Waugh Promoted to Senior Personnel Asst.

The San Francisco 49ers have promoted Ethan Waugh to Senior Personnel Assistant. The team has also named Scott Brown and Chip Flanagan Regional Scouts.

National Scout Matt Malaspina will now be responsible for the Southeast region, in addition to his existing duties crosschecking prospects throughout the country. Regional Scout Justin Chabot will now scout the Midwest.

In his new role, Waugh will be based in Santa Clara, where he will work with all aspects of player personnel. After beginning his career with the 49ers in 2004 as the team's Personnel Assistant, he was later promoted to Area Scout in 2008. Since that time, Waugh had been responsible for scouting the Midwest region.

Waugh grew up in Vernon Hills, IL, and graduated from Lawrence University in 1997 with a bachelor's degree in history. He later earned a master's degree in American History from Western Carolina in 1999.

Brown, who will scout the Midlands region, joins the 49ers after spending the 2011 season as the defensive line coach at Arizona State. Prior to joining the Sun Devils, Brown served as the defensive line coach at Colorado State from 2008-10.

Brown joined the Rams staff from Duke University, where he had spent the previous 12 seasons (1996-2007) coaching the defensive line and special teams. Prior to his tenure at Duke, Brown coached four seasons on the staff at Minnesota, where he coached the defensive line (1992-94) and linebackers (1995).

He also served nine years at Texas Christian University (1983-91) and three at Southwest Texas State (1980-82), coaching defensive line all 12 seasons. At Southwest Texas State (1980-83), he helped the Bobcats to consecutive Division II national championships, posting victories over North Dakota State in 1981 and UC Davis in 1982. Brown launched his coaching career with a four-year stint in various coaching roles at his alma mater, Adams State (1976-79), in Southern Colorado.

A native of Del Norte, CO, Brown was an All-American at Del Norte (CO) High School, and went on to play linebacker and defensive end at Adams State, where he earned both his bachelor's and master's degrees in physical education.

Flanagan, who will scout the Northeast region, joins the 49ers as the team's Northeast Area Scout after spending the previous eight seasons with the Washington Redskins.

Flanagan served as an area scout for the Redskins from 2007-11, where he was responsible for evaluating college prospects at schools located in the Southwest region (2007-10) and Southeast region (2011).

Prior to working as an area scout, Flanagan served as a college scouting assistant with the Redskins for two seasons (2005 and 2006). He originally entered the NFL in 2004 as an intern in the Redskins' personnel department.