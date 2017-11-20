Vote Your Favorite 49ers for the 2018 Pro Bowl

Voting is officially open and you can send your favorite 49ers to the 2018 Pro Bowl on Sunday, Jan. 28 at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Fla.
San Francisco will be looking for its first pro bowler since Joe Staley and NaVorro Bowman in 2015.
This is an opportunity for players like Pierre Garçon and DeForest Buckner to earn your nomination to the NFL's all-star game. Hyde is on pace for nearly 1,400 total yards while Buckner continues to emerge as one of the league's best interior defensive linemen. Buckner's 45 tackles rank second among NFL defensive lineman behind only Kahlil Mack (50).
Meanwhile, Buckner has been among league leaders in quarterback pressures and tackles among NFL linemen.
Here are the different ways you can vote:
This is the first season that the NFL and Twitter are introducing a Direct Message (DM) Voting Experience. Fans may participate via entry cards or by directly visiting the NFL's official Twitter page. The entry cards will initiate a private "Direct Message" and enable fans to select the players they wish to vote for.
During the final week of 2018 Pro Bowl voting (Dec. 7-14), fans will be able to vote directly on Twitter. To cast such a vote, fans should tweet the first and last name of the player, or use the player's official Twitter handle, along with the hashtag: #ProBowlVote. This method is in addition to the online ballot at NFL.com/ProBowlVote, which will be available throughout the voting period.
There is no limit to the number of submissions. Voting ends Dec. 14, 2017.
Pro Bowl rosters will be announced on Tuesday, Dec. 19 live on NFL Network's Pro Bowl special "NFL Total Access: Pro Bowl Players Revealed" at 8:00 p.m. ET.