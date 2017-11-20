Vote Your Favorite 49ers for the 2018 Pro Bowl

Here are the different ways you can vote:

This is the first season that the NFL and Twitter are introducing a Direct Message (DM) Voting Experience. Fans may participate via entry cards or by directly visiting the NFL's official Twitter page. The entry cards will initiate a private "Direct Message" and enable fans to select the players they wish to vote for.

During the final week of 2018 Pro Bowl voting (Dec. 7-14), fans will be able to vote directly on Twitter. To cast such a vote, fans should tweet the first and last name of the player, or use the player's official Twitter handle, along with the hashtag: #ProBowlVote. This method is in addition to the online ballot at NFL.com/ProBowlVote, which will be available throughout the voting period.

There is no limit to the number of submissions. Voting ends Dec. 14, 2017.