers towards midfield. Bourne followed with a 15-yard catch. Beathard then hit Kittle for a 14-yard completion. Beathard got hurt with less than a minute remaining which brought on Jimmy Garoppolo.

Garoppolo played for three snaps. He scrambled for four yards and completed both of his pass attempts for 19 yards and a touchdown.

Garoppolo found Louis Murphy for a 10-yard score on the final play of the game to make it 24-13. (0:00)

We could be looking at a QB switch going into Chicago. Stay tuned.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

75 for 75: The Vernon Post 

"75 for 75" is an article series from the 49ers Museum highlighting legendary moments in 49ers history as part of the team's 75th Anniversary celebrations in 2021.
news

Morning Report: Jimmy Garoppolo Returns to Practice 

Catch up on the latest San Francisco 49ers headlines, powered by Cisco.
news

No Sign of Trey Lance; Jimmy G and Other 49ers Re-emerge at Practice

A look at what was observed from the 49ers first practice coming off of their Week 6 Bye.
news

49ers Sign LB Mychal Kendricks; Make a Series of Other Moves

The 49ers have signed two players to the team's practice squad and opened the Injured Reserve practice window for running back JaMycal Hasty.
Advertising